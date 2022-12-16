ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tellico Plains, TN

WKRN News 2

Train slams into semi-truck carrying concrete beam in East Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An active investigation is underway in Collegedale after a train derailment Tuesday afternoon The train hit a semi-truck carrying a134 ft. concrete truss bridge beam that was intended to be used for a reconstruction project on SR 317, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rae Anne Bradley. Two Norfolk Southern […]
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WDEF

Neighbors, emergency management respond to Collegedale train collision

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hundreds of first responders were called out to a violent train derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon. Hamilton County’s Amy Maxwell confirmed in a press release that a tractor-trailer was driving west on Tucker Road, carrying a 134-foot concrete truss beam. But the back of...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WDEF

Warning about roofing nails in roads

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – An East Tennessee Sheriff is warning about a spree of nail-dumping on highways in three local counties. The warning comes from McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy. He says that law enforcement and TDOT crews have worked several cases of roffing nails being dumped on roadways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Train Cars Derailed in Collegedale Tuesday Afternoon

Collegedale (WDEF-TV) – A train derailed at University Drive and Apison Pike in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon. Collegedale Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
WATE

Train crashes into trailer and derails in Hamilton County

Two people were injured after a train crash led to a derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon, according to Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC. Train crashes into trailer and derails in Hamilton …. Two people were injured after a train crash led to a derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon, according to Chattanooga...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Fire at Morning Side Gardens Apartments

KNOXVILLE -- This morning at 11:06 AM, the Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm. On arrival, crews discovered smoke on the 3rd floor of the “A” building. Upon further investigation, a fire was discovered in an apartment on the 3rd floor. Crews were able to quickly enter the apartment and extinguish a fire in the bedroom. The occupant of the apartment was not at home at the time of the fire.
KNOXVILLE, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Oakridge, TN

Mountainous and rich in history, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a popular tourist destination. The American Museum of Science & Energy is dedicated to educating visitors about energy and nuclear power while preserving the heritage of Oak Ridge's military past. Oakridge is also home to some of the finest eateries!. You'll...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Outside dogs at Monroe County shelter brace for frigid temperatures

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Colder temperatures are moving into East Tennessee and some forecasts suggest several below-freezing nights and days. This is bad news for the Monroe County Animal Shelter. It’s a work in progress but the plan is to start building a new animal shelter in the county. The current shelter has been over […]
MONROE COUNTY, TN

