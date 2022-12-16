ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

K9 Units Help Track Down Fleeing Suspects After Chase In Southeast: Police

Two suspects unsuccessfully avoided justice after leading authorities on a chase throughout numerous towns in the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 9:45 a.m., police in northern Westchester County noticed a 2019 Toyota Camry traveling faster than 90 mph on Interstate 684 in Bedford. Officers then tried to pull the car over, but the vehicle did not stop, leading police into a chase, according to New York State Police Officer Aaron Hicks.
BEDFORD, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Firing Gun Inside Home In Ramapo

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly firing shots at his home. The incident took place in Rockland County in the Hillcrest area of Ramapo on Greenridge Way on Monday, Dec. 19. Responding units from the Ramapo Police were directed towards a specific home where the gunshots were...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fallsburg man arrested for stabbing his grandfather

FALLSBURG – A 24-year-old Fallsburg man has been charged with assault for allegedly stabbing his grandfather in the abdomen. The incident occurred on Friday, December 16. The 69-year-old victim initially sought treatment at urgent care on Concord Road in Monticello but was taken by Mobile Medic Ambulance to Garnett Health Medical Center Catskills in Harris, but later transferred to Garnett Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill where he underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
FALLSBURG, NY
Daily Voice

Correction Officer From Cortlandt Manor Charged With Assaulting Inmate, Falsifying Records

A correction officer from Northern Westchester is charged with assaulting an inmate of the Dutchess County prison he once worked at and falsifying the records of the incident. The assault happened on May 28, 2020, when 32-year-old Cortlandt Manor resident Taj Everly assaulted an inmate at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville, according to an announcement by US Attorney Damian Williams from Thursday, Dec. 15.
CORTLANDT MANOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gunfire rings out during Saugerties party

SAUGERTIES – Shots rang out shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, December 16 at 77 Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties as some 40 people, ages 15 to 24 were partying inside. They came from Kingston, Newburgh, Beacon and Poughkeepsie. The gunfire took place in the front...
SAUGERTIES, NY
News 12

Police: Shots fired outside rental house in Ulster County

Police say shots were fired outside of a party at an rental home in Ulster County. Authorities responded to the shooting on Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties Friday night. They say 40 people were partying inside a short term rental house when shots were fired from the...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy