Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for Bronx apartments as low as $397 per monthBeth TorresBronx, NY
Popular New Jersey restaurant chain opens another location in the Garden StateKristen WaltersMahwah, NJ
Sex Fiends Sought by Cops in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Body Found in Bronx’ Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx House Fire Leaves Mother And Infant In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Related
Monticello Man Charged With Burglarizing Beer World Twice, Police Say
An area man was busted following an investigation into allegedly burglarizing Beer World twice last month. Sullivan County resident Justus L. McMoore, age 37, of Monticello, was charged on Friday, Dec. 16, with two counts of grand larceny and petit larceny, said Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police. McMoore...
Arrest of Cortlandt Man Closes Case on Multiple Putnam County Burglaries
A string of burglaries in the Putnam County area of the Hudson Valley doing back to October have finally been solved, with a recent arrest made. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
K9 Units Help Track Down Fleeing Suspects After Chase In Southeast: Police
Two suspects unsuccessfully avoided justice after leading authorities on a chase throughout numerous towns in the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 9:45 a.m., police in northern Westchester County noticed a 2019 Toyota Camry traveling faster than 90 mph on Interstate 684 in Bedford. Officers then tried to pull the car over, but the vehicle did not stop, leading police into a chase, according to New York State Police Officer Aaron Hicks.
Man Nabbed For Stabbing Grandfather in South Fallsburg, Police Say
An area man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his grandfather. The incident took place in Sullivan County on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Fallsburg. According to Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a person who had been stabbed and sought treatment at an urgent care facility in Monticello.
Man Accused Of Firing Gun Inside Home In Ramapo
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly firing shots at his home. The incident took place in Rockland County in the Hillcrest area of Ramapo on Greenridge Way on Monday, Dec. 19. Responding units from the Ramapo Police were directed towards a specific home where the gunshots were...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fallsburg man arrested for stabbing his grandfather
FALLSBURG – A 24-year-old Fallsburg man has been charged with assault for allegedly stabbing his grandfather in the abdomen. The incident occurred on Friday, December 16. The 69-year-old victim initially sought treatment at urgent care on Concord Road in Monticello but was taken by Mobile Medic Ambulance to Garnett Health Medical Center Catskills in Harris, but later transferred to Garnett Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill where he underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Former Dutchess County lawyer accused of grand larceny
A former lawyer from Hopewell Junction has been indicted for allegedly stealing over $450,000 from disabled and vulnerable clients, the state attorney general's office said Monday.
News 12
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing, truck driver in critical condition, shooting at rental house
Here are some stories that are making headlines across the Hudson Valley. One person is recovering with injuries that are not life-threatening after a stabbing in Yonkers. Police are still looking for whoever stabbed the victim in the arm on Highland Avenue at South Broadway early Monday morning. The driver...
News 12
Westchester DA: 15-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in Kayla Green stabbing case
A 15-year-old girl pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter in the first degree for the stabbing of Kayla Green, of Mount Vernon. Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah says the accused teen has “been promised a sentence of 3-9 years in state prison. She is due back in court on Jan. 24, 2023."
Correction Officer From Cortlandt Manor Charged With Assaulting Inmate, Falsifying Records
A correction officer from Northern Westchester is charged with assaulting an inmate of the Dutchess County prison he once worked at and falsifying the records of the incident. The assault happened on May 28, 2020, when 32-year-old Cortlandt Manor resident Taj Everly assaulted an inmate at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville, according to an announcement by US Attorney Damian Williams from Thursday, Dec. 15.
Man sentenced to 32 years for killing 12-year-old Bridgeport boy in 2018
Tajay Chambers was sentenced to 32 years for the death of 12-year-old Clinton Howell. The maximum time that he could have received was 35 years.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gunfire rings out during Saugerties party
SAUGERTIES – Shots rang out shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, December 16 at 77 Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties as some 40 people, ages 15 to 24 were partying inside. They came from Kingston, Newburgh, Beacon and Poughkeepsie. The gunfire took place in the front...
Police: 3 women arrested for attempting to steal from store, assaulting officer
Officers say it all started with two suspects, 32-year-old Samantha Signorelli, of Freeport, and Baldwin native 25-year-old Michele Brown.
Man Found Lying On Ground With Gunshot Wound To Head In Mount Vernon, Officials Say
A Westchester County man is in the hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound to his head, city officials said. On Monday, Dec. 19 just after 1:30 p.m., police in Mount Vernon responded to the area of 220 South 9th Ave. where they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head, according to Mount Vernon city officials.
Liquor Seized From Bridgeport Grocery Store, Owner, Employee Charged, Police Say
An owner and an employee were busted for allegedly selling more than just food at a Fairfield County grocery store. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 at De Castillo Grocery Store at 1160 State St. The bust comes on the heels of an investigation...
Police investigating shots fired at Saugerties house party
The Saugerties Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired incident that allegedly happened at a house party on Friday. No one has been charged with anything as of yet in this case.
Duo Found Guilty In Connection To Fatal Stamford Jewelry Store Robbery
Two people, including one man from Westchester County, have been found guilty in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Fairfield County that left the business's owner dead. White Plains resident Thomas Liberatore, age 65, and Brooklyn resident Paul Prosano, age 62, were both found guilty by a jury for...
News 12
Police: Shots fired outside rental house in Ulster County
Police say shots were fired outside of a party at an rental home in Ulster County. Authorities responded to the shooting on Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties Friday night. They say 40 people were partying inside a short term rental house when shots were fired from the...
1 Suspect Caught, 2 Others On Loose After Gunpoint Carjacking At Yonkers Gas Station
One suspect is in custody and two others are on the loose after a person was injured during a gunpoint carjacking in Westchester. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at a gas station in Yonkers located at 631 Yonkers Ave. Three suspects allegedly assaulted the owner...
Parents, friend charged with involuntary manslaughter in newborn’s death
SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of three people for charges related to the death of a newborn, stating they waited days to report the death. According to Shapiro, on January 20, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police were called to the residence in Sullivan County in response to an infant death. […]
Comments / 0