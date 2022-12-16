ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

WIS-TV

Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced Tuesday the state will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement saying:. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather, Sunrise 12/19/22

120 veterans honored by church in Wreaths Across America ceremony.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Former SC Gov. David Beasley stepping down from World Food Programme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The World Food Programme announced a search for a new executive director has begun. David Beasley, the current WFP Executive Director, said in a statement his term of office is ending in April of 2023. He said of the announcement, “Serving in this capacity has been the greatest joy and deepest heartache of my life. Thanks to the generosity of governments and individuals, we have fed so many millions of people. But the reality is we have not been able to feed them all - and the tragedy of extreme hunger in a wealthy world persists.”

