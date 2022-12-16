ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Body encased in concrete removed from basement of Philadelphia home

Police removed a body encased in concrete from the basement of a Philadelphia home after receiving a tip that a woman who has been missing for eight years was buried there. The row home on Burton Street in the Wissinoming section of the city has been a focus of a police investigation since they received the tip last week, WPVI reported. Inside the home, investigators found a hoarding situation and spent two days removing trash and other debris. By Thursday evening, police had found evidence of human remains, law enforcement sources confirmed to the news outlet. On Monday officials were finally able to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy