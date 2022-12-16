ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrington, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help

MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect

BANGOR, Maine — Officers with the Bangor Police Department are searching for a bank robbery suspect. Police responded to the scene of a reported bank robbery at Bangor Savings at 652 Broadway just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a news release from the department said. The suspect is described in...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Machias man sentenced for unlawfully possessing firearm

BANGOR, Maine — A Machias man was sentenced Tuesday at the Bangor U.S. District Court for unlawful firearm possession as a felon. Eric Legare, 37, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release after deputies discovered a gun inside a vehicle Legare was a passenger in, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
MACHIAS, ME
WMTW

Commercial plow truck catches fire during Maine storm

ORLAND, Maine — A large commercial plow truck caught fire while cleaning roads in Hancock County Saturday. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Firefighters...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

