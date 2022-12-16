Police removed a body encased in concrete from the basement of a Philadelphia home after receiving a tip that a woman who has been missing for eight years was buried there. The row home on Burton Street in the Wissinoming section of the city has been a focus of a police investigation since they received the tip last week, WPVI reported. Inside the home, investigators found a hoarding situation and spent two days removing trash and other debris. By Thursday evening, police had found evidence of human remains, law enforcement sources confirmed to the news outlet. On Monday officials were finally able to...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO