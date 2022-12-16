ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloquet, MN

northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Hayward, MN DNR, Minnesota

DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Northland High School Hoops

DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Duluth, Wisconsin, Hayward

Duluth, MN- MnDOT is hosting a meeting to address the proposed roundabouts on London Road. Proposed roundabouts would go at 26th Ave E, 40th Ave E and 60th Ave E. The meeting will be virtual, but MnDOT hopes participants come with specific questions and concerns about the project. The public meeting will be Wednesday, December 21 at 5:30 p.m.
HAYWARD, WI
northernnewsnow.com

30 Duluth families get to ‘Shop With A Cop’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - 30 Duluth families got to shop with some cops Monday evening to make the holiday season a bit more bright. It was part of the Duluth Police Department’s annual Blue Santa Shop With a Cop event. 30 families were chosen by community outreach...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City of Duluth awarded $1 million for solar energy opportunities

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth was selected for a $1 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to investigate solar project pathways and develop a community-based energy resilience planning process. The project proposal was selected as an awardee...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth International prepares for bitter cold weather ahead of holidays

DULUTH, MN -- As Duluth prepares for sub-zero temperatures later this week, Duluth International Airport is doing its best to keep things running smoothly ahead of the holidays. “[Our grounds crew] has dealt with large storms over the years, and they’ll manage this in stride as well,” said Natalie Baker...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Carlton County seeks financial help from state after blizzard

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Carlton County is seeking financial help from the state following last week’s blizzard. The Carlton County Board declared a state of emergency during a special meeting Monday morning. According to Sheriff Kelly Lake, this is the first step the county needs to take...
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'

The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. "Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. "Heavy snow still stuck...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

North Star Academy to perform holiday concert at DECC

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Kindergarten through 4th grade students from the North Star Academy will be performing a holiday concert at the DECC auditorium. The performance will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022. During the month of December, students have been practicing showing the act of...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

MN Power Crews Still Restoring Power in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn.–Even with the snow slowing down, crews with Minnesota Power are still working hard to restore power. More than 100 additional line workers from Kansas City Power & Light have been brought in. Excavators were also brought in from Ulland Brothers near Moose Lake to help clear snow...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Vatican Unveiled Committee to present a special Christmas gift to local non-profits

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thousands of dollars will be presented to a few Duluth non-profits from the Vatican Unveiled Committee this week. At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the Vatican Unveiled Committee will be presenting the net proceeds from the summer exhibit, Vatican Unveiled: An Exploration of Legacies.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth road rage incident leads to gunfire

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth police are investigating after they say a road rage incident escalated to gunfire in the Morgan Park neighborhood Monday night. Police tell us they were called to a home near 87th Avenue West and Edward Street around 7 p.m. Officers found someone who...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Non-profit encourages Northland students to apply for ‘large’ scholarships

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northland scholarship organizations have funds they want to distribute to local students, but they are finding that the national trend of young people missing out on “free money” is also occurring in our region. During 2022, the National Scholarship Providers Association reports...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth East and Superior secure big wins

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday night in the Northland there were a handful of High School hoops in action. The Duluth East Boy’s Basketball team earned a win over Duluth Denfeld while over the bridge, the Superior Boy’s found victory over Ashland at home. Duluth...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

This season’s last saltie to arrive Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The last oceangoing arrival of the 2022 maritime shipping season is set to arrive late Tuesday afternoon. The Fednav’s Federal Kushiro is expected to come in to the Port of Duluth-Superior via the Duluth Ship Canal. She will proceed to Duluth’s Ceres-Riverland Ag...
DULUTH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December

There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
WISCONSIN STATE

