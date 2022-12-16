ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State’s big targets heading into Signing Day

This is a busy week for college football recruiting, as the early signing period begins tomorrow. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his staff are busy with all things recruiting, and in this new recruiting atmosphere, the staff is likely the busiest it has ever been this time of year. The Buckeyes are still targeting multiple recruits and athletes in the transfer portal as well, and below is just a few of the team’s priority recruits heading into the big day.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans

The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Giant panda picks 2022 Peach Bowl winner

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Yang Yang, a 25-year-old male giant panda at Zoo Atlanta made his pick for the winner of the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Zookeepers filled two boxes with bamboo, a panda's favorite food. One box featured the Ohio State logo, and the other represented Georgia. Unfortunately...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement

After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon. The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday. "[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football targets a transfer portal tight end with Big Ten experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s most pressing transfer portal need remains offensive line, but the Buckeyes are considering additions elsewhere, too. CJ Dippre told 247 Sports that OSU and Alabama are his top two teams. The Maryland transfer target visited Columbus this past weekend and visited Alabama a week earlier. He did not give a timetable for a decision.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Eugene Brown Expected to Make Season Debut “Shortly” And Chris Holtmann Says “Our Team Needs Him”

Ohio State is inching closer to having a full-strength roster for the first time all season. Eugene Brown’s absence through the first 10 games hasn’t exactly been glaring, given the Buckeyes’ solid 7-3 record and the fact that the junior has never averaged more than 3.5 points per game in a season with the Buckeyes. But Brown started 10 of Ohio State’s final 12 games a year ago, and throughout the 2021-22 season, Chris Holtmann was confident in his assertion that Brown would play an even bigger role in year three.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Buckeyes finally add a player from transfer portal

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes have finally added a player from the transfer portal. There is no rest for Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. This has been an extremely busy month for the Buckeyes considering that the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to a close next week and that they are preparing for a loaded Georgia team to play in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

The hot seat and the Cooper seat: why UGA matters extra for Ryan Day

Life is not fair. Or logical. And coaching football at one of the game’s preeminent institutions of the sport can be almost cruel. Take Ryan Day. 45-5. 31-2 in conference play. Reaches the College Football Playoff (and soon, we’ll have to say the 4-team version of same) twice in 4 seasons. But if the Buckeyes lose to Georgia in the Peach Bowl — particularly if the loss resembles the beatdown loss to Michigan — Day may go on the seat.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment

Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
flohoops.com

San Diego Invitational: High-Scoring Ohio State Brings Offensive Punch West

Few teams around college basketball can score as effectively, or as voluminously, as Ohio State. And that offensive proficiency shapes the 2022-23 Buckeyes identity as bona fide national championship contenders. Third-ranked Ohio State brings an undefeated record and the nation's fourth-highest scoring average, 90 points per game, into the San...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Prediction Made For No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola

On Saturday, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his de-commitment from Ohio State. Raiola, who had been committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes since the spring, is likely going to take his time before committing elsewhere. However, one recruiting expert...
LINCOLN, NE
NBC4 Columbus

First Watch opens 11th central Ohio restaurant

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Egg-cellent news: First Watch is opening its 11th Columbus-area location on Monday, with a new design and layout. The brunch and lunch chain’s new restaurant in Dublin at 6505 Dublin Center Dr. is celebrating its grand opening on Monday. The more than 6,000 square-foot location is the brand’s first new central […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus

If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy