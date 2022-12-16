Read full article on original website
Related
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
readingismysuperpower.org
Book Review (and a Giveaway!): Death Checked Out by Leah Dobrinska
When in doubt, go to the library…and solve the murder mystery!. Greta Plank, library director in the small, lakeside town of Larkspur, Wisconsin, prefers her rose-tinted glasses extra rosy, thank you very much. It’s how she copes with the hard stuff in life…like her sister’s death and her ex-boyfriend’s deception. But Greta’s cheery resolve takes a hit when she stumbles upon a dead body on her way home from work. What she assumes is a terrible accident Greta soon learns is something more sinister, and to make matters worse, a new-to-town detective cites her as not only his primary source for the case, but his top suspect.
readingismysuperpower.org
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Reads) GIVEAWAY: Roast Date (+ guest post)
Welcome back to our annual blog series spotlighting (over 60 again this year) new and recently-released Christmas reads!. Less than a week to go – only SIX DAYS until Christmas!. We’re in the home stretch in our spotlights of several Christmasy releases from 2022. Most days will have more...
readingismysuperpower.org
Some Goodreads Giveaways and Weekly Update for December 18
Happy Sunday! Believe it or not, there is only ONE Goodreads giveaway ending the week of December 18 that I thought might be of interest to y’all – but we’ll make up for that with blog giveaways 🙂. Two housekeeping things before we start with the giveaways:
readingismysuperpower.org
Book Review: All the Lost Places by Amanda Dykes
When all of Venice is unmasked, one man’s identity remains a mystery . . . When a baby is discovered floating in a basket along the quiet canals of Venice, a guild of artisans takes him in and raises him as a son, skilled in each of their trades. Although the boy, Sebastien Trovato, has wrestled with questions of his origins, it isn’t until a woman washes ashore on his lagoon island that answers begin to emerge. In hunting down his story, Sebastien must make a choice that could alter not just his own future, but also that of the beloved floating city.
Comments / 0