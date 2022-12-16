Read full article on original website
Some West Washington Street infrastructure improvements cut from Blue Line project are back on
A portion of West Washington Street recently excluded from bus rapid transit investment is targeted for infrastructure upgrades. The section of Washington Street from Holt Road to Lynhurst Drive will receive stormwater, road and sidewalk improvements. Many areas along West Washington Street are long overdue for numerous rehabilitation projects. The...
High fuel costs continue to drive up electric bills. Unexpected power plant outages aren't helping
Electric and natural gas utilities adjust for the cost of the coal and natural gas to power their power plants every three months in what's called a fuel adjustment charge. Sometimes that means more money on your bill — sometimes less. Usually it's only the difference of a few dollars.
Downtown convention center expansion project will get more TIF funds
A number of key Downtown development projects were approved Wednesday by the Metropolitan Development Commission. One planned project will recieve millions more in funding. The Pan-Am Plaza redevelopment brings more convention space and hotels to the site. It was 2020 when the Indianapolis City-County Council first committed to expansion with 155 million dollars in city backed bond proposals.
