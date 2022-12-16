Read full article on original website
Florida Surpasses 600 Bonuses Distributed to New Law Enforcement Recruits Through Bonus Program
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that more than 600 bonuses have been awarded to newly employed law enforcement recruits since the launch of the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program. Florida’s first-of-its-kind program is part of the strongest law enforcement support initiative in the nation and awards a one-time bonus payment of $5,000, after taxes, to each newly employed officer within the state. To date, a majority of the bonuses awarded have been issued to recruits with the remaining checks expected to be paid by the end of the week.
Florida Supervisors of Elections to award four $1,200 scholarships
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton, through the Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE), is proud to offer Florida college and university students the opportunity to apply for one of four $1,200 scholarships. The scholarships are awarded as part of the association’s ongoing commitment...
Archaeologists awarded NSF grant to survey Florida cultural heritage sites damaged by Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The National Science Foundation has awarded emergency funding to archaeologists at three institutions to survey cultural heritage sites damaged by Hurricane Ian earlier this year. Researchers from the Florida Museum of Natural History, Pennsylvania State University, and the University of Georgia collectively received more than $65,000 to carry out on-site surveys and generate high-resolution damage and risk-assessment maps for a region encompassing 20 square miles.
