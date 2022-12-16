Tesla wants even more of your money for a solid-state drive to store all of the new features it recently introduced. This new feature has nothing to do with the powertrain and isn't a new battery upgrade. It's a hard drive that offers more space for things like games and Tesla's Sentry Mode Videos. It's yours for $350. As Tesla continues to roll out new technology, such as Sentry Mode and TeslaCam, its vehicles require more storage space, and this costly add-on is its answer to the problem.

3 DAYS AGO