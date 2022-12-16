ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Corvette runs over man in bushes, people help lift car off

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — People ran to help a man who was run over by a corvette while sleeping in bushes Tuesday morning in North Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was called out to the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts near Blackstone and Bullard Avenues for reports of a car that had hit a person.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man pinned between vehicles passes out, rescued by witnesses

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now recovering in the hospital after officers say he was pinned between two vehicles in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, a man was standing right next to his truck parked at the Airways Golf Course when it started to roll. Officers say...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect faces several charges following string of burglaries in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars following a string of commercial burglaries in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department says Robert Lingberg was arrested Tuesday morning after he was caught near Caldwell Avenue and Shady Street. According to officers, Lingberg was involved in several burglaries south...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Persons of interest wanted following deadly shooting at bar in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Visalia Police Department is looking to identify four people of interest regarding a deadly shooting earlier this month. According to Visalia Police, officers were called on Dec. 8 around 11:30 p.m. to the Green Olive Bar regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they say...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Teen stabbed in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Central Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Mayfair Drive, near Clinton Avenue and First Street, for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they say...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man kills ex-girlfriend's sister, then himself in Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. — A man killed his ex-girlfriend's sister, before killing himself Friday in Fresno, according to CHP. According to Fresno CHP, the shooting happened just after 10:00 P.M. when officers were called to a freeway shooting on southbound Highway 41, south of Ashlan Avenue in Fresno. The passenger...
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Vehicle Collision in Southeast Fresno, CA

A collision between a motorcyclist and another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022, left the motorcyclist dead. The accident, which occurred near the intersection of Jensen and Armstrong Avenues in southeast Fresno, CA, occurred around 6:30 p.m. according to the story from KFSN. The Fresno Police Department...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in Fresno, dropped off at hospital: deputies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Cornelia Avenue, just south of Olive Avenue, in west Fresno around midnight. According to investigators, they say they learned that a […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kamari Joel Grigsby

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kamari Joel Grigsby. Kamari Grigsby is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 19-year-old Grigsby is 6' 3" tall, 160 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kamari Grigsby is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DUI operation by Fresno Police leads to 6 arrests

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, the Fresno Police Department conducted a DUI operation in the city of Fresno that resulted in several people arrested or cited, authorities say. According to police, six people were arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances (DUI) and 17 drivers received citations for operating a vehicle without […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
FRESNO, CA

