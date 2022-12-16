ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Book Review (and a Giveaway!): Death Checked Out by Leah Dobrinska

When in doubt, go to the library…and solve the murder mystery!. Greta Plank, library director in the small, lakeside town of Larkspur, Wisconsin, prefers her rose-tinted glasses extra rosy, thank you very much. It’s how she copes with the hard stuff in life…like her sister’s death and her ex-boyfriend’s deception. But Greta’s cheery resolve takes a hit when she stumbles upon a dead body on her way home from work. What she assumes is a terrible accident Greta soon learns is something more sinister, and to make matters worse, a new-to-town detective cites her as not only his primary source for the case, but his top suspect.
Some Goodreads Giveaways and Weekly Update for December 18

Happy Sunday! Believe it or not, there is only ONE Goodreads giveaway ending the week of December 18 that I thought might be of interest to y’all – but we’ll make up for that with blog giveaways 🙂. Two housekeeping things before we start with the giveaways:
Book Review: All the Lost Places by Amanda Dykes

When all of Venice is unmasked, one man’s identity remains a mystery . . . When a baby is discovered floating in a basket along the quiet canals of Venice, a guild of artisans takes him in and raises him as a son, skilled in each of their trades. Although the boy, Sebastien Trovato, has wrestled with questions of his origins, it isn’t until a woman washes ashore on his lagoon island that answers begin to emerge. In hunting down his story, Sebastien must make a choice that could alter not just his own future, but also that of the beloved floating city.
