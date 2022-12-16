ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Local middle schoolers carol throughout community

By Nadine Grimley
 4 days ago

(WKBN) – Local middle schoolers spent their Friday caroling throughout the community.

Niles Middle School students were getting into the holiday spirit by singing throughout the city. About 40 students, split into two groups, traveled around downtown Niles caroling.

The students stopped into a few businesses to sing and play their kazoos.

Another successful year for Warren Family Mission’s toy distribution

The groups joined together at the McKinley Library for a few tunes including the classic ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.’

Caroling in the city is an annual tradition for Niles Middle School students.

Members of Champion Middle School’s student council were also spreading Christmas cheer. They sang a few holiday classics to people living at Clearview Lantern Suites in the township.

The students also dropped off gifts and handmade pillows they made last week.



 



