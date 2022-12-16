ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte native opens new beauty shop

CHARLOTTE — There is a new woman-owned small business in north Charlotte. Jordan Strode held a ribbon-cutting and soft grand opening on Saturday for her new business: J’s Eyelashes and Body Sculpting. Strode is a Queen City native and played basketball at Hickory Ridge High School. Strode said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Buyers plan apartments, shops at two former Duke Energy buildings uptown

Duke Energy completed the sale of two properties in uptown Charlotte last week as it prepares to consolidate office space at its new headquarters tower on South Tryon Street. Millennium Venture Capital of Berlin bought 401 South College St., near the Charlotte Convention Center, for $24 million on Tuesday. MRP Realty of Washington paid $35 million for 526 South Church St., near Bank of America stadium.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

An emotional changing of the guard, plus some good news for CMS

This story originally appeared in WFAE Education Reporter Ann Doss Helms' weekly newsletter. Sign up here to receive it first in your inbox. Departing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board member Rhonda Cheek walked into Tuesday’s meeting dabbing at tears, and that set the tone for much of the evening. Five board members with a combined 35 years of service cycled off the board, and five newcomers were sworn in.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
qcitymetro.com

CMS Students Need Free School Meals to Thrive and Learn

It’s that time of year when families gather to give thanks for the good things in their lives. But some families will struggle to do more than put a full holiday meal on the table. They’ll also have a hard time paying for their children to eat at school all year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services announces holiday collection schedule

CHARLOTTE – City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will not collect garbage, recycling, yard or scheduled bulk waste on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Solid Waste Services will operate on a one-day delay following the holiday, with Friday customers receiving service on Saturday, Dec. 31....
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Gutsy Play of the Week: Marshall's acrobatic catch

Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. makes the acrobatic in-between-the-legs catch for an 18-yard gain. Gutsy Play of the Week: Marshall’s acrobatic catch. Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. makes the acrobatic in-between-the-legs catch for an 18-yard gain. Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection …. Search warrants...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New evidence in 1990 murder of Charlotte woman Kim Thomas

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus Co. receives $1 million grant for SUN Project expansion

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County received a $1 million state-directed grant to expand the SUN Project, a collaborative system of care for pregnant mothers with substance use disorders (SUD) and their infants and families. The expansion will cover Cabarrus, Rowan and Stanly counties. Cabarrus County is collaborating with...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WFAE

WFAE

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy