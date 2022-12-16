ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Deputies arrest 14-time felon with loaded gun on RTS bus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, was arrested today on a warrant for felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman and smashing her phone

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Javon Lemand Coney, 25, was arrested last night and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated assault, and possession of a concealed firearm without a permit. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was sitting in a friend’s parked car by herself when...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Convicted felon arrested with loaded gun, drugs on RTS bus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with a loaded gun on a Gainesville public bus while serving an arrest warrant. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday. He was taken into custody while getting off an RTS bus in downtown Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Update: GPD has one in custody following fatal stabbing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a fatal stabbing that happened at 10:07 a.m. in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. One suspect is in custody. GPD updated the release to state that detectives are interviewing the person who stabbed the victim...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

Police arrest alleged shooter in Ocala road rage incident

OCALA, Fla. — Two people were hurt in an Ocala road rage shooting early Monday morning, officials said. Marquis Browdy was arrested later Monday morning by police. Ocala police said it started close to 7 a.m. at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and 60th Avenue when something sparked a case of road rage between Browdy and a man driving a pickup truck.
OCALA, FL
Lake City Reporter

Five teens shot in daytime incident

Five male teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in northwest Lake City. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NW Wright Lane at 3:45 p.m. Monday where three juvenile males were found with gunshot wounds. An LCPD release said the victims...
LAKE CITY, FL
ocala-news.com

Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD seeking to solve rash of break-ins

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is seeking the identity of a man they say may be responsible for a rash of recent vehicle break-ins. GPD released security camera footage of a black male walking into a store wearing black pants and a red shirt. “He was using credit cards of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Zoey Fields

Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapes

A Boca Raton man was arrested Wednesday after starting an altercation at the Circle K on Blanding Boulevard over the store not having any vapes for sale, deputies said. At approximately 12:46 a.m., Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Circle K gas station in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, they made contact with a male victim who said Angel Rodriguez Sanchez, 28, of Boca Raton had started a verbal altercation with him.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

WCJB

‘I’m terrified’: Gun battle wounds 5 people in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five people were wounded in a shooting in Lake City. Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Lake City police officers at the scene. Bayonta Poole, who is a Lake City resident, said incidents like this hit too close to home. “My cousin was an innocent...
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for taking Amazon packages

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Steven Michael Coleman, 35, who is listed as homeless on the arrest report, was arrested yesterday afternoon for two counts of petit theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. At about 4 p.m. on Saturday, a University of Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL

