ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlanticcityweekly.com

5 West Pub: Where West Meets North this Holiday Season

5 West Pub in North Cape May is a local’s favorite — a great place to catch a game, meet up with friends, or dive into some Dirty Shrimp (more on those later). This holiday season, however, it’s also a great place to hit The “West” Pole, a pop-up holiday bar outside of 5 West, that’s open Thursdays to Sundays through Friday, Dec. 30, and is not to be missed.
NORTH CAPE MAY, NJ
chainstoreage.com

Fun City to open second New Jersey location in aggressive expansion

An indoor family entertainment brand is on track to double its center count. Fun City Adventure Park has signed a lease for a former Dick’s Sporting Goods space at Union Lake Crossing in Millville, New Jersey. The brand, whose locations combine trampoline courts with ziplines, basketball courts, Ninja courses and arcades, currently operates 20 locations in seven states and now has 14 more sites under development. The Union Lake location is anticipated to open in mid-2023.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Remember When You Could Actually Go Skiing in Pine Hill NJ?

The legendary Ski Mountain is not a South Jersey urban legend. It was real, and it was spectacular. Ski Mountain was where you could ACTUALLY go skiing in Pine Hill, Camden County. And, OMG, in the 70s and 80s it was my White Unicorn, or whatever the appropriate analogy. I was never allowed to go there. My parents were too afraid something tragic would happen and I'd get hurt. I mean, because, like, WHO GOES SKIING IN PINE HILL?
PINE HILL, NJ
94.5 PST

A great New Jersey town for a day trip

If you live in South Jersey, you know that Collingswood has been on the upswing for many years. It's a sort of trendy, simple, homey, small-town-America kind of place. The town has so many different kinds of restaurants and cool shops, you could spend all day eating and window shopping.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location

A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Government Technology

Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change

(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
bestofnj.com

Maggie Moose Bakery Offers Tasty Treats in Medford

The tagline at Maggie Moose Bakery & Gourmet Gift Boutique in Medford is “Caution: Highly Addictive”. But the shop offers much more than just desserts. Doubling as a gift boutique, owner Candy Vargas-Thibeau also sells a variety of premium oils and vinegars. The main bakery and gift boutique...
MEDFORD, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Police Department Promotes Two Officers

Steven Conte was influenced by his father, a retired New York City patrolman, to become a police officer himself. Nicholas Giordano, on the other hand, had no one in his family who was in law enforcement. He simply took a summer job as a cop and decided to make it his full-time career.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

What if This Dead End Road in Mays Landing, NJ, Crossed the Atlantic City Expressway?

Perhaps this is an idea that could greatly improve traffic on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township. If you are on Delilah Road leaving the airport heading towards Hamilton Mall, you get to that point where you have to make a sharp left turn at that unfinished intersection. What if you could turn right there and go over the Atlantic City Expressway?
MAYS LANDING, NJ
BreakingAC

Driver crashes into Atlantic City store

A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

New Wawa Opens In South Jersey

A new Wawa store has opened in Gloucester County.The grand opening ceremonies for Wawa's newest store at 2515 Delsea Dr., Franklinville, were on Thursday, Dec. 15. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an appearance by Wally Goose.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy