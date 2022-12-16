Read full article on original website
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
This Hidden Gem In Upstate New York Is The Perfect Small Town Getaway
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Quiet getaways from the city are a perfect remedy to stressful times, and Upstate New York boasts plenty of tiny cute towns to explore any day.
Upstate New York Train and Fire Stations That Are Now Restaurants
What to do with a historic old train station or an old fire station that has answered its last call? Many towns across Upstate New York have found new life for these important old buildings in creative ways. You've probably seen it happen in your town or city. A bar...
Popular New York Supermarket Announced Holiday Changes, Closings
A popular supermarket with many locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State confirmed changes in hours of operations. A Stop & Shop spokesperson reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes we would share with our readers the updated holiday hours for Stop & Shop stores across New York State.
iheartoswego.com
Kim Maiden Simmonds – December 13, 2022 Featured
Kim Maiden Simmonds, 75, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Tuesday, December 13th. Kim was born on December 5th, 1947 in Wales. He left school at age 16 to become a musician, and in 1965, he founded the Savoy Brown Blues Band (later shortened to Savoy Brown).He remained its only permanent member throughout the 57-year existence of the band. Considered one of music's premier blues and blues rock guitarists, and songwriter, Kim is also discussed as one of the architects of the 1960's British blues scene in London.
Wild Weather in Hudson Valley Leading Up to Christmas
A huge storm is barreling toward the East Coast just before Christmas. How will this affect the Hudson Valley?. Last week we told you that the Hudson Valley was predicted to receive over two feet of snow in the days leading up to the holiday. Luckily, we won't see that much snow, but some nasty weather will certainly put a damper on everyone's travel plans.
New York witness says massive boomerang-shaped object moved over house
Man in hot tub.Photo byRobson Hatsukami MorganonUnsplash. A New York witness at Port Jervis reported watching a massive, boomerang-shaped object moving just over the rooftop level at about 9:10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
newyorkupstate.com
Another winter storm likely to slam Upstate NY just in time for Christmas travel
Syracuse, N.Y. – Another messy winter storm is likely to bring snow, ice and high winds to Upstate New York just in time for Christmas weekend travel. “The storm’s timing could not be worse,” said forecasting company Accuweather. The storm starts off mostly as rain Thursday, and...
Christmas is Saved: The Grinch Arrested in New York
A busy year for the New York State Police (NYSP) continues. They've already assisted with forest fires, rescued a driver from the bottom of a pond, and took thousands of fish on helicopter rides (really), but their latest act or heroism may top them all. Thanks to the quick thinking of local officers, one of Christmas' Most Wanted is now in custody.
New York State Police Hand Out Over 3,000 Tickets In Hudson Valley
Police across the Hudson Valley arrested over 200 in the past week. On Tuesday, New York State Police patrolling the Hudson Valley released its week in review. New York State Police Troop F and Troop K payroll the region. This week's press releases highlight arrests, investigations, and more that police...
Did You Know Upstate New York Is Home to One of the World’s Oldest Rivers?
Did you know that the Southern Tier of New York is home to one of the oldest rivers in the entire world?. It’s pretty amazing when you consider that most of us travel daily along what is the longest river on the east coast without even realizing its significance. That river is the Susquehanna.
rochesterfirst.com
Traveling Friday into Christmas weekend? You’ll want to read this…
It’s that time of year! Winter arrives on Wednesday, last minute Christmas shopping is cranking up and Mother Nature is about to throw a monkey wrench in travel plans beginning Friday. An intensifying are of low pressure is set to snarl travel across much of the eastern third of the United States later this week. WNY will very much be in the path of travel impacts. It’s still early, but I want this discussion to be an initial starting point for decision making as the week starts flying by. Understand everything referenced from here on is our best guidance at the time of writing. It can (and likely will) change as we start inching toward the end of the week. Stay up to date on the latest, but here’s how we see things right now-
A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York
While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
Which Upstate Towns Were Ranked Most Beautiful for a NY Road Trip? [RANKINGS]
The warm weather is beginning to turn cold. The leaves are changing colors on the trees. Summer is becoming fall in Upstate New York, so before fall becomes winter, why not take a road trip?. New York is full of amazing day-trip destinations from the Capital Region up north, out...
New York’s Long Island Sound Has a Lobster Trap Problem
Sitting between New York and Connecticut, the Long Island Sound apparently has up to 1.2 million abandoned lobster traps sitting on the sea floor. According to a report by John Moritz of CT Insider, there are somewhere between 800,000 and 1.2 million abandon lobster traps on the floor of the Long Island Sound, some with sea critters trapped inside.
hwy.co
The Best Waterfalls to Visit in NY
The eastern part of the U.S. has some amazing landscapes, with waterfalls in NY being a must-see. Whether on a road trip or hiking, there are beautiful waterways to explore. Keep reading to learn how many waterfalls are in New York and which are the best ones to visit. We also reveal the largest waterfall in the state (it may surprise you that it’s not Niagra Falls).
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills.”. The new law, which was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and...
Amazing French Manor For Rent In New York
If you don't have a couple of millions of dollars laying around to buy a French Manor, you can rent one here in New York. This amazing French Manor is currently listed for rent on Zillow.com. This amazing 7800 square-foot mansion is listed for rent for $6000 a month. Get...
It’ll Soon Cost You More to Shop at Popular New York Wholesale Store
With the worst inflation in decades, Americans are looking to save whenever and wherever they can. It'll soon cost you a little more to buy in bulk at one Wholesale store in Central New York. Costco is raising its membership fees. The company's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti confirmed the...
cnycentral.com
Dangerous travel, strong wind, isolated blizzard conditions over parts of upstate NY ahead
You might be hearing about a powerful storm that will cross the country later this week and into the Christmas weekend. In this web story, I am going to describe in detail via my forecast video and graphics what the most important impacts will be locally across central New York and also across northern and western New York.
