The Momtitask Podcast will partner with the Detroit staple The Plugged In Collection in Bedrock Detroit to help give back to the families of Transition 123 INC. Non-Profit which assists Domestic Violence Survivors and their children find housing and provide essentials. Joined community partners and sponsors such as The Detroit Pistons, United Way, and WJLB to name a few. Special guest appearances by Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Sheffield, Recording Artist Sada Baby, Dr. Darrius and many more. Coats, Hats, gloves, gift cards, toys and monetary donations can be donated in person and or via QR CODE. The Gift of Giving Event will be held Friday, December 23rd, 2022 at 3pm-7pm at 1301 Broadway Detroit, MI.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO