WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby had 18 points and eight assists to help Wake Forest beat No. 14 Duke 81-70 on Tuesday night, ending the Blue Devils’ eight-game road winning streak. Cameron Hildreth added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who took down their highly ranked instate rival with a confident performance that had them leading nearly the entire game. Wake Forest led 39-30 at halftime, then pushed that margin to as many as 15 points. More impressively, the Demon Deacons never let the Blue Devils — playing short-handed with two top freshmen out — closer than seven after the break. That meant getting into the paint to put the pressure on Duke. Or avoiding live-play turnovers when the Blue Devils tried some traps to speed up play and force the Demon Deacons into mistakes.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO