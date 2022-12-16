ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Tony Wayne Mauldin

By Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y4rb0_0jlRxhKe00

ROCKINGHAM — Tony Wayne “Rooster” Mauldin, 55, of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional, Pinehurst.

He was born in Scotland County, Jan. 5, 1967, son of Sarah Mauldin.

Tony was a mechanic by trade and a very gifted one. He had a huge heart and always wanted to help and do for others. He loved his wife, parents and all his children. He will be missed!

He is survived by his wife, Earline Locklear of the home; his parents, Thomas and Sarah Mauldin Tharpe; daughters, Brittany Mauldin of Florida, Paige Weatherford and Kinley Smith, both of Rockingham; stepchildren, Brittany Simmons, Nicholas Locklear and Corey DeBerry, all of Rockingham; sisters, Brittany Pankey of Rockingham, Melissa Prevatte of Laurinburg and Sondra Cain of Hamlet; and grandchildren, Jaxon, Trent, Trevor, John Ryder, Madison, Kyhra, Lila, Abigail and Faith.

Per Tony’s request, there will be no service.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Mauldin family.

