Departing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board member Rhonda Cheek walked into Tuesday's meeting dabbing at tears, and that set the tone for much of the evening. Five board members with a combined 35 years of service cycled off the board, and five newcomers were sworn in.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO