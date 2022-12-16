Read full article on original website
Warner Robins council approves 75+ license plate-reading cameras
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than 75 additional license plate-reading, FLOCK cameras will soon be on the side of the road in Houston County. The City of Warner Robins unanimously approved the cameras Monday night during their called meeting. The contract is now complete and the cameras will be up and running by next summer throughout Houston County.
Warner Robins church to open warming center for the homeless Thursday
They plan to keep their doors open this Thursday through Monday depending on the weather. If it continues to stay cold, they may extend those hours.
Lee County audit shows $3.8 million surplus
LEESBURG — When Billy Mathis boasts that Lee County employees “watch the bottom line on a daily basis,” he’s not just handing out hollow platitudes. That eye on the bottom line and the ‘fiscal responsibility” that has become the watchword of the Lee Commission is paying big dividends for the county.
Man wrecks car after chase in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 4:15 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper from GSP's Perry post tried to stop a car on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard in Houston County. The driver didn't stop, and a high-speed chase ensued. GSP says...
Christmas party for Clubhouse kids big hit at Flint RiveQiarium in downtown Albany
ALBANY — For the Aspire Clubhouse kids, Friday night was a Christmas extravaganza, with a video, live band, dinner, a visit from Mr. And Mrs. Claus and gifts. The Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Clubhouse program serves 150 children and young adults in Dougherty, Early and Lee counties. The Christmas program is an annual event.
Albany motorcycle club hosts Christmas giveaway
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Viper Unit Motorcycle Club revved its engines up once again to give back to the community. Sunday, they gave food to families in Albany and surrounding counties. Since it’s the holiday season, they also surprised families with toys and gifts. “I’m very thankful that...
Sumter County family loses home to holiday fire
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A family, including a baby and a toddler, is left displaced after a fire ravaged their home in Sumter County. According to Sumter County Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the Youngs Mill Road home just after 11:00 on Monday morning. When crews got onto the scene, the mobile home was already halfway burned down.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck on Eisenhower Parkway identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Eisenhower Parkway Monday night. A man hit by a Ford truck that was traveling west on Eisenhower. They say it happened in the 5000 block just after 11:19 p.m., according to a press release.
Lee Sheriff's Office bumps starting salary up to $20 an hour
LEESBURG — Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals, like most law enforcement officials in the region, has been singing the attrition blues for some time now. Even in southwest Georgia’s fastest-growing community, Rachals’ staff is 12 officers short with two others expected to leave soon.
Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system. The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday. When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in...
GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11. Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family. So far over $2,000 has been raised through...
'I'm gonna be Santa this year': Fort Valley 10-year-old helping family in need for Christmas
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — All December, kids have been on their best behavior, making sure Santa brings all the presents on their wish list. Many have hopes of a new game console, a cell phone, a doll, or new clothes, but one Fort Valley 10-year-old has different desires. Aarin...
Dodge County mourning death of high school principal
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Dodge County School System is mourning the loss of one of its leaders. In a post on Facebook, the district says Pamela Melvin, Principal of Dodge County High School, passed away. District leaders say Melvin, "led our tribe with grace, sincerity, and the utmost...
Pedestrian injured in hit and run crash in Macon
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian involved hit and run, with serious injury. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 7:18 p.m., Sunday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, a man was struck, while walking in the 300 block of PioNono...
Headphones stolen, store glass door broken in Albany Dollar General burglary
Dougherty County police are investigating after a burglary at the Dollar General Thursday morning. Police arrived to the store located in the 5700 block of Newton Road around 8:15 a.m. and cleared the building. Officials say that approximately sixty dollars worth of gaming head phones were taken and there was...
Albany’s Men on a Mission feeds community
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of men in Albany are on a mission to help as many people as they can this holiday season. On Saturday, Men on a Mission fed more than 1500 people and gave away toys including more than 100 bikes. They even gave away a minivan.
Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man’s prayers were answered after volunteers and local businesses gave him a Christmas gift, years in the making. Brad Mock, an Albany resident, recently lost his wife to cancer. Before she passed, he tended to her while also dealing with his own personal medical issues.
11 people were arrested in a contraband ring at Dougherty Co. Jail. Here’s what they’re charged with.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eleven people were recently charged in connection to a contraband ring that was dismantled at the Dougherty County Jail. Matdrick Giddens was determined to be the ring leader, according to the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation into Giddens’ contraband organization started in June 2022....
Man hospitalized after hit-and-run on Pio Nono Avenue
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says they're looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian on Pio Nono Avenue and fled the scene Sunday evening. Deputies say around 7:18 p.m. Sunday, a man was walking in the 300 block of Pio Nono Avenue when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.
APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four men involved in a car theft. On Dec. 16, police said four men stole a 2001 red Olds Mobile Alero. The incident happened in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue. APD...
