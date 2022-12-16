Read full article on original website
Police: Person shot in neck on I-57 near Halsted
CHICAGO — An individual was shot in the neck on the I-57 highway on the South Side Thursday morning. Police responded to a shooting on the I-57 highway near Halsted Avenue around 4:49 a.m. A person was shot in the neck and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. According to police, the ramp […]
cwbchicago.com
After kicking woman onto Red Line tracks, attacker told passersby she jumped in a suicide attempt: prosecutors
Chicago — After kicking a woman onto the Red Line tracks as an El train pulled into the Chicago-State station on Tuesday, Donald Jackson called the woman a “b*tch” and told bystanders that she threw herself on the tracks in a suicide attempt, prosecutors alleged Wednesday. The attack was captured on CTA surveillance video, and CWBChicago published a portion of the footage Wednesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in drive-by shooting at West Lawn gas station
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while at a gas station in West Lawn early Thursday morning. Police say the victim, 25, was standing at a gas station in the 6700 block of South Pulaski Road around 1:51 a.m. when an unidentified offender in an SUV started firing. The...
cwbchicago.com
52 minutes after his landlord demanded rent payment, Lakeview man robbed a North Side bank, FBI says
Chicago — A 19-year-old Lakeview man robbed a Boystown bank on Monday afternoon, less than an hour after his landlord threatened to begin eviction proceedings if he didn’t pay past-due rent, federal officials said in court documents. Chicago police located Myles Thorpe near his home in the 400...
3 years in prison for convicted felon who was found with loaded gun after allegedly firing shot in Lake in the Hills
A judge has sentenced a convicted felon to three years in prison for illegally possessing a loaded gun after allegedly firing a shot in a residential area in Lake in the Hills. Travious O. Brown-Utley, 25, of the 500 block of Lacy Avenue in Streamwood, was charged in April 2021 with three counts of felon […]
17-year-old in custody after road rage shooting on I-57
The male victim was hit by gunfire but not seriously hurt, ISP added.
Kenosha shooting: 2 shot in reported Kenosha hostage situation; suspected shooter dead
Two people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, police said.
WISN
Kenosha shooting scene: Alleged gunman dead; three victims taken to hospital
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police said a suspected gunman is dead after a shooting Monday night near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. Police said they were called for an active shooter situation just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, officers were shot at and returned fire, police said. Officers...
wlip.com
Man Killed in Lake County Hit and Run Identified, Search for Suspect Vehicle Continues
(Waukegan, IL) A man that was killed during a southern Lake County hit and run has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Jose Portillo of Lake Zurich, was hit by a vehicle Saturday night along Route 12 near June Terrace. Police say they received a call that night about an intoxicated male in the roadway, and were on their way to check out the situation when they witnessed the 38-year-old being struck by a dark colored SUV. Police attempted life saving measures on Portillo, but were unsuccessful…the suspect SUV fled the scene. No further description of the vehicle has been released…and the matter remains under investigation.
Man dead after Auburn Gresham shooting inside barber shop: Chicago police
Chicago police said someone wearing all black and a black ski mask walked into a barber shop Tuesday night and fatally shot a 32-year-old.
17-year-old injured in shooting, 16-year-old arrested
A 16-year-old was arrested early Thursday morning after a 17-year-old was shot near 51st and Hampton.
Suspect shot during armed robbery in Milwaukee, 2 others arrested
Three men were arrested after an armed robbery in Milwaukee on Tuesday. One of those men was shot during the incident.
Chicago police officer found dead of apparent suicide inside home, investigators say
Investigators say the female officer in her 30s appears to have died by suicide.
32-year-old man shot and killed inside South Side barbershop
A 32-year-old man was fatally shot late Tuesday night inside of a barbershop in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police. Police said the shop is near 80th and Halsted Streets.
cwbchicago.com
Man committed 2 robberies on the CTA while on bail for having a gun on the CTA, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who is currently jailed for allegedly robbing a man on the Red Line downtown while he was on bail for allegedly having a gun on the Red Line on the South Side has been charged with committing yet another robbery on the CTA earlier this year.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot 3 times in leg while walking in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot three times in his left leg while walking in West Englewood early Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was walking on the street in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue around 1:16 a.m. when he was stuck by gunfire. The victim was...
fox32chicago.com
Woman pushed onto Chicago CTA tracks, man arrested: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was injured, and a man was arrested after he allegedly pushed her onto CTA Red Line tracks Tuesday morning. Around 9:33 a.m., police say the female victim was standing on the CTA Red Line platform in the 800 block of North State Street when an unknown man approached her and pushed her.
Community supports boy found in apartment where his mother, grandfather were found dead
CHICAGO — The community teamed up Wednesday afternoon to share some holiday cheer with families. Local entrepreneurs and community leaders met at Joe Willie’s Seafood on the South Side of Chicago for a community toy drive and food donation drive. The toys for kids were donated by local business leaders and dinner bags were donated […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near Appleton and Congress, 2 dead
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were killed in a shooting Sunday night, Dec. 18 near Appleton and Congress. The medical examiner identified them as Kentrell Malone, 26, and Benitaz Pinkin, 23. Both died at the scene. Family members shared photos of Pinkin with FOX6 News and said he went by Ben.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March. Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
