Seneca Falls, NY

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
Kim Maiden Simmonds – December 13, 2022 Featured

Kim Maiden Simmonds, 75, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Tuesday, December 13th. Kim was born on December 5th, 1947 in Wales. He left school at age 16 to become a musician, and in 1965, he founded the Savoy Brown Blues Band (later shortened to Savoy Brown).He remained its only permanent member throughout the 57-year existence of the band. Considered one of music's premier blues and blues rock guitarists, and songwriter, Kim is also discussed as one of the architects of the 1960's British blues scene in London.
OSWEGO, NY
Wild Weather in Hudson Valley Leading Up to Christmas

A huge storm is barreling toward the East Coast just before Christmas. How will this affect the Hudson Valley?. Last week we told you that the Hudson Valley was predicted to receive over two feet of snow in the days leading up to the holiday. Luckily, we won't see that much snow, but some nasty weather will certainly put a damper on everyone's travel plans.
Another winter storm likely to slam Upstate NY just in time for Christmas travel

Syracuse, N.Y. – Another messy winter storm is likely to bring snow, ice and high winds to Upstate New York just in time for Christmas weekend travel. “The storm’s timing could not be worse,” said forecasting company Accuweather. The storm starts off mostly as rain Thursday, and...
Christmas is Saved: The Grinch Arrested in New York

A busy year for the New York State Police (NYSP) continues. They've already assisted with forest fires, rescued a driver from the bottom of a pond, and took thousands of fish on helicopter rides (really), but their latest act or heroism may top them all. Thanks to the quick thinking of local officers, one of Christmas' Most Wanted is now in custody.
HOMER, NY
New York State Police Hand Out Over 3,000 Tickets In Hudson Valley

Police across the Hudson Valley arrested over 200 in the past week. On Tuesday, New York State Police patrolling the Hudson Valley released its week in review. New York State Police Troop F and Troop K payroll the region. This week's press releases highlight arrests, investigations, and more that police...
Traveling Friday into Christmas weekend? You’ll want to read this…

It’s that time of year! Winter arrives on Wednesday, last minute Christmas shopping is cranking up and Mother Nature is about to throw a monkey wrench in travel plans beginning Friday. An intensifying are of low pressure is set to snarl travel across much of the eastern third of the United States later this week. WNY will very much be in the path of travel impacts. It’s still early, but I want this discussion to be an initial starting point for decision making as the week starts flying by. Understand everything referenced from here on is our best guidance at the time of writing. It can (and likely will) change as we start inching toward the end of the week. Stay up to date on the latest, but here’s how we see things right now-
ROCHESTER, NY
A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York

While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
BUFFALO, NY
The Best Waterfalls to Visit in NY

The eastern part of the U.S. has some amazing landscapes, with waterfalls in NY being a must-see. Whether on a road trip or hiking, there are beautiful waterways to explore. Keep reading to learn how many waterfalls are in New York and which are the best ones to visit. We also reveal the largest waterfall in the state (it may surprise you that it’s not Niagra Falls).
Amazing French Manor For Rent In New York

If you don't have a couple of millions of dollars laying around to buy a French Manor, you can rent one here in New York. This amazing French Manor is currently listed for rent on Zillow.com. This amazing 7800 square-foot mansion is listed for rent for $6000 a month. Get...
NEW YORK STATE
