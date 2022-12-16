Read full article on original website
Related
Recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri. What’s next?
ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s new marijuana law went into effect this month, making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state. It also sets the stage for thousands of Missourians to have their criminal records expunged, a move that some say is a step in the right direction for criminal justice reform. However, elected leaders and activists are divided on the new law, with some critics arguing that it doesn’t go far enough to create an equal playing field for those looking to get licensed.
Kansas Planned Parenthood takes step toward telemedicine abortions
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights.
Major Southern California county considers seceding from state
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved...
QAnon follower who chased Capitol officer on Jan. 6 gets 5 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iowa construction worker and QAnon follower was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when he led a crowd chasing a police officer who diverted rioters away from lawmakers. Wearing a T-shirt...
WATCH: Biden urges veterans to seek health benefits under new PACT Act
NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden urged military veterans on Friday to take advantage of new healthcare opportunities under legislation that he signed in August. He promoted the aid as he visited a Delaware National Guard facility named for his late son, Beau. Watch Biden’s remarks in...
Biden marks 50th anniversary of death of his wife, daughter with private memorial
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden and his family held a private memorial service Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and their baby daughter. Biden, who had just been elected to the Senate in November 1972, was not in...
Thousands without power as snow pummels parts of the Northeast
BOSTON (AP) — Utility crews raced Saturday to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across New England and New York after a powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places. More than 160,000 customers in New England were in the dark as of the afternoon...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0