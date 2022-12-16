Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-20 Locals Arrested by Law EnforcmentCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
12-19 Charleston Officials Meet for DecemberCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
12-17 "Grinches" Swindle Our PackagesCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
12-14 Charleston's Boots on the GroundCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
12-13 Charleston Meets a Month After Ag WeekCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
Train slams into semi-truck carrying concrete beam in East Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An active investigation is underway in Collegedale after a train derailment Tuesday afternoon The train hit a semi-truck carrying a134 ft. concrete truss bridge beam that was intended to be used for a reconstruction project on SR 317, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rae Anne Bradley. Two Norfolk Southern […]
WDEF
Neighbors, emergency management respond to Collegedale train collision
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hundreds of first responders were called out to a violent train derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon. Hamilton County’s Amy Maxwell confirmed in a press release that a tractor-trailer was driving west on Tucker Road, carrying a 134-foot concrete truss beam. But the back of...
WDEF
Warning about roofing nails in roads
ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – An East Tennessee Sheriff is warning about a spree of nail-dumping on highways in three local counties. The warning comes from McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy. He says that law enforcement and TDOT crews have worked several cases of roffing nails being dumped on roadways.
WDEF
Train Cars Derailed in Collegedale Tuesday Afternoon
Collegedale (WDEF-TV) – A train derailed at University Drive and Apison Pike in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon. Collegedale Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
crossvillenews1st.com
RESIDENTS WARNED OF ASBESTOS IN DRINKING WATER, WESTERN CUMBERLAND CO
Customers of West Cumberland Utility District received a notification recently of asbestos detected in their water supply. This has alarmed several residents so we called the District to ask about the letter. CNF was told they are required to test the water supply once every nine years. When they did...
WATE
Train crashes into trailer and derails in Hamilton County
Two people were injured after a train crash led to a derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon, according to Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC. Train crashes into trailer and derails in Hamilton …. Two people were injured after a train crash led to a derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon, according to Chattanooga...
Winter weather checklists for prepping home, kids, car, pets & more
If you're wondering what steps need to be taken for preparing your home, your vehicle, your children, elderly loved ones, and pets in your life that could be affected by the winter weather, we've got it covered like snowfall on an East Tennessee mountain lodge.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Total loss’ Fire destroys police department building in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A raging fire sent large plumes of smoke billowing across Cohutta early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a fire on Red Clay Rd just before 5 a.m. In a Facebook post, the Cohutta Police Department posted that their building is a “total...
knoxvilledailysun.com
Fire at Morning Side Gardens Apartments
KNOXVILLE -- This morning at 11:06 AM, the Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm. On arrival, crews discovered smoke on the 3rd floor of the “A” building. Upon further investigation, a fire was discovered in an apartment on the 3rd floor. Crews were able to quickly enter the apartment and extinguish a fire in the bedroom. The occupant of the apartment was not at home at the time of the fire.
Knoxville woman out $1,000 after safe store closes abruptly
An East Tennessee woman is out $1,000 the store where she bought a safe closed abruptly without ever delivering her purchase.
1 in custody, 2 escape from window during apartment fire in Knoxville
One person was taken into custody after an apartment fire on Cook Drive Monday afternoon, according to Knoxville Firefighter G. Brent Seymour.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Oakridge, TN
Mountainous and rich in history, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a popular tourist destination. The American Museum of Science & Energy is dedicated to educating visitors about energy and nuclear power while preserving the heritage of Oak Ridge's military past. Oakridge is also home to some of the finest eateries!. You'll...
Police recover business owner’s missing clothing boutique camper in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department shared on Tuesday that the trailer a Knoxville business owner asked for the community's help to find after it was reported stolen has been recovered.
4 of the most scenic fishing spots in East Tennessee
Fishing is one of Tennessee's favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to take in some gorgeous scenery while landing world-class freshwater fish.
wvlt.tv
Knox County residents speak on McAlister’s incident, push for sheriff’s office oversight board continues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday evening, the Knox County Commission held an open forum, during which residents spoke on some controversial issues. Some attendees voiced their opinions on an upcoming drag performance at the Tennessee and others spoke on a debacle involving the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s...
Juvenile charged after fatal early morning shooting in Sevier County
A juvenile is facing charges after an early morning shooting just outside of Sevierville, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said.
‘Experience the call’: 2023 Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival set for January
A celebration of some 20,000 Sandhill Cranes is happening in January in Meigs County that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hosting for bird enthusiasts and families.
Knox Co. Commission meeting erupts in community outrage over drag shows, KCSO incident at McAlister's
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, several groups gathered at a regular Knox County Commission meeting. Many people signed up to speak on two subjects: an incident in November when the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old cashier did not serve deputies, and national outrage over all-age drag show performances.
Outside dogs at Monroe County shelter brace for frigid temperatures
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Colder temperatures are moving into East Tennessee and some forecasts suggest several below-freezing nights and days. This is bad news for the Monroe County Animal Shelter. It’s a work in progress but the plan is to start building a new animal shelter in the county. The current shelter has been over […]
Police Identify man killed in Madison County Wreck
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the man killed in a deadly U.S Highway 72 wreck Friday.
