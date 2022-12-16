ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown convention center expansion project will get more TIF funds

A number of key Downtown development projects were approved Wednesday by the Metropolitan Development Commission. One planned project will recieve millions more in funding. The Pan-Am Plaza redevelopment brings more convention space and hotels to the site. It was 2020 when the Indianapolis City-County Council first committed to expansion with 155 million dollars in city backed bond proposals.
