michiganchronicle.com

Holiday Giveback by Momtitask at Plugged Support Women and Children In Need

The Momtitask Podcast will partner with the Detroit staple The Plugged In Collection in Bedrock Detroit to help give back to the families of Transition 123 INC. Non-Profit which assists Domestic Violence Survivors and their children find housing and provide essentials. Joined community partners and sponsors such as The Detroit Pistons, United Way, and WJLB to name a few. Special guest appearances by Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Sheffield, Recording Artist Sada Baby, Dr. Darrius and many more. Coats, Hats, gloves, gift cards, toys and monetary donations can be donated in person and or via QR CODE. The Gift of Giving Event will be held Friday, December 23rd, 2022 at 3pm-7pm at 1301 Broadway Detroit, MI.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Thieves rob Amazon delivery driver at gunpoint in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thieves robbed an Amazon driver at gunpoint as he delivered packages on Detroit's west side Wednesday afternoon. The driver was parked near Pickford and Glastonbury when he was approached by two men wearing ski masks around 3:20 p.m. The driver told police one of the men was armed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

They’re not afraid to pile it high at this corned beef sandwich shop

The Detroit area has its own style, especially when it comes to food. So how about Detroit-style of corned beef? That’s what a new restaurant in Clinton Township is serving up. Ann Marie’s Corned Beef offers sandwiches with pastrami, turkey, and of course corned beef. Owner Andre Hughes says...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan Announce $500k in Grants

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan today announced $500,000 in grants to support arts and culture organizations that represent a variety of creative disciplines throughout the Community Foundation’s seven-county service area and contribute to the vitality of our region’s economy. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit

The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

You have to see the seafood platters at this restaurant in Westland!

Want to escape this cold weather and sit by the water, under the sun, enjoying some nice seafood? Well, we can’t change mother nature, but there is a local place you can go that specializes in seafood boils. Whether slathered in a delicious, buttery sauce, or deep fried with a side of fries, they are dishing up some amazing seafood dishes at Crab Kitchen in Westland.
WESTLAND, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Restaurant critic's accidental anonymity

Good morning! It's Sunday. Just one week until Christmas, for those of us counting!. Today, we hear from Detroit Free Press dining and restaurant critic Lyndsay C. Green. When she began her job with the Free Press, she knew she wouldn't be able to stay anonymous very long. “I’m 4-10, Black and I have platinum blond hair,” she told Free Press Editor Peter Bhatia in her interview.
DETROIT, MI
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo

When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
TOLEDO, OH
WGAU

No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game

A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

