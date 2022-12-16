Glenwood Springs inclusionary housing zoning code might be changing in the new year

Read full article on original website
Pilot project to put Glenwood Springs mobile home park in resident hands among local efforts to preserve last bastions of housing affordability
Felix Jimenez is fond of the little slice of paradise he and his neighbors have maintained on the southern fringe of Glenwood Springs, and he’d like to see it preserved. Jimenez is a 35-year resident of the 20-unit 3-Mile Mobile Home Park, located just up the narrow canyon off Midland Avenue, adjacent to The Hideout RV Park.
Holiday city and county office closures and reduced hours planned
In observance of the holidays, several city of Glenwood Springs facility schedules and closures are planned, a city news release states. City administrative offices and non-emergency services at City Hall (including Police Records and Municipal Court) will be closed to the public Monday, Dec. 26. City Hall remains closed on Fridays.
Garfield County hits accelerator on proposal to build gas station in West Rifle
Plans to build a new gas station in West Rifle are beginning to unfold. Garfield County Commissioners last week unanimously waived a state rule requiring Rifle to submit an annexation impact report to the county. The annexation is over a proposal by Western Slope Recycling LLC to build a Maverik gas station and truck stop on 11.31 acres of what’s technically county land just south of Interstate 70 in West Rifle.
Christmas Day can be borrowed time for Garfield County firefighters, but they do eat well between calls
Santa and his little helpers call it Christmas Day. To firefighters, it’s just another work day. To keep things festive, firehouses across Garfield County might try their hand at cooking prime rib. Kids come in and build gingerbread houses. Somebody may throw on a holiday flick. Right when a...
Wednesday letters: Climate hypocrites, thanks for slowing down, kudos to Elks, curious
Why bother Bruno? (12/14 Letters) We all suffer from confirmation bias, and climate alarmists are no different. Alarmists will refuse to acknowledge any alternative views/facts other than “the world will end in 10 years unless we do something now!” And then 10 years from now it will likely change to another crisis. Haven’t you figured out that’s how the system works? It feeds off panic. Terrorism! COVID! Climate change! Everybody panic!
Carbondale man sues City Market over police encounter on Christmas Eve 2020 that he says was racially-motivated
A Carbondale man — whose high-profile Christmas Eve 2020 arrest at the local City Market grocery store sparked community outrage — has filed a race-discrimination lawsuit against the grocery chain. Michael Francisco has retained the civil-rights law firm Killmer, Lane & Newman, LLP of Denver. The firm’s Carbondale-based...
Up to $20,000 in goods stolen from longtime Rifle business
A Rifle business owner says burglars who carried out a “smash-and-grab”-style theft last week made out with up to $20,000 worth of equipment. Action Shop Services, a Rifle business of 40 years that specializes in selling and renting items like power equipment, was robbed around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 13.
Forecast promises cold gift of fresh snow for Christmas skiers
A major winter storm is coming through Aspen, triggering winter-storm and wind-chill watches and promising to deliver fresh snow just in time for Christmas. Snow showers were forecasted to start as early as Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service, but the majority of the snow will fall during the day Wednesday and through the night.
Wamsley Elementary School students turn their principal into a Christmas Tree
The Garfield Re-2 School District is currently on winter break. But just before heading into the holiday, Rifle’s Wamsley Elementary School decided to hold a festive event in the gymnasium Dec. 15. There, students engaged in an eating competition, while teachers and administrators used each other’s arms to feed...
Jensen stepping down, but not away, as Demons football head coach
Glenwood Springs High School head football coach Tory “Thor” Jensen announced to parents and players this week that he will not be returning for a second season as head coach. Jensen, a longtime former youth football coach, high school assistant coach and ex-Roaring Fork High head football coach,...
Obituary: Neil Campbell
Neil M.Campbell was greatly known for his hard work and dedication working most of his career with Eagle Materials in Gypsum, CO and Georgetown, SC as a Maintenance Foreman. Along side his hard work and dedication he was an amazing father and grandpa. His surviving children Jessica(31), Allison(26), and Austin(23), will forever cherish the memories they made with him and pass them on as the generation grows. He was a great brother to his surviving brother, Randy Campbell. Neil had that infectious laugh that made you start laughing with him no matter how you felt. A loving husband who cared deeply for his surviving wife Lin Campbell. He made friends everywhere he went and loved making people smile. He will surely be missed by many.
A Christmas Eve candlelight service with a little extra warmth on a cold night
Christmas is this weekend and while many people have plans for food and presents, there are a multitude of Christmas Eve services to attend throughout the county. Carols and candles always help to excite the holiday spirit, especially during a Christmas Eve service. One long-standing and fun tradition that adds...
