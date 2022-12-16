ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

radioplusinfo.com

12-19-22 fdl salvation army needs help to reach

With less than a week to go the Fond du Lac Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraising campaign is about halfway toward it’s $225,000 goal. To help, Sunny 97-7, AM 1170 , and 95-1/96-1 The Rock are helping to launch a $73,000 match for all donations made online, on Facebook and to The Salvation Army Corps through December 24. “The Salvation Army helps so many in Fond du Lac County get back on their feet,” station president Terry Davis said. “What they do is important, and now they need our help. What we’re hoping is that community will help us rescue the Kettle Campaign.” Michels Corporation, J.F. Ahern Co., Ellison Electric Supply, Society Insurance, National Exchange Bank Foundation, Inc., The Fond du Lac Area Foundation, Goebel Insurance & Financial, 5G Benefits LLC, Mid States Aluminum, Oakfield Lions Club, Baker Cheese, Grande, CD Smith ask you to join them in support of the Kettles and The Salvation Army’s mission.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Salvation Army's final week for Christmas Campaign

Temperatures will tumble back into the teens during the day as brisk westerly winds set up from 10 to 25 mph. Despite the weather, most Packers fans stuck it out through the end to see a win Monday night.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Evergleams

Some shelters have run out of beds. In Appleton, an overflow program still can't meet the demand. It's Green Bay's biggest class of police recruits in some time.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the victims of a triple shooting on the east side of Green Bay has life-threatening injuries, police say. Three people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting in an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street. Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Manitowoc’s aluminum trees

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News offers a nightly series through December 25. We’re calling it “Countdown to Christmas,” and each night on Action 2 News at 10 our reporters will share a story of inspiration and holiday spirit. Tonight, the special Christmas trees that were made in Manitowoc.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Caroling at the Brown County courthouse

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the season for caroling, and it’s hard to beat the power and tradition felt by a special event at the Brown County courthouse on Friday. For the 30th year, the Bay Port High School vocal ensemble filled the rotunda with the songs of the holidays.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Have an emergency kit ready before the winter storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re traveling over the holidays, there’s a potential for a lot of snow, whiteouts, and slippery conditions. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach called the incoming storm “a doozy” Tuesday, but he doesn’t want it to wreck your holiday season.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Santa takes flight at Green Bay airport

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Santa Clause traded in his sleigh for an airplane as he greeted children at Austin Straubel International Airport. Hundreds of families gathered in the Jet Blue Air hangar Sunday morning to watch the man with the bag touch down in Green Bay. Five-year-old Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kaukauna man charged with attempted murder for Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man is in custody for a shooting on Green Bay’s west side last month, where gunfire entered a home with a woman and two children inside. According to the criminal complaint, the shooting was over undelivered marijuana. Laquan Taylor, 20, is charged...
GREEN BAY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for donations, fosters and adopters after taking in 32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale, commercial breeders in the southern U.S. The dogs were surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue organization. Wisconsin Humane Society volunteers drove to Missouri...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

The Lincoln Light Show astonishes visitors

Dazzling Christmas lights at the Green bay Botanical Garden.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Attorney appointed for man charged in Green Bay girl’s death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been appointed for a man charged in the shooting death of a Green Bay girl, according to online court records. On Dec. 19, a public defender was appointed to the case of Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35. Court records show Jevon Jones Jaconi was...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly day

Despite the weather, most Packers fans stuck it out through the end to see a win Monday night. Temperatures drop and shelter waiting lists grow. Some shelters have run out of beds.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Santa’s reindeer travel Wisconsin

TITLETOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News offers a nightly series through December 25. We’re calling it “Countdown to Christmas,” and each night on Action 2 News at 10 our reporters will share a story of inspiration and holiday spirit. Emily Roberts introduces us to Santa’s Crew... a handful of reindeer spreading cheer across Northeast Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: “Coming Soon” is here now!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re always being promised the future is “coming soon.” Flying cars? Check. Hyper-fast ground travel? Check. Meat grown from meat? Check. Well, Brad Spakowitz is tired of waiting! In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad puts the “today” in “today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES” with promises that actually delivered!
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
MENASHA, WI
UPMATTERS

Police investigating Wisconsin shooting incident that left 17-year-old hospitalized

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Appleton are investigating a shooting on North Fair Street that left a 17-year-old hospitalized on Saturday evening. According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Fair Street after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street with a report of a gunshot around 4:45 p.m. on December 17.
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
GREEN BAY, WI

