FALLSBURG – A 24-year-old Fallsburg man has been charged with assault for allegedly stabbing his grandfather in the abdomen. The incident occurred on Friday, December 16. The 69-year-old victim initially sought treatment at urgent care on Concord Road in Monticello but was taken by Mobile Medic Ambulance to Garnett Health Medical Center Catskills in Harris, but later transferred to Garnett Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill where he underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

FALLSBURG, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO