Related
kswo.com
Hungry Hearts preparing for annual Christmas dinner
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry in Lawton is preparing to serve their annual Christmas meal, but this year it’s just a little bit different. Typically, the ministry provides a meal on Christmas Day, but this year they’re sticking to their regular feeding schedule of Tuesday through Thursday.
kswo.com
Local organizations hold Christmas basket giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Lawton church held a Christmas basket giveaway on Monday to help feed families over the Christmas holiday. The giveaway was hosted by Prophetic Judah Kingdom International Ministries and Another Chance Outreach ministries. This is the eighth year the ministries have held the giveaway, Pastor...
kswo.com
Homes on Ferris Ave. decorate for Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber’s holiday contest
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to announce the winners of the holiday home decorating contest. Homes participating are on Ferris Ave., that lead to the Holiday in the Park display in Elmer Thomas Park. Chamber President Krista Ratliff said they look for...
kswo.com
Masonic lodges share the holiday spirit with donations to local veterans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Masonic lodges from across Oklahoma also shared the holiday spirit by presenting donations to veterans in Lawton. Organization members gathered at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center Saturday morning to drop off the items. Donations included throw blankets, warm socks, batteries and board games. Mason, Jerry Armstrong said...
kswo.com
The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers hosts annual food basket giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers are also making sure families don’t go hungry for the holidays. The group hosted their annual Christmas Food Basket Giveaway. Each chapter member chose one of the 40 families in need to buy groceries for. Boxes included turkey, fixings and...
kswo.com
Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center gives back to the community
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center teamed up with local organizations to help put food on the tables of those in need. The giveaway included several non-perishable food items in a bag or box that anyone could pick up. Administrator Charles Gladney said they wanted to help...
kswo.com
USS Oklahoma City anchor monument dedicated in Elmer Thomas Park
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton may be known as an Army city because of Fort Sill, but now there’s a place to reflect on the contributions of a different branch of the military. A piece of a Nuclear Submarine has a new home on land. The vessel’s anchor is...
kswo.com
2 sent to hospital after west Lawton wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Lawton. It happened just outside of the Walmart on 67th street. The crash involved two vehicles. A black pickup which had significant damage to the front end and a car which was sent...
kswo.com
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church feeds families with holiday grocery giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One Lawton church is doing its part to help community members in need during the holiday season. St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church hosted Groceries Against Hunger Saturday. The grocery giveaway ensures families have enough food for the holidays. Each family received a box or bag...
kswo.com
Comanche Nation Housing Authority programs help thousands of tribal elders in 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Housing Authority announced a record-breaking year on Monday, after three of its major programs reached over 2,430 members in 2022, many of them tribal Elders. CNHA provides safe and decent housing to low-income tribal members, in an effort to promote self-sufficiency. According to...
kswo.com
Last minute shoppers means good news for local business
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Christmas less than a week away, many people are rushing to get last minute gifts, boosting the local economy. Some business owners are saying their Christmas sales are what helps get them through the upcoming slow months. Stores are full of last minute shoppers and...
kswo.com
Cyril resident appointed “Oklahoma State Poet Laureate”
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Jay Snider was appointed the title of “Oklahoma State Poet Laureate” by Gov. Stitt for 2023-2024. Snider’s focus is on cowboy poetry and preserving the stories of Oklahoma’s western heritage. He’s widely known for his contributions to the Chisolm Trail Heritage Center...
kswo.com
Rubbish fire breaks out in empty lot in south Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a rubbish fire Saturday afternoon in south Lawton. It happened just after 3 p.m. on 16th and SW New York Ave. Lawton Fire Department officials told 7News people in the neighborhood had been piling up household items like mattresses and couches in an empty lot.
New Mexican restaurant coming to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Food truck owners of Tacos y Tortas El Pelon get a brick and mortar to bring authentic Mexican food located next to Sheppard Air Force Base. “We see this place, we like it and we try to bring something close to them but the same for the community, for Wichita Falls,” […]
Is snow coming with sub-zero wind chills?
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will see sub-zero wind chill or “feels like” temps this week but will we see winter precipitation? According to the National Weather Service, there is a small chance that Texoma might see some snow on Thursday but it isn’t likely. The highest chance for snow will be in Lawton with […]
Man claiming to be Lucifer arrested for arson
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man claiming to be the devil was arrested for arson after he allegedly set his apartment on fire. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 16, 2022, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a structure fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. They found a mattress […]
kswo.com
Mangum woman killed in early Monday crash near Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Altus early Monday morning. According to an OHP report, Stacy Jones, 51, of Mangum was killed in the crash on County Road 201, 3 miles east of Altus. The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. and troopers...
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities
An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
comancheok.net
More details emerge in death of Athena
Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
