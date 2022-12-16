Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Fast-Casual Mediterranean Restaurant OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittney Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Local Town Named Best Pet-Friendly City in the CountryGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Misconduct within Phoenix Suns reportedly extends beyond Robert Sarver to current CEO, other executives
Allegations of workplace misconduct within the Phoenix Suns and Mercury extend beyond managing partner Robert Sarver to multiple executives still employed by the teams, including president and chief executive officer Jason Rowley, according to another investigative report from ESPN's Baxter Holmes. Holmes first published allegations of racism, misogyny and toxicity...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Prep basketball roundup: Unbeaten West Ranch is set to play Mater Dei in Las Vegas
West Ranch, which improved to 10-0 after a 65-55 win over Georgia Kell, and Mater Dei advance in a boys' basketball tournament in Las Vegas.
Wong scores 24, No. 22 Miami outlasts No. 6 Virginia 66-64
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and No. 22 Miami held on in a frantic finish to beat No. 6 Virginia 66-64 on Tuesday night. Jordan Miller finished with 11 points while Norchad Omier had 10 for the Hurricanes (12-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a six-game losing streak against the Cavaliers.
KOKI FOX 23
Jackson State's Travis Hunter, former No. 1 recruit, enters transfer portal; will he follow Deion Sanders to Colorado?
Travis Hunter is on the move. Hunter was the No. 1 recruit in the nation in the class of 2022 and made major headlines when he backed off his longtime commitment to Florida State by signing to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State on national signing day. But now...
Comments / 0