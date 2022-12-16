Read full article on original website
michiganchronicle.com
Amazon Donates to “The Pose Experience” Supporting Local Women and Entrepreneurs
Photo Credit: Lauren Hughes of LT Multimedia Co. Amazon announced today a $10,000 donation to The Pose Experience, which helps youth and local organizations to find a positive self-image and enjoy their community. Founder Danielle Hughes says, “On behalf of the entire Pose Experience team, we would like to thank...
michiganchronicle.com
Holiday Giveback by Momtitask at Plugged Support Women and Children In Need
The Momtitask Podcast will partner with the Detroit staple The Plugged In Collection in Bedrock Detroit to help give back to the families of Transition 123 INC. Non-Profit which assists Domestic Violence Survivors and their children find housing and provide essentials. Joined community partners and sponsors such as The Detroit Pistons, United Way, and WJLB to name a few. Special guest appearances by Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Sheffield, Recording Artist Sada Baby, Dr. Darrius and many more. Coats, Hats, gloves, gift cards, toys and monetary donations can be donated in person and or via QR CODE. The Gift of Giving Event will be held Friday, December 23rd, 2022 at 3pm-7pm at 1301 Broadway Detroit, MI.
fox2detroit.com
Thieves rob Amazon delivery driver at gunpoint in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thieves robbed an Amazon driver at gunpoint as he delivered packages on Detroit's west side Wednesday afternoon. The driver was parked near Pickford and Glastonbury when he was approached by two men wearing ski masks around 3:20 p.m. The driver told police one of the men was armed.
michiganchronicle.com
DIA Celebrates as First American Museum to Acquire a Vincent Van Gogh Painting
Detroit’s history of innovation is well documented. After all, the city is the birthplace of the automobile, the assembly line, the home of Motown, the nation’s first freeway (the Davison), and so many other pioneering ideas that have taken the world by storm. What many people don’t know...
These 20 metro Detroit restaurants are open on Christmas Day
Christmas Day is less than a week away. And if you haven't given any thought to Christmas dinner, we've got you covered. You can give yourself a break and leave the cooking to someone else. Around metro Detroit, many restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Several of the restaurants...
ClickOnDetroit.com
They’re not afraid to pile it high at this corned beef sandwich shop
The Detroit area has its own style, especially when it comes to food. So how about Detroit-style of corned beef? That’s what a new restaurant in Clinton Township is serving up. Ann Marie’s Corned Beef offers sandwiches with pastrami, turkey, and of course corned beef. Owner Andre Hughes says...
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.
19-year-old Texas Woman's University straight-A student Jasmine Moody was very popular, well-liked, and has lots of friends. “My daughter was real popular. She had a lot of friends. She was very social and very energetic,” Jasmine’s mother Lisa Kidd told Dateline “She always had a smile on her face. Always, always.”
HometownLife.com
Livonia store owner seeks home for 40-foot-long schefflera plant named Baby
Brenda Scott is hoping for a holiday miracle, and she’s confident her miracle is coming. Scott, who owns The Product Shop Souvenirs and Gift Shop in Livonia, needs to find a home for Baby, a beloved and pampered 40-foot-long schefflera tree that has flourished in its current home, her store.
michiganchronicle.com
Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan Announce $500k in Grants
The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan today announced $500,000 in grants to support arts and culture organizations that represent a variety of creative disciplines throughout the Community Foundation’s seven-county service area and contribute to the vitality of our region’s economy. This...
Detroit News
Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit
The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
fox2detroit.com
Christmas winter storm timeline: When to expect snow, artic wind chills in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A winter storm will blast Michigan later this week, bringing both bitter cold and snow heading into Christmas weekend. Metro Detroit will be hit with high winds and dangerous wind chills, along with snow. What to expect. Snow will start around 9 p.m. Thursday as winds...
Family reunited with dog that disappeared 6 months ago & found 60 miles away
A Michigan family has been reunited with their dog six months after it went missing. The pup went missing in Ingham County and was finally recovered in Livonia, 60 miles away.
ClickOnDetroit.com
You have to see the seafood platters at this restaurant in Westland!
Want to escape this cold weather and sit by the water, under the sun, enjoying some nice seafood? Well, we can’t change mother nature, but there is a local place you can go that specializes in seafood boils. Whether slathered in a delicious, buttery sauce, or deep fried with a side of fries, they are dishing up some amazing seafood dishes at Crab Kitchen in Westland.
As snow falls on Sunday in Metro Detroit, a snow storm later in the week 'could really mess things up' for Christmas travelers
Sunday marks one week until Christmas, and with snow falling across Metro Detroit Sunday morning, many are wondering whether we’ll see a “White Christmas” in the area this year.
Detroit animal shelter euthanizes for space, not W. Michigan
Shelters in Michigan and across the country are struggling with what one clinic director called an "unprecedented capacity crisis."
Restaurant critic's accidental anonymity
Good morning! It's Sunday. Just one week until Christmas, for those of us counting!. Today, we hear from Detroit Free Press dining and restaurant critic Lyndsay C. Green. When she began her job with the Free Press, she knew she wouldn't be able to stay anonymous very long. “I’m 4-10, Black and I have platinum blond hair,” she told Free Press Editor Peter Bhatia in her interview.
3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo
When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police searching for suspect who stole a Snoop Dogg bobblehead from Detroit liquor store -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit police searching for suspect who stole a liquor store promo Snoop Dogg bobblehead. A three-foot-tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead, originally a promotion for Corona Beer,...
No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game
A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
