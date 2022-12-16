Family-Friendly, Neighborhood Houston Bar to Open Early 2023

Houston’s Garden Oaks-Oak Forest neighborhood will gain a new patio bar that will include access to a pool. Co-owner Kristen Genoway and her partners have been working to open The Canary for the past year, but permitting delays extended the opening date.

“It just took us a lot longer than we expected, so we’re finally on the verge of opening in the next few months,” Genoway said. The permits have been approved, so they are finishing construction and hope to open in February if all goes according to plan.

Genoway told What Now Houston the space at 963 Judiway St. in Houston previously served as a house, so they decided to keep the pool and renovate around it. “That way we can basically have everything there is to offer for the Garden Oaks-Oak Forest family. It’s such a neighborhood-friendly area,” Genoway said.

The pool at The Canary will be open Thursday-Sunday until sunset during the warmer months. “It will be 18 and up in the actual pool area, but we’ll have a splash pad and smaller pools for the smaller kids.” The Canary will also have a fully-covered front deck and indoor seating for more intimate gatherings.

The Canary will offer unique cocktails, and the food menu is still being finalized. It will feature barbecue poolside options such as skewers, sliders, and salads. Deejays will play music on the weekends, and one day during the week, possibly Thursdays, The Canary will feature a Bring Your own Vinyl Night, so guests can play their own tunes.

“We’re all just really excited to see how it goes and where this takes us,” Genoway said.

Keep up with What Now Houston’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .