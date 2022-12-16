Read full article on original website
Appleby, Wake Forest upend No. 14 Duke 81-70 in ACC play
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby had 18 points and eight assists to help Wake Forest beat No. 14 Duke 81-70 on Tuesday night, ending the Blue Devils’ eight-game road winning streak. Cameron Hildreth added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who took down their highly ranked instate rival with a confident performance that had them leading nearly the entire game. Wake Forest led 39-30 at halftime, then pushed that margin to as many as 15 points. More impressively, the Demon Deacons never let the Blue Devils — playing short-handed with two top freshmen out — closer than seven after the break. That meant getting into the paint to put the pressure on Duke. Or avoiding live-play turnovers when the Blue Devils tried some traps to speed up play and force the Demon Deacons into mistakes.
Eagles thank Jaguars for beating Cowboys with cheesesteaks for lunch
The Philadelphia Eagles loved seeing the result of the Jacksonville Jaguars-Dallas Cowboys game Sunday and sent Doug Pederson's squad a cheesesteak feast as a thank-you.
