Glenwood Springs inclusionary housing zoning code might be changing in the new year

Neil M.Campbell was greatly known for his hard work and dedication working most of his career with Eagle Materials in Gypsum, CO and Georgetown, SC as a Maintenance Foreman. Along side his hard work and dedication he was an amazing father and grandpa. His surviving children Jessica(31), Allison(26), and Austin(23), will forever cherish the memories they made with him and pass them on as the generation grows. He was a great brother to his surviving brother, Randy Campbell. Neil had that infectious laugh that made you start laughing with him no matter how you felt. A loving husband who cared deeply for his surviving wife Lin Campbell. He made friends everywhere he went and loved making people smile. He will surely be missed by many.

GYPSUM, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO