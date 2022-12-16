ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandot County, OH

Wyandot County Sheriff Dept. escorts body of fallen deputy back home

By By Mike Sigov / The Blade
 4 days ago

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey on Friday transported the body of a fallen county sheriff deputy from Columbus, where he died at a hospital the day before from injuries suffered in a traffic crash in the line of duty, back to the county, deputies said.

“It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of our dear friend and colleague, Deputy Daniel J. Kin,” the sheriff’s office posted Thursday on its Facebook page. “Dan was such a positive person with an awesome smile. He will be greatly missed.”

Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Wyandot County, the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower.

Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral in honor of the fallen deputy, while all other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period, the governor directed.

Funeral arrangements by Bringman Clark & Co. Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky were pending, Wyandot County sheriff deputies said.

Before joining the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office in October, 2021, as a transport deputy, Deputy Kin served at the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, where he was hired in August, 2010, and was at different times a corrections officer, a sergeant, and a work crew deputy, according to Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens.

In 2020, Deputy Kin was voted Deputy of The Year by his coworkers.

“It is evident from the outpouring from both our agency and Wyandot County that Deputy Kin was a great person and will be sorely missed,” Sheriff Stevens said in a prepared statement Thursday. “The men and women of our office are praying for his family and coworkers in this devastating time.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also issued a statement Thursday on the fallen deputy.

“Time and tears will not wash away the grief created by the loss of Deputy Kin,” Mr. Yost wrote. “My deepest condolences are with this deputy’s family and his family in blue. I am forever grateful for everyone who answers the call to serve and protect.”

Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said in a news release Thursday that the crash was an accident that occurred earlier that day when two vehicles collided at the intersection of State Rt. 56 and State Rt. 104 near Circleville, Ohio.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 11:05 a.m. by phone, according to the report.

The vehicles involved were a pickup truck driven east on State Rt. 56 by Steven Short of Mount Sterling, Ohio, and a transport van, which was driven north on State Rt. 104 by Deputy Kin, who had an inmate in it.

Along with the deputy, three people were injured in the crash – the inmate, the truck driver, and a 4-year-old girl, who was the only passenger in the pickup.

Deputy Kin was flown to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Columbus, where he later died of the injuries suffered in the crash, according to the report

The inmate, whose name was not released, was taken to OhioHealth Berger Hospital in Circleville, and remained in custody.

Mr. Short was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.

The girl was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Her name and condition were not released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.

Toledo, OH
