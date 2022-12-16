ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

KOLR10 News

Polk County man charged with arson, assault after house burnt down

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The man who ran from a burning building and allegedly shot a gun toward officers has been charged with multiple offenses. Andrew Sims is formally charged with second-degree arson, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, all of which are felonies. According to a probable cause statement, deputies arrived on […]
POLK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Polk County sheriff says man fired shots at law enforcement after leaving burning home; surrenders after manhunt

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a man considered armed and dangerous in southwest Polk County surrendered after a manhunt. Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said deputies responded to South 77th Road, south of Mo. 215, in the Morrisville area for a residential structure fire Monday morning. When deputies arrived, they found a man who owned the home leaving while armed with a rifle and a handgun. The man fired several rounds at law enforcement before entering a wooded area.
POLK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Springfield Police give insight how to identify police pretenders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -After an incident on December 11th, when Nathan Smith impersonated a police officer and assaulted a woman, Springfield Police say there are a few things you can do if you run into one of these police pretenders. “If somebody knocks on your door, obviously they should be...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police identify passenger killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marionville, Mo.

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Marionville on Saturday. Penny Miller, of Aurora, a passenger in a vehicle, died in the crash. Police responded to the crash on U.S. 60 around 4:30 p.m. Investigators say the driver of Miller’s vehicle, Jimmy Miller, 79, pulled out onto U.S. 60 when an SUV crashed into his vehicle. Jimmy Miller suffered injuries in the crash. Police say the other driver did not suffer any injuries.
MARIONVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Pedestrian dies after vehicle strikes him on I-44 near Conway, Mo.

NEAR CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - A California man died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on I-44 near Conway on Sunday. Ronald Nelson, 80, of Hesperia, Calif., died in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. Investigators say he entered the roadway when the...
CONWAY, MO
KOLR10 News

Body of Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified

MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
MONETT, MO
KYTV

Vandals hit church in Clever, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis the season for people to fill churches for Christmas time services across the Ozarks. But for one congregation an unwelcomed intruder violated their space. “It’s definitely put us on high alert,” said Drew Gammill. He says something wasn’t quite right when he arrived...
CLEVER, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon man, woman face charges after traffic stop, methamphetamine found in home

A Laclede County man and woman could face drug charges after a traffic stop in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department says it worked with the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group on an intelligence gathering assignment. As a result, on Thursday afternoon, officers stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in the delivery of controlled substances in Lebanon. Drug paraphernalia and items consistent with the delivery of controlled substances was found in the vehicle.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard School District leaders say neighborhood dogs attacked students and teachers during recess on the school’s playground. The incident happened Tuesday around midday at Willard Intermediate South, located at 630 South Miller Avenue. School leaders say the dogs injured several students and teachers. Paramedics treated those injured.
WILLARD, MO
KYTV

Investigation into plane crash near Boone County Regional Airport underway

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Travel Safety Board (NTSB) traveled to Harrison Tuesday to begin working the scene of a plane crash near the Boone County Regional Airport (HRO). Harrison Fire Department confirmed the pilot was Jay Cutler, an orthopedic surgeon in...
HARRISON, AR

