Wi Li
3d ago
shut them down 👇 we must protect the stupid from themselves. people can make the same coffee at home for about 15 cents a cup. these places have been ripping off America to long.
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
travellemming.com
One Day in Seattle (Perfectly Planned By a Local for You)
I’m a Seattle local here to help you maximize your one day in Seattle. Even with a short amount of time, you can see many of Seattle’s top attractions, eat at great restaurants, and add a few unique excursions to your day. This comprehensive and easy-to-follow 1 day...
Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington
Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
This Washington Destination Is The Best Christmas City In The Country
WalletHub found the best cities that'll get you in the holiday spirit.
Downtown Seattle Association report shows increase in downtown visitors in November
SEATTLE — The holiday season is in full swing with people doing last-minute shopping. And a new report by the Downtown Seattle Association reveals the downtown’s retail core in November saw an uptick in visitors compared to last year. "We just got our last Christmas present right here....
Downtown Seattle art business targeted by criminals for sixth time in 17 months
An art business in Downtown Seattle was recently targeted by criminals for the sixth time in the past year and a half. This time, the owner of Fossil and Stone said someone drove a car into their front door to try and get inside. Kathy Lee tells KIRO 7 she’s beyond frustrated, and is worried about her business surviving with all this new damage happening the weekend before Christmas.
gotodestinations.com
5 of The Best Pizza Spots in Seattle – (With Cheesy Photos)
As you might have expected, Seattle gets experimental with their pizza, and we’ve covered a few pizza spots that do just that to great effect. But don’t get us wrong, Seattle pizzerias can do traditional pies that can stand toe to toe with the shops in Chicago, Detroit and New York! We cover a few of them as well.
The Best Washington Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
kirklandreporter.com
77,280 workers in the Kirkland, Redmond and Woodinville areas will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 77,000 workers in the Kirkland, Sammamish, Bellevue, Redmond areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
Here are the best and worst times to travel this Christmas weekend
SEATTLE — Here are the best and worst times to hit the road Christmas weekend in western Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT shared travel charts last week for Interstate 5 between Lacey and Tacoma, Interstate 90 between Northbend and Cle Elum and US 2 between Stevens Pass and Skykomish.
eatinseattle.com
Luke’s Lobster to Open at Pike Place Market
Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.
MyNorthwest.com
Hundreds of flights canceled out of Sea-Tac due to snow
Holiday travel is being impacted in a big way as hundreds of flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been delayed or canceled due to snow in Seattle and the Puget Sound region. On Monday, there were 480 delays and 33 cancellations, and so far on Tuesday, there have been...
Snow sweeps across parts of Western Washington
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Snow in parts of Western Washington has closed city offices, delayed or canceled flights, put buses on snow routes and jammed traffic on Tuesday, with the highest accumulations in the North Sound. A cold front continues to move south this afternoon, with impressive snow totals especially...
4-6 inches of snow predicted for Seattle Monday night
It looks like the Seattle area will be hit with 4-6 more inches of snow overnight Monday. Issaquah could get a foot. “Look for the snow to return tonight,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said on The Gee & Ursula Show. “There’s enough moisture to generate a few inches in the metro Seattle area. There will be more north of the city.”
thereflector.com
Commentary: Washington employers shine in annual awards ceremony
Washington is fortunate to be a state filled with strong, resilient and innovative employers. We were reminded of that last month during the annual Association of Washington Business (AWB) awards ceremony in Tacoma. AWB handed out a record 13 awards at the Evening of Excellence gala on Nov. 17 in...
lynnwoodtoday.com
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
nwnewsradio.com
Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky
The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
The Stranger
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
Tacoma city leaders will make over $300k annually come 2023
Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli will make more than $309,000 in 2023, according to a report by the Tacoma News Tribune. This will be Pauli’s second raise in less than a year at an increase of 7.5%. Pauli is the first woman to serve as city manager in Tacoma. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average raise in America is 5.1%.
urbnlivn.com
Renovated Broadview midcentury with Puget Sound views
Situated just north of Carkeek Park, 12545 8th Ave. NW looks out across the Puget Sound’s shimmering blue waters across to Bainbridge Island and the Olympic Mountains beyond. The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom midcentury home was built in Seattle’s Broadview neighborhood in 1953 and offers 3,220 square feet of living space. It’s a real best of both worlds situation because the residence has retained many of its true-to-the-period, now sought-after details, while also having undergone a significant renovation to modernize and create efficiencies.
Western Washington nonprofits calling for holiday donations
SEATTLE — Despite this being the best time of year for some, two non-profit organizations, KING 5’s community partner The Northwest Harvest and The Salvation Army, are asking for help to ensure it's the best time of year for all. "The pandemic has waned, everyone thought the need...
