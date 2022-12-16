ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KOKI FOX 23

Misconduct within Phoenix Suns reportedly extends beyond Robert Sarver to current CEO, other executives

Allegations of workplace misconduct within the Phoenix Suns and Mercury extend beyond managing partner Robert Sarver to multiple executives still employed by the teams, including president and chief executive officer Jason Rowley, according to another investigative report from ESPN's Baxter Holmes. Holmes first published allegations of racism, misogyny and toxicity...
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

Wong scores 24, No. 22 Miami outlasts No. 6 Virginia 66-64

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and No. 22 Miami held on in a frantic finish to beat No. 6 Virginia 66-64 on Tuesday night. Jordan Miller finished with 11 points while Norchad Omier had 10 for the Hurricanes (12-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a six-game losing streak against the Cavaliers.
