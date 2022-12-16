Read full article on original website
University High will direct high school students to college
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – U-T-C and Hamilton County Schools are teaming up to bring local high school students an even bigger opportunity. News 12’s Allie Schrenker has the details. UTC and Hamilton County Schools signed an agreement today that will put a new college pipeline into motion. University High...
UTC, Hamilton County Schools collaborate to create University High
A college pipeline for high school students who might not have considered a four-year university education is the goal of a new partnership between Hamilton County Schools and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Debuting in fall 2023, University High is a Hamilton County Schools initiative headquartered on the UTC...
KAREN HALL NAMED EAST REGION ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR BY TNASSP
Karen Hall has been selected as the East Region Assistant Principal of the year by the Tennessee Association of Secondary School Principals (TNASSP). Mrs. Hall has more than 25 years of professional teaching experience. She currently serves as the 9th Grade Assistant Principal. Mrs. Hall is a 1990 graduate of...
Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit
Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
“Collaborative Boys Conference” Discusses Solutions to Violence
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Curbing youth violence and recidivism is a problem many are attempting to tackle in our community. One conference held at UTC today in Chattanooga hopes that conversations can lead to action. The nonprofit Pursuit of Happiness held its first ever Collaborative Boys Conference at the University Center...
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
18 Best Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Memphis has barbecue. Nashville has hot chicken. And in Chattanooga, a sleeper foodie town nestled in the shadow of the Appalachian mountains, you can find both of those dishes—plus Neapolitan-style pizzas, Mexican street tacos, Cajun and Creole-inspired fare, and everything in between. From high-end restaurants serving modern Appalachian cuisine to casual joints with standout sandwiches, ribs, and elevated bar bites, these are the 18 best restaurants in Chattanooga.
‘Experience the call’: 2023 Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival set for January
A celebration of some 20,000 Sandhill Cranes is happening in January in Meigs County that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hosting for bird enthusiasts and families.
More To The Story With Staley: Benton’s Grinch
BENTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Downtown Benton!! Always a friendly place to be. At the courthouse, well, the Christmas spirit is alive and well. Right across the street, Marlena Miller is cutting hair. It’s what she does, as the owner of the popular salon “Faith And Football.”. But...
Tennessee Highway Patrol graduates 40 State Troopers
Trooper Mitchell Gibbs has been assigned to Coffee County. On December 16, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry welcomed the newest graduating classes of Tennessee State troopers. Governor Bill Lee served as the keynote speaker, and Commissioner Jeff Long swore in the new troopers as they delivered their oaths of office at a graduation ceremony at First Baptist Church of Donelson. Lateral trooper cadet class 1122 graduated 11 troopers, all of whom were prior law enforcement officers and certified in Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST). Class 1122 completed 10 weeks of specialized training, designed to build upon their previous law enforcement training and experience. Trooper Cadet Class 1222 graduated 29 troopers and completed 16 weeks of specialized training. After graduation, the new troopers will receive field training with troopers who are classified as Field Training Officers.
Wreaths Placed at Wreaths Across Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Thousands descended on the Chattanooga National Cemetery Saturday to honor those who have sacrificed for our country. Saturday was Wreaths Across Chattanooga Day. This is a part of Wreaths Across America. The program honors the veterans laid to rest by placing Christmas wreaths for the holiday season.
Father’s day: Commencement gives dad chance to ‘embarrass’ daughter
Jay Dale went off script. As president of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Alumni Board of Directors, Dale is tasked with introducing new graduates to the responsibilities of being alums of the institution—which he was doing as part of undergraduate commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 17, at McKenzie Arena.
12-20 Locals Arrested by Law Enforcment
This article contains local arrests with thePhoto byor from freepik.com. The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
TN State Veteran’s Home
Steve Hartline talked with Executive Director Ed Harries and building administrator Courtney Washington in an interview at the new TN State Bradley County Veteran’s Home in Cleveland, TN. Learn more about them online at https://tsvh.org/cleveland/
Chattanooga, Rossville coach charged after claims he inappropriately touched players
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE:. We've received the mugshot of a man who coaches in the Chattanooga and Rossville area who is accused of inappropriately touching underage players, according to police. Hughes is a community coach for Baylor School, working part time and only as needed during the sport’s season,...
historic day for Jake Stephens ends in Mocs defeat
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Stephens had 32 points and 20 rebounds in Sunday’s game against Belmont. The first time in Moc’s history where a player had 20 boards and at least 30 points. However, missed free throws and 18 turnovers came back to haunt UTC as the Moc’s fell...
RESIDENTS WARNED OF ASBESTOS IN DRINKING WATER, WESTERN CUMBERLAND CO
Customers of West Cumberland Utility District received a notification recently of asbestos detected in their water supply. This has alarmed several residents so we called the District to ask about the letter. CNF was told they are required to test the water supply once every nine years. When they did...
Train Cars Derailed in Collegedale Tuesday Afternoon
Collegedale (WDEF-TV) – A train derailed at University Drive and Apison Pike in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon. Collegedale Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
