Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State’s big targets heading into Signing Day
This is a busy week for college football recruiting, as the early signing period begins tomorrow. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his staff are busy with all things recruiting, and in this new recruiting atmosphere, the staff is likely the busiest it has ever been this time of year. The Buckeyes are still targeting multiple recruits and athletes in the transfer portal as well, and below is just a few of the team’s priority recruits heading into the big day.
Ohio State's Devin Brown announces on social media 'I'm not going anywhere'
Ohio State lost one quarterback this week when five-star prospect Dylan Raiola announced he had decommitted from the Buckeyes' 2024 class. It does not seem the Scarlet and Gray will lose a second. Amid ongoing rumors of players who aren't guaranteed playing time quickly looking to enter the transfer portal,...
The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans
The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
cwcolumbus.com
Giant panda picks 2022 Peach Bowl winner
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Yang Yang, a 25-year-old male giant panda at Zoo Atlanta made his pick for the winner of the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Zookeepers filled two boxes with bamboo, a panda's favorite food. One box featured the Ohio State logo, and the other represented Georgia. Unfortunately...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement
After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon. The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday. "[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football has reached a point where opponent is ‘in the mirror’
ATHENS — Georgia has been back at work for more than a week, and Kirby Smart has not taken his foot off the gas. The CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal pitting the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes is just 11 days away, set for 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Ohio State football targets a transfer portal tight end with Big Ten experience
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s most pressing transfer portal need remains offensive line, but the Buckeyes are considering additions elsewhere, too. CJ Dippre told 247 Sports that OSU and Alabama are his top two teams. The Maryland transfer target visited Columbus this past weekend and visited Alabama a week earlier. He did not give a timetable for a decision.
Eleven Warriors
Eugene Brown Expected to Make Season Debut “Shortly” And Chris Holtmann Says “Our Team Needs Him”
Ohio State is inching closer to having a full-strength roster for the first time all season. Eugene Brown’s absence through the first 10 games hasn’t exactly been glaring, given the Buckeyes’ solid 7-3 record and the fact that the junior has never averaged more than 3.5 points per game in a season with the Buckeyes. But Brown started 10 of Ohio State’s final 12 games a year ago, and throughout the 2021-22 season, Chris Holtmann was confident in his assertion that Brown would play an even bigger role in year three.
Ohio State football: Buckeyes finally add a player from transfer portal
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes have finally added a player from the transfer portal. There is no rest for Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. This has been an extremely busy month for the Buckeyes considering that the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to a close next week and that they are preparing for a loaded Georgia team to play in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
saturdaytradition.com
The hot seat and the Cooper seat: why UGA matters extra for Ryan Day
Life is not fair. Or logical. And coaching football at one of the game’s preeminent institutions of the sport can be almost cruel. Take Ryan Day. 45-5. 31-2 in conference play. Reaches the College Football Playoff (and soon, we’ll have to say the 4-team version of same) twice in 4 seasons. But if the Buckeyes lose to Georgia in the Peach Bowl — particularly if the loss resembles the beatdown loss to Michigan — Day may go on the seat.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: The six names left in play for UGA heading into early signing day
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest names to know for the 2023 class heading into the first day of the early signing period this week. =========================================================. One day. four hours. That’s the latest update for...
Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia
The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening ...
dawgnation.com
Kirk Herbstreit identifies Kirby Smart’s winning edge as Georgia football coach
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has several strengths as a head coach, but Kirk Herbstreit hit on the key one during a Saturday telecast. Georgia players are bought in and want to play for him. “I think the guy right now that’s the best at figuring out how to work...
Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment
Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
flohoops.com
San Diego Invitational: High-Scoring Ohio State Brings Offensive Punch West
Few teams around college basketball can score as effectively, or as voluminously, as Ohio State. And that offensive proficiency shapes the 2022-23 Buckeyes identity as bona fide national championship contenders. Third-ranked Ohio State brings an undefeated record and the nation's fourth-highest scoring average, 90 points per game, into the San...
BREAKING: Former UGA DL Announces Transfer Destination
Former Georgia Defensive Lineman Bill Norton has Announced via Twitter that he will be transferring to Arizona.
Look: Prediction Made For No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola
On Saturday, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his de-commitment from Ohio State. Raiola, who had been committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes since the spring, is likely going to take his time before committing elsewhere. However, one recruiting expert...
LOOK: Several UGA Players Use NIL to Give Back During Holidays
During this time of year, many of the happenings are focused on receiving gifts from others. However, several Georgia players decided to be the ones giving gifts during this holiday season and give back to their community. Georgia is in the midst of yet another national title run as they are ...
First Watch opens 11th central Ohio restaurant
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Egg-cellent news: First Watch is opening its 11th Columbus-area location on Monday, with a new design and layout. The brunch and lunch chain’s new restaurant in Dublin at 6505 Dublin Center Dr. is celebrating its grand opening on Monday. The more than 6,000 square-foot location is the brand’s first new central […]
3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus
If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0