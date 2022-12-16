Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Bench in downtown Salisbury dedicated in honor and memory of street artist Joseph Heilig
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A bench on the sidewalk in downtown Salisbury took on special significance today. The City unveiled a plaque permanently naming the spot as “Joe’s Bench,” in honor of a well-known street artist who used the bench as a studio, and to hold court with anyone who passed by.
NC MedAssist hosting free medicine giveaway event in west Charlotte Saturday
CHARLOTTE — A local non profit is handing out free over-the-counter medicine Saturday morning in west Charlotte. NC MedAssist is hosting a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Renaissance West STEAM Academy, near West Boulevard and Billy Graham Parkway. The giveaway is open to...
Charlotte native opens new beauty shop
CHARLOTTE — There is a new woman-owned small business in north Charlotte. Jordan Strode held a ribbon-cutting and soft grand opening on Saturday for her new business: J’s Eyelashes and Body Sculpting. Strode is a Queen City native and played basketball at Hickory Ridge High School. Strode said...
WBTV
Owner surrenders suspended at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Because of overcrowding, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control is halting owner surrenders. The shelter has been putting out desperate calls for adopters and fosters as kennels have continued to fill up more and more over the last year. “On a day that we are happy to...
WBTV
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
Buyers plan apartments, shops at two former Duke Energy buildings uptown
Duke Energy completed the sale of two properties in uptown Charlotte last week as it prepares to consolidate office space at its new headquarters tower on South Tryon Street. Millennium Venture Capital of Berlin bought 401 South College St., near the Charlotte Convention Center, for $24 million on Tuesday. MRP Realty of Washington paid $35 million for 526 South Church St., near Bank of America stadium.
An emotional changing of the guard, plus some good news for CMS
This story originally appeared in WFAE Education Reporter Ann Doss Helms' weekly newsletter. Sign up here to receive it first in your inbox. Departing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board member Rhonda Cheek walked into Tuesday’s meeting dabbing at tears, and that set the tone for much of the evening. Five board members with a combined 35 years of service cycled off the board, and five newcomers were sworn in.
Charlotte nonprofit Camino hosts annual toy giveaway for the holidays
CHARLOTTE — The multicultural nonprofit Camino hosted their annual toy giveaway from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, where they gave away 1,500 toys to children in the Charlotte community. Camino has hosted this holiday toy giveaway for over a decade, but this year’s rising costs of living made...
Ansonville, Anson County awarded neighborhood revitalization grants
ANSONVILLE — Anson County and Ansonville each received $950,000 as part of a statewide community investment grant. The North
Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care over capacity, stops accepting dog drop-offs
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control has a full house at its dog kennels. Due to a "massive lack of space issue and capacity for care," as of Tuesday animal control won't accept new dogs surrendered by their owners. Animal care has been warning about its kennels being near or at...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College honors first Jason Shuping Memorial Scholarship recipient
SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College named Matthew Dobson as the first recipient of the Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety scholarship that provides financial assistance to Basic Law Enforcement Training (B.L.E.T.) students who plan to pursue public safety careers in Rowan or Cabarrus counties. The scholarship was created...
qcitymetro.com
CMS Students Need Free School Meals to Thrive and Learn
It’s that time of year when families gather to give thanks for the good things in their lives. But some families will struggle to do more than put a full holiday meal on the table. They’ll also have a hard time paying for their children to eat at school all year.
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cruiser involved in crash on I-485 in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a crash early Monday morning that involved a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cruiser and another vehicle. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Interstate 485 inner in the area between Rocky River Road and University City Boulevard. Video from the overnight hours...
1 person hurt after stabbing in southeast Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after a stabbing in southeast Charlotte early Sunday, according to MEDIC. It happened on Marvin Road near an apartment complex around 2 a.m. MEDIC said one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Channel 9 has reached out to the...
thecharlotteweekly.com
City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services announces holiday collection schedule
CHARLOTTE – City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will not collect garbage, recycling, yard or scheduled bulk waste on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Solid Waste Services will operate on a one-day delay following the holiday, with Friday customers receiving service on Saturday, Dec. 31....
qcnews.com
Gutsy Play of the Week: Marshall's acrobatic catch
Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. makes the acrobatic in-between-the-legs catch for an 18-yard gain. Gutsy Play of the Week: Marshall’s acrobatic catch. Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. makes the acrobatic in-between-the-legs catch for an 18-yard gain. Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection …. Search warrants...
WBTV
New evidence in 1990 murder of Charlotte woman Kim Thomas
Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
WBTV
Cabarrus Co. receives $1 million grant for SUN Project expansion
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County received a $1 million state-directed grant to expand the SUN Project, a collaborative system of care for pregnant mothers with substance use disorders (SUD) and their infants and families. The expansion will cover Cabarrus, Rowan and Stanly counties. Cabarrus County is collaborating with...
Madalina’s mother ‘hindered investigation;’ ‘Begrudgingly’ reported her missing, officials say
Palmiter was told about Madalina's disappearance three days later, records showed, and Cojocari said she waited three weeks to report her disappearance because she was worried it would affect her relationship with her husband.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 5