Investors love dividend stocks but there are different ways to look at them, including various “quality” approaches. Today we are focusing on high yields. A high dividend yield can be a warning that investors have lost confidence in a company’s ability to maintain its dividend payout. But there are always exceptions, some of which can be brought about by market events — some investors remain skeptical of energy stocks, for example, after so much pain before this year’s outstanding performance for the sector.

1 DAY AGO