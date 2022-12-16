Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that more than 600 bonuses have been awarded to newly employed law enforcement recruits since the launch of the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program. Florida’s first-of-its-kind program is part of the strongest law enforcement support initiative in the nation and awards a one-time bonus payment of $5,000, after taxes, to each newly employed officer within the state. To date, a majority of the bonuses awarded have been issued to recruits with the remaining checks expected to be paid by the end of the week.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO