Brentwood, CA

kmvt

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California

FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. Two injuries were reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

Former KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville Speaks Publicly About Addiction Issues

Nearly a year after a dramatic DUI incident in downtown Oakland that was caught on camera, and 18 months after he first disappeared from the anchor desk at KTVU, former station anchor Frank Somerville is now talking publicly about the addiction issues and psychological state that in part brought an end to his days at KTVU.
OAKLAND, CA
KTLA

Missing dog found 1,600 miles away from California home

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After searching for her dog for over a year, a West Sacramento woman is going to have him back home in time for Christmas.  Fourteen months after looking for her dog, Sandra O’Neil received a call about the whereabouts of her beloved companion, who was found approximately 1,600 miles away.  […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Roger Marsh

California witness photographs hovering shiny object

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON) A California witness at Lancaster reported watching and photographing a shiny, round-shaped object hovering in the sky above at about 8:49 a.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

iPhone emergency service saves California couple

A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland teenage sisters found

Update: The girls have been safely found. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenage girls went missing in Oakland Sunday night, the Oakland Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age. Herlinda Martinez, 14, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 95 pounds, with red-and-brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she […]
OAKLAND, CA
People

Officials Say Shark Attacked Woman Who Vanished While Snorkeling with Husband, Blast 'Conspiracy Theories'

Officials in Hawaii have concluded that a shark attack was to blame for the disappearance of a 60-year-old woman earlier this month, calling it a "tragic accident." Last week, authorities released the findings of collaborative investigations into the disappearance of a woman from Washington State who went missing while snorkeling with her husband earlier this month. According to Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), both their office and the Maui Police Department reached "the same basic conclusion."
HAWAII STATE
ABC10

2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store

WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
WOODLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Alameda woman last seen in SF, police say

ALAMEDA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 19, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, […]
ALAMEDA, CA
sfstandard.com

The ‘Tripledemic’ is Here—But Which Virus is the Worst in NorCal?

Winter flu season is back with a vengeance this year, except this time, it’s not just one disease causing a surge in illnesses and hospitalizations—it’s three. Dubbed a “tripledemic” by public health officials, San Francisco and cities across the country are getting hit by a triple-whammy of respiratory illnesses: common influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man arrested after his roommate died in a Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Police have arrested a man after his roommate died in a house fire.The fire happened on Dec. 18 in Faberge Way and Roseburg Court in Sacramento County.Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared footage of bright orange flames lighting the early morning sky.When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke."We couldn't see," said Youron Knight, one of two people who managed to escape. "We couldn't breathe."Knight said he and his roommate, Tyrone Gregory, escaped before first responders arrived.Later, crews rescued his landlord, but a fourth person who was in the residence later died. Officials are not saying whether the victim...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead in Del Paso Heights shooting

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in Del Paso Heights late Tuesday morning. The scene is along the 3800 block of Haywood Street. Sacramento police have confirmed that officers responded around 11:29 am. To investigate a shooting. One victim, a man, was transported from the scene. Officers later learned that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.An active investigation is still ongoing in the area. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
SACRAMENTO, CA

