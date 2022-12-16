Read full article on original website
City by City: Hayward, MN DNR, Minnesota
MnDOT is proposing three roundabouts for Duluth's London Road. 5 days after storm, some Northwest WI residents still without power. The Rubber Chicken Theater in Duluth is adding a new show this year featuring more local comedic content.
Northland High School Hoops
MnDOT is proposing three roundabouts for Duluth's London Road. Rubber Chicken Theater presents new shows for the New Year. The Rubber Chicken Theater in Duluth is adding a new show this year featuring more local comedic content. Make Every Child Smile Toy Drive: Santa Claus came to town. Updated: Dec....
City by City: Duluth, Wisconsin, Hayward
Duluth, MN- MnDOT is hosting a meeting to address the proposed roundabouts on London Road. Proposed roundabouts would go at 26th Ave E, 40th Ave E and 60th Ave E. The meeting will be virtual, but MnDOT hopes participants come with specific questions and concerns about the project. The public meeting will be Wednesday, December 21 at 5:30 p.m.
30 Duluth families get to ‘Shop With A Cop’
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - 30 Duluth families got to shop with some cops Monday evening to make the holiday season a bit more bright. It was part of the Duluth Police Department’s annual Blue Santa Shop With a Cop event. 30 families were chosen by community outreach...
City of Duluth awarded $1 million for solar energy opportunities
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth was selected for a $1 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to investigate solar project pathways and develop a community-based energy resilience planning process. The project proposal was selected as an awardee...
Duluth International prepares for bitter cold weather ahead of holidays
DULUTH, MN -- As Duluth prepares for sub-zero temperatures later this week, Duluth International Airport is doing its best to keep things running smoothly ahead of the holidays. “[Our grounds crew] has dealt with large storms over the years, and they’ll manage this in stride as well,” said Natalie Baker...
Carlton County seeks financial help from state after blizzard
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Carlton County is seeking financial help from the state following last week’s blizzard. The Carlton County Board declared a state of emergency during a special meeting Monday morning. According to Sheriff Kelly Lake, this is the first step the county needs to take...
NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'
The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. "Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. "Heavy snow still stuck...
North Star Academy to perform holiday concert at DECC
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Kindergarten through 4th grade students from the North Star Academy will be performing a holiday concert at the DECC auditorium. The performance will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022. During the month of December, students have been practicing showing the act of...
Salvation Army gets big boost from 148th Fighter Wing despite small Red Kettle donations
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Salvation Army got a meaningful toy donation Monday despite small donations from Red Kettle program. The organization welcomed $10,000 worth of toys Monday morning from the 148th Fighter Wing and Ewald Family. The Ewald Family and 148th Fighter Wing partner up each...
MN Power Crews Still Restoring Power in the Northland
DULUTH, Minn.–Even with the snow slowing down, crews with Minnesota Power are still working hard to restore power. More than 100 additional line workers from Kansas City Power & Light have been brought in. Excavators were also brought in from Ulland Brothers near Moose Lake to help clear snow...
Vatican Unveiled Committee to present a special Christmas gift to local non-profits
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thousands of dollars will be presented to a few Duluth non-profits from the Vatican Unveiled Committee this week. At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the Vatican Unveiled Committee will be presenting the net proceeds from the summer exhibit, Vatican Unveiled: An Exploration of Legacies.
Lift Bridge Gives Hazard Warning To Christmas Boat Leaving Duluth
It's amazing to see how many views the Duluth Harbor Cam gets on their videos of ships arriving and departing Duluth. This video was just posted, and it already has nearly 8,000 views at the time of this article. Recently, the vessel Philip R. Clark departed Duluth and traveled under...
Duluth road rage incident leads to gunfire
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth police are investigating after they say a road rage incident escalated to gunfire in the Morgan Park neighborhood Monday night. Police tell us they were called to a home near 87th Avenue West and Edward Street around 7 p.m. Officers found someone who...
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
Non-profit encourages Northland students to apply for ‘large’ scholarships
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northland scholarship organizations have funds they want to distribute to local students, but they are finding that the national trend of young people missing out on “free money” is also occurring in our region. During 2022, the National Scholarship Providers Association reports...
Duluth East and Superior secure big wins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday night in the Northland there were a handful of High School hoops in action. The Duluth East Boy’s Basketball team earned a win over Duluth Denfeld while over the bridge, the Superior Boy’s found victory over Ashland at home. Duluth...
This season’s last saltie to arrive Tuesday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The last oceangoing arrival of the 2022 maritime shipping season is set to arrive late Tuesday afternoon. The Fednav’s Federal Kushiro is expected to come in to the Port of Duluth-Superior via the Duluth Ship Canal. She will proceed to Duluth’s Ceres-Riverland Ag...
People brave long wait times at Northland shipping facilities before holidays
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some people say they waited more than 2 1/2 hours at a United States Postal Service Duluth branch Monday as the clock ticks toward the final holiday shipping deadlines of the season. At the U.S.P.S. location on West Michigan Street, one person told us...
Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December
There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
