Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff comments on game-winning TD vs. Jets
It was not clean and it was not easy, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions found a way to get the job done on Sunday as they scored a late touchdown to walk away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. Goff and the Lions’ offense struggled throughout the game, but they finally put it together when it mattered most, and they put the ball in the endzone to pick up the win. Following the game, Goff spoke about the final drive and his TD pass to Brock Wright.
Vikings player robbed of two touchdowns blasts officials
When the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, a few things got accomplished. One, the Vikings went from frauds to gods by completing the greatest comeback in NFL history. Two, the Vikings clinched the NFC North. Three, they let the game’s officials off the hook for a pair of controversial rulings. After the game, the player who was likely robbed out of a pair of touchdowns has called the officials out.
New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 16 game?
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings play on Saturday in a game on the NFL Week 16 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week...
Surging Detroit Lions are the talk of the NFL: 'Nobody wants to play 'em'
The more the Detroit Lions win, the more they become one of the top storylines in the NFL. That was the case Monday morning after their thrilling 20-17 win Sunday over the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Lions (7-7) have roared back with three straight wins and have won six...
Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game
An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Football World Reacts To Mark Sanchez's Performance Tonight
Mark Sanchez took a big step in his sports media career on Saturday night. Sanchez, the former USC star quarterback, was in the NFL Network broadcast booth on the call for the Bills vs. Dolphins game. Plenty of football fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sanchez's performance in...
Kerryon Johnson weighs in on Detroit Lions success
The Detroit Lions are looking like one of the top teams in the NFL, and one of their former running backs, Kerryon Johnson, is paying very close attention. On Sunday, the Lions went into the Meadowlands and found a way to get the job done as they walked away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. Following the win, which moved the Lions to 7-7 on the season, Johnson took to Twitter to show that he still supports the team that drafted him.
How Detroit Lions can move into final playoff spot on Christmas Eve
Sunday Night Football is in the books, and though we did not get the tie we told everybody to root for in our Week 15 Detroit Lions Rooting Guide, the Lions are still in a solid position to earn their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. In fact, if three things go correctly on Christmas Eve, the Lions will hold the final NFC Wild Card spot by the time you tuck yourself into bed for a long winter’s nap.
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Bill Belichick Made Controversial Decision After Shocking Loss
The NFL World is desperate to hear from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick following Sunday afternoon's shocking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. New England was stunned by Las Vegas in truly shocking fashion on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots lost in the worst way imaginable as time expired against the...
NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news
The Detroit Lions are having a surprising season. After a slow start to the 2022 season where they went just 1-6, the team has now won six of its last seven games and is a strong contender for a playoff spot. And the play from rookie pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston is a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
AP sources: YouTube TV front-runner for NFL "Sunday Ticket"
YouTube TV has emerged as the favorite to land the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market games, but the sides have not finalized a deal, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday evening. A deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to the people,...
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) DNP on Tuesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice on Tuesday. Tannehill's status could be in question after he suffered an ankle injury during Week 15's last second loss. Expect Malik Willis to start under center versus a Houston Texans' team allowing 14.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Tannehill is ruled out.
Bettor Wins $2.8 Mil On Wild Pats-Raiders Game, Last Leg In 5 Team Parlay
Bettor Marco Piemonte correctly picked the first 4 games in a 5 pick parlay -- with only a Raiders win standing between him and $2.88 MILLION. The game was surely going to overtime ... that's until Chandler Jones cashed that huge ticket with one of the greatest game-ending plays in NFL history!
Packers release Sammy Watkins ahead of Week 15 contest
The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver Sammy Watkins ahead of their Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Packers released Watkins a few hours before they were slated to play one of the former first-round pick's previous teams. His release could signal the return of rookie Romeo Doubs, who has been sidelined by an ankle injury, to the lineup. Watkins will go on waivers.
Ravens reportedly claim wide receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers on Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens have claimed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Tuesday. Watkins will reportedly return to the Ravens after he played 13 games with Baltimore last season. Expect the veteran to see some snaps alongside Demarcus Robinson, Devin Duvernay, and DeSean Jackson. On 22 targets this season, Watkins has accounted...
