alachuachronicle.com
Deputies arrest 14-time felon with loaded gun on RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, was arrested today on a warrant for felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman and smashing her phone
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Javon Lemand Coney, 25, was arrested last night and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated assault, and possession of a concealed firearm without a permit. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was sitting in a friend’s parked car by herself when...
WCJB
Convicted felon arrested with loaded gun, drugs on RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with a loaded gun on a Gainesville public bus while serving an arrest warrant. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday. He was taken into custody while getting off an RTS bus in downtown Gainesville.
alachuachronicle.com
Lake City man arrested for threatening elderly woman and her son with a hammer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Salaam Sabir Payton, 44, was arrested yesterday and charged with battery on a person over the age of 65, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and property damage after allegedly threatening a 70-year-old woman and her son with a hammer. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded...
alachuachronicle.com
Update: GPD has one in custody following fatal stabbing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a fatal stabbing that happened at 10:07 a.m. in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. One suspect is in custody. GPD updated the release to state that detectives are interviewing the person who stabbed the victim...
mycbs4.com
Police investigate deadly stabbing in Gainesville, suspect behind bars
Gainesville Police are investigating a deadly stabbing on SW 26th Drive. The incident happened shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. GPD received a call about a person that was stabbed outside. When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim with a stab wound. Police transported the man to...
WESH
Police arrest alleged shooter in Ocala road rage incident
OCALA, Fla. — Two people were hurt in an Ocala road rage shooting early Monday morning, officials said. Marquis Browdy was arrested later Monday morning by police. Ocala police said it started close to 7 a.m. at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and 60th Avenue when something sparked a case of road rage between Browdy and a man driving a pickup truck.
Lake City Reporter
Five teens shot in daytime incident
Five male teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in northwest Lake City. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NW Wright Lane at 3:45 p.m. Monday where three juvenile males were found with gunshot wounds. An LCPD release said the victims...
ocala-news.com
Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
Five teenagers shot in Lake City
Lake City, Fla. — Investigators in Lake City are trying to figure out who shot five teenagers Monday. Police were called to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NE Wright Lane and found three teens, under the age of 18, with gunshot wounds. The victims weren’t able to...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after calling police to serve a warrant on his estranged wife
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cedric Lamarte Webb, 53, was arrested yesterday morning for violation of a domestic violence injunction after he called the police to serve a warrant on his estranged wife. At about 6:15 a.m. yesterday, Webb reportedly called 911 to say he was with Sarah Mosley-Webb, who had...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD seeking to solve rash of break-ins
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is seeking the identity of a man they say may be responsible for a rash of recent vehicle break-ins. GPD released security camera footage of a black male walking into a store wearing black pants and a red shirt. “He was using credit cards of...
fox35orlando.com
Road rage shooting leaves 2 hurt in Ocala, police say
OCALA, Fla. - Two men were hurt after they were involved in a road rage shooting incident in Ocala Monday morning, according to police. The Ocala Police Department said one man was hit in the head and the other was shot. They were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Putnam deputy arrested for DUI in St. Johns County, PCSO says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies was arrested for a DUI last weekend in St. Johns County. STORY: Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown. According to a news release, on Sunday, Dec. 18, Deputy...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested after taking multiple alcohol bottles from hotel storage closet
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Victoria Lane Woolsey, 37, was arrested last night and charged with burglary after allegedly taking alcohol bottles from a storage closet at the Stayable Select hotel to a vacant storage area, where she was sleeping. Woolsey, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was reportedly found...
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapes
A Boca Raton man was arrested Wednesday after starting an altercation at the Circle K on Blanding Boulevard over the store not having any vapes for sale, deputies said. At approximately 12:46 a.m., Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Circle K gas station in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, they made contact with a male victim who said Angel Rodriguez Sanchez, 28, of Boca Raton had started a verbal altercation with him.
WCJB
Lake City Police investigate shooting, 5 people wounded
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office assisted Lake City Police officers in securing the scene of a shooting on Monday which left five people injured. UPDATE: ‘I’m terrified’: A gun battle wounded five people in Lake City. Lake City Police Department officials say...
WCJB
‘I’m terrified’: Gun battle wounds 5 people in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five people were wounded in a shooting in Lake City. Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Lake City police officers at the scene. Bayonta Poole, who is a Lake City resident, said incidents like this hit too close to home. “My cousin was an innocent...
alachuachronicle.com
Lake City man arrested for 2019 spree of business burglaries in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Houston Allen Boatright, 52, was arrested on December 8 and charged in nine business burglary cases from 2019. On March 22, 2019, Boatright allegedly smashed the front glass of Deshi Bazaar at 4110 SW 34th Street and stole the cash register. On that same date, he...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for taking Amazon packages
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Steven Michael Coleman, 35, who is listed as homeless on the arrest report, was arrested yesterday afternoon for two counts of petit theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. At about 4 p.m. on Saturday, a University of Florida...
