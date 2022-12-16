Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Strong quake hits NorCal, Sacramento Uber driver carjacked, sting to catch porch pirates
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Huge 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles California, Thousands Without Power
Just days before Christmas, northern California was rocked by a huge 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the trembling knocking out power for thousands of residents. The most recent quake comes just a few days after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook San Francisco. According to the Daily Mail, the earthquake’s epicenter was located...
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop level
A California witness at Lincoln reported watching a red, circle-shaped object at the treetop level at about 7:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
kmvt
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. Two injuries were reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a...
SFist
Former KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville Speaks Publicly About Addiction Issues
Nearly a year after a dramatic DUI incident in downtown Oakland that was caught on camera, and 18 months after he first disappeared from the anchor desk at KTVU, former station anchor Frank Somerville is now talking publicly about the addiction issues and psychological state that in part brought an end to his days at KTVU.
Missing dog found 1,600 miles away from California home
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After searching for her dog for over a year, a West Sacramento woman is going to have him back home in time for Christmas. Fourteen months after looking for her dog, Sandra O’Neil received a call about the whereabouts of her beloved companion, who was found approximately 1,600 miles away. […]
California witness photographs hovering shiny object
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON) A California witness at Lancaster reported watching and photographing a shiny, round-shaped object hovering in the sky above at about 8:49 a.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
iPhone emergency service saves California couple
A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
Oakland teenage sisters found
Update: The girls have been safely found. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenage girls went missing in Oakland Sunday night, the Oakland Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age. Herlinda Martinez, 14, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 95 pounds, with red-and-brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she […]
Officials Say Shark Attacked Woman Who Vanished While Snorkeling with Husband, Blast 'Conspiracy Theories'
Officials in Hawaii have concluded that a shark attack was to blame for the disappearance of a 60-year-old woman earlier this month, calling it a "tragic accident." Last week, authorities released the findings of collaborative investigations into the disappearance of a woman from Washington State who went missing while snorkeling with her husband earlier this month. According to Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), both their office and the Maui Police Department reached "the same basic conclusion."
2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store
WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened
Lorenzo Mays, who is intellectually disabled, spent years lost in a criminal justice system in California that too often fails people with developmental disabilities and mental illness. The post No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Widespread damage reported after magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes California
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Northern California early on Tuesday. Afterward there were 21 smaller aftershocks – 17 of which were magnitude 3 or higher, which are strong enough to be felt nearby.
Missing Alameda woman last seen in SF, police say
ALAMEDA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 19, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, […]
Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood
Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans. In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild...
sfstandard.com
The ‘Tripledemic’ is Here—But Which Virus is the Worst in NorCal?
Winter flu season is back with a vengeance this year, except this time, it’s not just one disease causing a surge in illnesses and hospitalizations—it’s three. Dubbed a “tripledemic” by public health officials, San Francisco and cities across the country are getting hit by a triple-whammy of respiratory illnesses: common influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid.
kymkemp.com
Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Animal Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
Man arrested after his roommate died in a Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Police have arrested a man after his roommate died in a house fire.The fire happened on Dec. 18 in Faberge Way and Roseburg Court in Sacramento County.Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared footage of bright orange flames lighting the early morning sky.When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke."We couldn't see," said Youron Knight, one of two people who managed to escape. "We couldn't breathe."Knight said he and his roommate, Tyrone Gregory, escaped before first responders arrived.Later, crews rescued his landlord, but a fourth person who was in the residence later died. Officials are not saying whether the victim...
Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
1 dead in Del Paso Heights shooting
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in Del Paso Heights late Tuesday morning. The scene is along the 3800 block of Haywood Street. Sacramento police have confirmed that officers responded around 11:29 am. To investigate a shooting. One victim, a man, was transported from the scene. Officers later learned that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.An active investigation is still ongoing in the area. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
