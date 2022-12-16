Read full article on original website
atlanticcityweekly.com
5 West Pub: Where West Meets North this Holiday Season
5 West Pub in North Cape May is a local’s favorite — a great place to catch a game, meet up with friends, or dive into some Dirty Shrimp (more on those later). This holiday season, however, it’s also a great place to hit The “West” Pole, a pop-up holiday bar outside of 5 West, that’s open Thursdays to Sundays through Friday, Dec. 30, and is not to be missed.
37 New Jersey Restaurants So Good They Deserve to Be Franchised
From the streets of Cumberland County to the sands of the Jersey Shore, there are many restaurants you know and love SO MUCH you think more people should be able to enjoy them. All kinds of cuisine are well represented in the list below, and all the suggestions came from...
10 Mexican Restaurants from the Jersey Shore Made the Best of NJ List
New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before. Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the...
Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk Gift & Christmas Shoppe Will Be Closing
In a December 16, 2022 Facebook announcement, which read:. Dear Loyal Friends & Customers... the time has come for us to close our Wildwood Boardwalk store. We loved our time spent in Wildwood, on & off the Boardwalk, with all of our faithful customers who shopped with us for so many years - so very much!!
Northfield, New Jersey Mayor Displaced From Home Due To Fire
Mayor Chau’s home caught fire at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night, Monday, December 19, 2022. The fire started in the kitchen. Professional firefighters from Northfield, Linwood, Somers Point and Pleasantville responded to the working fire on the 1000 block of Shore Road in Northfield, New Jersey. Chau was incredibly...
chainstoreage.com
Fun City to open second New Jersey location in aggressive expansion
An indoor family entertainment brand is on track to double its center count. Fun City Adventure Park has signed a lease for a former Dick’s Sporting Goods space at Union Lake Crossing in Millville, New Jersey. The brand, whose locations combine trampoline courts with ziplines, basketball courts, Ninja courses and arcades, currently operates 20 locations in seven states and now has 14 more sites under development. The Union Lake location is anticipated to open in mid-2023.
Remember When You Could Actually Go Skiing in Pine Hill NJ?
The legendary Ski Mountain is not a South Jersey urban legend. It was real, and it was spectacular. Ski Mountain was where you could ACTUALLY go skiing in Pine Hill, Camden County. And, OMG, in the 70s and 80s it was my White Unicorn, or whatever the appropriate analogy. I was never allowed to go there. My parents were too afraid something tragic would happen and I'd get hurt. I mean, because, like, WHO GOES SKIING IN PINE HILL?
Scungilli – an Italian American Christmas staple – has unique New Jersey history
Have you ever tried scungilli? The meat of whelks caught off the coast of New Jersey has been a staple of the Christmas Eve “Feast of the Seven Fishes” for generations of Italian American families in the northeast.
A great New Jersey town for a day trip
If you live in South Jersey, you know that Collingswood has been on the upswing for many years. It's a sort of trendy, simple, homey, small-town-America kind of place. The town has so many different kinds of restaurants and cool shops, you could spend all day eating and window shopping.
phillyvoice.com
Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location
A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
Government Technology
Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change
(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
Hurley’s List Of The Best Cakes In Atlantic City & Cape May Areas
Below is a photo gallery, with descriptions of some of our favorite bakeries and some of the best cakes made in the Atlantic City and Cape May, New Jersey areas. First, we acknowledge that our list is incomplete and we sincerely ask that you reach to us and share those that we missed.
bestofnj.com
Maggie Moose Bakery Offers Tasty Treats in Medford
The tagline at Maggie Moose Bakery & Gourmet Gift Boutique in Medford is “Caution: Highly Addictive”. But the shop offers much more than just desserts. Doubling as a gift boutique, owner Candy Vargas-Thibeau also sells a variety of premium oils and vinegars. The main bakery and gift boutique...
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Police Department Promotes Two Officers
Steven Conte was influenced by his father, a retired New York City patrolman, to become a police officer himself. Nicholas Giordano, on the other hand, had no one in his family who was in law enforcement. He simply took a summer job as a cop and decided to make it his full-time career.
What if This Dead End Road in Mays Landing, NJ, Crossed the Atlantic City Expressway?
Perhaps this is an idea that could greatly improve traffic on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township. If you are on Delilah Road leaving the airport heading towards Hamilton Mall, you get to that point where you have to make a sharp left turn at that unfinished intersection. What if you could turn right there and go over the Atlantic City Expressway?
Chicken Parm at White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City, NJ Named Best Chicken Sandwich in NJ
The White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City has been on the top of many lists when ranking the very best sandwiches in the state of New Jersey. Its Italian sub (White House special to the locals) was recently named the best sandwich in the state, by the travel website farandwide.com.
Police: North Wildwood, NJ, Man Arrested For Home Burglary
Authorities in North Wildwood say a man has been arrested in connection to a residential burglary last month. During the morning of November 21st, officers with the North Wildwood Police Department responded to a home in the area of 200 East 26th Avenue in regards to a residential burglary. According...
Pair of smaller South Jersey hospitals merge with larger health care systems
Two small hospitals in South Jersey have announced plans to merge with larger health care networks, remaining open for the foreseeable future.
Driver crashes into Atlantic City store
A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
New Wawa Opens In South Jersey
A new Wawa store has opened in Gloucester County.The grand opening ceremonies for Wawa's newest store at 2515 Delsea Dr., Franklinville, were on Thursday, Dec. 15. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an appearance by Wally Goose.
