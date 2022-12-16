ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s new marijuana law went into effect this month, making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state. It also sets the stage for thousands of Missourians to have their criminal records expunged, a move that some say is a step in the right direction for criminal justice reform. However, elected leaders and activists are divided on the new law, with some critics arguing that it doesn’t go far enough to create an equal playing field for those looking to get licensed.

