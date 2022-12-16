ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb, GA

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

Warner Robins council approves 75+ license plate-reading cameras

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than 75 additional license plate-reading, FLOCK cameras will soon be on the side of the road in Houston County. The City of Warner Robins unanimously approved the cameras Monday night during their called meeting. The contract is now complete and the cameras will be up and running by next summer throughout Houston County.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Lee County audit shows $3.8 million surplus

LEESBURG — When Billy Mathis boasts that Lee County employees “watch the bottom line on a daily basis,” he’s not just handing out hollow platitudes. That eye on the bottom line and the ‘fiscal responsibility” that has become the watchword of the Lee Commission is paying big dividends for the county.
LEE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man wrecks car after chase in Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 4:15 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper from GSP's Perry post tried to stop a car on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard in Houston County. The driver didn't stop, and a high-speed chase ensued. GSP says...
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Albany motorcycle club hosts Christmas giveaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Viper Unit Motorcycle Club revved its engines up once again to give back to the community. Sunday, they gave food to families in Albany and surrounding counties. Since it’s the holiday season, they also surprised families with toys and gifts. “I’m very thankful that...
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Sumter County family loses home to holiday fire

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A family, including a baby and a toddler, is left displaced after a fire ravaged their home in Sumter County. According to Sumter County Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the Youngs Mill Road home just after 11:00 on Monday morning. When crews got onto the scene, the mobile home was already halfway burned down.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system. The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday. When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11. Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family. So far over $2,000 has been raised through...
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Dodge County mourning death of high school principal

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Dodge County School System is mourning the loss of one of its leaders. In a post on Facebook, the district says Pamela Melvin, Principal of Dodge County High School, passed away. District leaders say Melvin, "led our tribe with grace, sincerity, and the utmost...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Pedestrian injured in hit and run crash in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian involved hit and run, with serious injury. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 7:18 p.m., Sunday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, a man was struck, while walking in the 300 block of PioNono...
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Albany’s Men on a Mission feeds community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of men in Albany are on a mission to help as many people as they can this holiday season. On Saturday, Men on a Mission fed more than 1500 people and gave away toys including more than 100 bikes. They even gave away a minivan.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man’s prayers were answered after volunteers and local businesses gave him a Christmas gift, years in the making. Brad Mock, an Albany resident, recently lost his wife to cancer. Before she passed, he tended to her while also dealing with his own personal medical issues.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Man hospitalized after hit-and-run on Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says they're looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian on Pio Nono Avenue and fled the scene Sunday evening. Deputies say around 7:18 p.m. Sunday, a man was walking in the 300 block of Pio Nono Avenue when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four men involved in a car theft. On Dec. 16, police said four men stole a 2001 red Olds Mobile Alero. The incident happened in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue. APD...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy