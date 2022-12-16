Read full article on original website
Related
EXPLAINER: How Trump ignored advisers, spread election lies
The executive summary of the House Jan. 6 committee’s report documents how former President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned by those closest to him – Cabinet members, campaign officials and even family members -- that claims he had lost his reelection due to fraud were false. But Trump spread those lies anyway.
AP Interview: Retiring Vermont Sen. Leahy ponders his legacy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Patrick Leahy lingered on a narrow balcony on the west side of the U.S. Capitol, soaking in a panoramic view of the National Mall, the Washington Monument and, beyond, the Lincoln Memorial. “Now this I will miss,” he said. As Leahy closes out a...
The U.S. asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay
Asylum-seekers at the border waited for a Supreme Court ruling that could allow them to enter the United States as the U.S. government asked the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas.
Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’
This story originally appeared in the Nevada Current. Water authorities in the Western U.S. don’t have a crystal ball, but rapidly receding reservoirs uncovering sunken boats and other debris lost in their depths decades ago give a clear view of the hard choices ahead. If Western states do not agree on a plan to safeguard […] The post Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’ appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Comments / 0