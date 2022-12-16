Read full article on original website
Man’s Modififed Tesla Has a V6 Engine and It Has People Cheering
Engines are cheaper to fix than batteries after all.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Loses Appealing Financing Incentive
It seems the popular Ford Mustang Mach-E will no longer be made available with promotional financing, reports CarsDirect. According to a dealer incentive bulletin seen by the publication, the 2023 model is now only eligible for standard interest rates. For those who prefer to finance their vehicles, this could diminish the appeal of the all-electric Ford crossover. Until recently, customers could opt for 4.99% APR on Mach-E vehicle loans that were up to 72 months.
Tesla Co-Founder's Company Announces $3.5-Billion Battery Plant
Redwood Materials, a maker of battery components and recycler of batteries created by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, has announced its next Battery Materials Campus, representing a $3.5 billion investment in the local community. Located just outside Charleston, South Carolina, the region has become known as the "Battery Belt." The new...
The Feds Are Investigating GM's Cruise Autonomous Driving System Over Safety Concerns
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) has formally opened a safety probe into Cruise, General Motor's autonomous driving subsidiary. The robotaxi, a heavily modified all-electric Chevrolet Bolt, reportedly has been having issues regarding unexpected braking and sudden immobility. Per Reuters, the government agency states that the vehicles "may engage in appropriately hard braking or become immobilized." Both problems, furthermore, "result in the Cruise vehicles becoming unexpectedly roadway obstacles."
China: Breakthrough EV charging tech that is faster than gasoline
There’s no doubt that electric vehicles (EVs) are one of today’s marvels of engineering. However, they do come with one problem: their lithium-ion batteries take very long to charge. Cars generally take up to one hour and may even take up to eight hours on level two chargers...
What’s the Longest-Lasting SUV You Can Buy?
What's the longest-lasting SUV you can buy new? This Toyota regularly goes beyond 200,000 miles. The post What’s the Longest-Lasting SUV You Can Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Study Claims Odometer Rollbacks Are Making a Comeback
The latest research from Carfax has led the company to report that more than 1.9 million vehicles on the road have rolled-back odometers – noting that this represents a 7 percent increase against the previous year. “Many people think odometer fraud disappeared with the invention of digital odometers,” stated...
Toyota President Says 'Silent Majority' Questions EV Ownership
Toyota president Akio Toyoda has, once again, publicly called into question the decision by several automakers to phase out internal combustion passenger vehicles in favor of pure battery electrics only. As a brief recap, the Toyota scion, lifelong car fan, and racing driver has previously called out the drawbacks of EVs, such as the necessary infrastructure required to support them and the need to acquire vast amounts of rare-earth minerals to build their batteries.
Tesla Leads The Field In Average Automotive Fleet Fuel Efficiency
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its Annual Automotive Trends Report this week. The data shows that America's new vehicle automotive fleet fuel efficiency remained flat throughout the 2021 model year, with a real-world average figure of 25.4 mpg. This, says the EPA, is the same as in 2020, but...
Lucid Cannot Be Saved
There are two reasons Lucid cannot be turned around, although there was never a business to turn around at all.
Frito-Lay’s Tesla Semi Spotted On The Road Sounding Like The Future
More and more Tesla Semis are being spotted on public roads, following the American manufacturer’s delivery event at the beginning of December. Now, two videos posted on Twitter by the user Tesla Owners Silicon Valley shows a Tesla Semi cruising down the highway in Modesto, California wearing a Frito-Lay paint scheme, with Chester Cheetah sitting proudly on the trailer.
Watch Tesla Subject The Semi To A Series Of Torturous Tests
Tesla has shared a new video documenting the challenging durability tests the new Semi truck has been subjected to. The 30-second clip, posted to its LinkedIn page, shows the electric semi truck being pushed to its limits. "Our engineers tested Semi in a variety of harsh conditions to maximize reliability & durability," reads the caption. Aside from the usual hot and cold weather testing - which places immense strain on the electric motors and other components - the Semi was put through its paces in a series of unusual evaluations.
Nissan Finds Fun Way To Celebrate Its Quarter-Millionth EV
With vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, electric vehicles can be more useful than simple means of transportation. We've already seen a Rivian R1T used to perform surgery during a power outage and the F-150 Lightning power homes during a Texas cold front. Now Nissan UK is using EVs for a more festive purpose, powering a Christmas tree and lights.
Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Worst Midsize SUV by Car and Driver
One SUV ranks the lowest on Car and Driver's list of best midsize SUVs. Find out which model it is, and why, here. The post Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Worst Midsize SUV by Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Wants $350 For 1 TB Hard Drive
Tesla wants even more of your money for a solid-state drive to store all of the new features it recently introduced. This new feature has nothing to do with the powertrain and isn't a new battery upgrade. It's a hard drive that offers more space for things like games and Tesla's Sentry Mode Videos. It's yours for $350. As Tesla continues to roll out new technology, such as Sentry Mode and TeslaCam, its vehicles require more storage space, and this costly add-on is its answer to the problem.
Customers Are Really Not Impressed With Kia Dealers
It would seem that Kia dealers have some work to do for the sake of the customers. A recent J.D. Power study shows that customers haven’t been enjoying the Kia dealer experience, which is kind of essential to selling cars. Those interactions and impressions have landed the Korean automaker dead last in customer satisfaction across all mass-market brands.
Toyota Is The World’s Greatest Car Company
A look at the world’s global car companies shows that America’s are run by bunglers. Ford’s management cannot keep track of its expenses. GM sits well behind most in its move into the EV business. VW, BMW, and Mercedes make cars widely admired for their quality, but they are late to the EV and self-driving […]
Tesla Model 3 And Nissan Leaf Are The Most Reliable New EVs Money Can Buy
The Tesla Model 3 and Nissan Leaf have topped Consumer Reports'(CR) latest electric vehicle reliability survey. The famous American sedan is now the second most reliable new EV that money can buy. According to more than one thousand owners, the Model 3 - stretching back to MY2018 - has average or better reliability. It's followed closely by the perennial Leaf, which recently received a welcome update for 2023.
Tesla's Next Gigafactory Is Coming To Mexico
Tesla and the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon are reportedly finalizing a deal that will see the electric vehicle automaker build yet another new factory in the near future. Specific details are not yet known, but according to Automotive News, per the Spanish language Milenio newspaper, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and state government officials are "fine-tuning the final details" right now. The goal is "to announce the installation of a factory in the state, which is expected to be made public in early 2023."
Volvo And Uber Are Working On Self-Driving Trucks
Volvo Autonomous Solutions (VAS) and Uber Freight have announced a new long-term partnership. Volvo's autonomous transport solutions will be deployed on Uber Freight's marketplace. In case you're not clued up with this particular Uber venture, it's just like the ride-hailing service you know, but with trucks that handle industrial-scale deliveries. It offers permanent solutions and extra capacity over busy seasons like the festive season.
