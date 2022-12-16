Read full article on original website
Bangor officials identify priorities for federal funding
BANGOR, Maine — Communities across the nation are doing their best to recover from the pandemic. A large part of the recovery: federal money coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). All 16 of Maine's counties and six municipalities are receiving ARPA money. Some cities, like Portland, have...
A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help
MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect
BANGOR, Maine — Officers with the Bangor Police Department are searching for a bank robbery suspect. Police responded to the scene of a reported bank robbery at Bangor Savings at 652 Broadway just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a news release from the department said. The suspect is described in...
Maine woman sentenced in death of 3-year-old son
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — A Maine woman convicted in the fatal beating of her 3-year-old son — a crime that led to child welfare reforms in the state — was sentenced to 47 years in prison on Tuesday. Jessica Trefethen, 36, of Stockton Springs, was convicted of...
Professor at UMaine to research climate resilience of manufactured homes
ORONO, Maine — For 50 years, researchers at the University of Maine's Climate Change Institute have had their finger on the pulse of Maine's changing environment, and what that might mean for its residents. To learn more about if manufactured homes, also known as mobile homes, will hold up...
Bangor High School piloting a new Wabanaki language course
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor High School will offer a new Wabanaki language and culture course in the spring semester of 2023. John Dennis, a member of the Aroostook Band of Mi’kmaqs, will co-teach over zoom with a teacher in the classroom, according to BHS principal Paul Butler. "We...
Machias man sentenced for unlawfully possessing firearm
BANGOR, Maine — A Machias man was sentenced Tuesday at the Bangor U.S. District Court for unlawful firearm possession as a felon. Eric Legare, 37, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release after deputies discovered a gun inside a vehicle Legare was a passenger in, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
Bangor Public Works prepared for storm clean up despite staffing challenges
BANGOR, Maine — Cities and towns across Maine have been struggling with staffing shortages over the last year, and the city of Bangor is no exception. Its public works department has been working hard to bounce back from a lack of plow drivers and other staff. Aaron Huotari, Bangor...
Commercial plow truck catches fire during Maine storm
ORLAND, Maine — A large commercial plow truck caught fire while cleaning roads in Hancock County Saturday. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Firefighters...
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. Governors Menu.Photo bythe owner.
Husson University's 'Artwalk' showcases student art across campus
BANGOR, Maine — All across Maine, students are getting ready for a long-awaited winter break. Before they head home for the holidays, students at Husson University are highlighting their artwork across campus. Husson's "Artwalk" features an array of different forms of art; from paintings, photography, graphic design, and even...
Columbia Falls considers March vote on large project moratorium
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Town officials in Columbia Falls on Tuesday began laying the groundwork for a moratorium on large-scale developments like the proposed Flagpole of Freedom Park, as their attorneys sketched out a timeline that would have voters consider the measure in March. If approved by voters, the...
