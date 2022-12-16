Read full article on original website
Manteca City Council rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Sikh Information Centre NewsManteca, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Stockton PD looking for person responsible for kidnapping of teenagerEdy ZooStockton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
WIS-TV
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was initially issued by authorities in Ohio for twin 5-month-old boys who were abducted Monday before 10 p.m. According to the attorney general’s office said, one of the missing boys was located at Dayton International Airport on Tuesday before 6 a.m. Officials are...
WIS-TV
Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced Tuesday the state will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement saying:. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole...
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather, Sunrise 12/19/22
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 120 veterans honored by church in Wreaths Across America ceremony. 120 veterans honored by church in Wreaths Across America ceremony.
WIS-TV
Former SC Gov. David Beasley stepping down from World Food Programme
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The World Food Programme announced a search for a new executive director has begun. David Beasley, the current WFP Executive Director, said in a statement his term of office is ending in April of 2023. He said of the announcement, “Serving in this capacity has been the greatest joy and deepest heartache of my life. Thanks to the generosity of governments and individuals, we have fed so many millions of people. But the reality is we have not been able to feed them all - and the tragedy of extreme hunger in a wealthy world persists.”
WIS-TV
DHEC encourages residents to be mindful of recycling and food waste this holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During the holidays, a lot is going on from preparing the family feast to wrapping and unwrapping presents which can increase the amount of household waste for many. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourages residents to be mindful of their food...
WIS-TV
South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announces finalists for Class of 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announced its finalists for the Class of 2022. The 25 finalists include 22 modern-era players, administrators, and coaches. Three of the finalists are legacy nominees. A ceremony is scheduled for April 21, 2023. The organization said a legacy...
WIS-TV
SC renters with damage from Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA assistance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students, renters and homeowners in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties whose homes and property were damaged during Hurricane Ian may qualify for individual assistance through FEMA. Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial grant is for a one- or two-month period and can...
