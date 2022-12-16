Read full article on original website
Polk County man charged with arson, assault after house burnt down
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The man who ran from a burning building and allegedly shot a gun toward officers has been charged with multiple offenses. Andrew Sims is formally charged with second-degree arson, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, all of which are felonies. According to a probable cause statement, deputies arrived on […]
“I will come back today and every day”: Springfield man charged with first-degree domestic assault
Spencer Thomas Satterwhite, 37, of Springfield, is formally charged with one felony count of first-degree domestic assault resulting in serious injury and one felony count of second-degree domestic assault.
KYTV
Polk County sheriff says man fired shots at law enforcement after leaving burning home; surrenders after manhunt
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a man considered armed and dangerous in southwest Polk County surrendered after a manhunt. Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said deputies responded to South 77th Road, south of Mo. 215, in the Morrisville area for a residential structure fire Monday morning. When deputies arrived, they found a man who owned the home leaving while armed with a rifle and a handgun. The man fired several rounds at law enforcement before entering a wooded area.
KYTV
Springfield Police give insight how to identify police pretenders
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -After an incident on December 11th, when Nathan Smith impersonated a police officer and assaulted a woman, Springfield Police say there are a few things you can do if you run into one of these police pretenders. “If somebody knocks on your door, obviously they should be...
KYTV
Police identify passenger killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marionville, Mo.
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Marionville on Saturday. Penny Miller, of Aurora, a passenger in a vehicle, died in the crash. Police responded to the crash on U.S. 60 around 4:30 p.m. Investigators say the driver of Miller’s vehicle, Jimmy Miller, 79, pulled out onto U.S. 60 when an SUV crashed into his vehicle. Jimmy Miller suffered injuries in the crash. Police say the other driver did not suffer any injuries.
Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri men sentenced for scheming to steal catalytic converters in multi-million dollar operation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. The following suspects were sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
houstonherald.com
DWI, speeding charge reported by state patrol
A Mountain Grove man was charged with DWI and speeding late Monday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Brian K. Moore, 45, was cited and released to a sober driver.
KYTV
Federal judge sentences 3 for a scheme in the Ozarks to transport stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of...
KYTV
Pedestrian dies after vehicle strikes him on I-44 near Conway, Mo.
NEAR CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - A California man died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on I-44 near Conway on Sunday. Ronald Nelson, 80, of Hesperia, Calif., died in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. Investigators say he entered the roadway when the...
Body of Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified
MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
KYTV
Vandals hit church in Clever, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis the season for people to fill churches for Christmas time services across the Ozarks. But for one congregation an unwelcomed intruder violated their space. “It’s definitely put us on high alert,” said Drew Gammill. He says something wasn’t quite right when he arrived...
KYTV
Monett police search for answers after a woman’s body was found in a creek
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Monett are searching for answers after the discovery of a female’s body in Kelly Creek Saturday afternoon. Officers were called out to an area near the 100 block of 5th St. The deceased woman was identified as 62-year-old Jeannie Lester from Monett. Her...
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man, woman face charges after traffic stop, methamphetamine found in home
A Laclede County man and woman could face drug charges after a traffic stop in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department says it worked with the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group on an intelligence gathering assignment. As a result, on Thursday afternoon, officers stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in the delivery of controlled substances in Lebanon. Drug paraphernalia and items consistent with the delivery of controlled substances was found in the vehicle.
KYTV
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard School District leaders say neighborhood dogs attacked students and teachers during recess on the school’s playground. The incident happened Tuesday around midday at Willard Intermediate South, located at 630 South Miller Avenue. School leaders say the dogs injured several students and teachers. Paramedics treated those injured.
KYTV
Arkansas couple safe after plane crash just outside the Boone County Regional Airport
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A couple from Harrison escaped without injury after their plane crashed Monday afternoon. According to Boone County Airport Manager Judy McCutcheon, the couple was flying from Kansas City to Harrison when the engine of their Beechcraft Bonanza failed. The plane crashed after 3 p.m. just 500...
KYTV
Investigation into plane crash near Boone County Regional Airport underway
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Travel Safety Board (NTSB) traveled to Harrison Tuesday to begin working the scene of a plane crash near the Boone County Regional Airport (HRO). Harrison Fire Department confirmed the pilot was Jay Cutler, an orthopedic surgeon in...
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
KYTV
Missouri Department of Natural Resources searches for fuel leak in Aurora sewer system
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Aurora may finally get a little relief after they say they’ve been smelling gasoline for months. They live around an MFA station where state investigators are digging for answers. They know there’s a gas leak but not where it is. Charlie Lucero,...
