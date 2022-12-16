COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The World Food Programme announced a search for a new executive director has begun. David Beasley, the current WFP Executive Director, said in a statement his term of office is ending in April of 2023. He said of the announcement, “Serving in this capacity has been the greatest joy and deepest heartache of my life. Thanks to the generosity of governments and individuals, we have fed so many millions of people. But the reality is we have not been able to feed them all - and the tragedy of extreme hunger in a wealthy world persists.”

