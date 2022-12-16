ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri. What’s next?

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s new marijuana law went into effect this month, making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state. It also sets the stage for thousands of Missourians to have their criminal records expunged, a move that some say is a step in the right direction for criminal justice reform. However, elected leaders and activists are divided on the new law, with some critics arguing that it doesn’t go far enough to create an equal playing field for those looking to get licensed.
Kansas Planned Parenthood takes step toward telemedicine abortions

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights.
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

