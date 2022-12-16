Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted, needs to be identified following commercial burglary in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help Monday as they look for a man wanted for commercial burglary. According to the Fresno Police Department, a man broke into the Di Cicco’s restaurant on Clinton between Marks and West on Dec. 2.
Corvette runs over man in bushes, people help lift car off
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — People ran to help a man who was run over by a corvette while sleeping in bushes Tuesday morning in North Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was called out to the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts near Blackstone and Bullard Avenues for reports of a car that had hit a person.
Man pinned between vehicles passes out, rescued by witnesses
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now recovering in the hospital after officers say he was pinned between two vehicles in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, a man was standing right next to his truck parked at the Airways Golf Course when it started to roll. Officers say...
Man hit by car while sleeping in north Fresno, police say
A man is recovering after being hit by an out-of-control driver along Blackstone Avenue in north Fresno.
Burglars steal grandmother's ashes, family pleading for them back no questions asked
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A family's grandmother's ashes were stolen in a burglary last week, now the family is just asking for her ashes back, no questions asked. "We haven't even had a chance to you know memorialize her in any way," said Ruiz. "We had the funeral and everything but we haven't had the chance to commemorate her."
Suspect faces several charges following string of burglaries in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars following a string of commercial burglaries in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department says Robert Lingberg was arrested Tuesday morning after he was caught near Caldwell Avenue and Shady Street. According to officers, Lingberg was involved in several burglaries south...
Persons of interest wanted following deadly shooting at bar in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Visalia Police Department is looking to identify four people of interest regarding a deadly shooting earlier this month. According to Visalia Police, officers were called on Dec. 8 around 11:30 p.m. to the Green Olive Bar regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they say...
Suspect in murder-suicide on Highway 41 identified
The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office has identified the man they say is responsible for this weekend's Highway 41 murder-suicide.
Teen stabbed in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Central Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Mayfair Drive, near Clinton Avenue and First Street, for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they say...
Man kills ex-girlfriend's sister, then himself in Fresno, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. — A man killed his ex-girlfriend's sister, before killing himself Friday in Fresno, according to CHP. According to Fresno CHP, the shooting happened just after 10:00 P.M. when officers were called to a freeway shooting on southbound Highway 41, south of Ashlan Avenue in Fresno. The passenger...
Motorcyclist Killed After Vehicle Collision in Southeast Fresno, CA
A collision between a motorcyclist and another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022, left the motorcyclist dead. The accident, which occurred near the intersection of Jensen and Armstrong Avenues in southeast Fresno, CA, occurred around 6:30 p.m. according to the story from KFSN. The Fresno Police Department...
Motorcyclist crashes during chase with Fresno County deputies
A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a chase with deputies led to a crash in Central Fresno.
Man shot in Fresno, dropped off at hospital: deputies
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Cornelia Avenue, just south of Olive Avenue, in west Fresno around midnight. According to investigators, they say they learned that a […]
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kamari Joel Grigsby
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kamari Joel Grigsby. Kamari Grigsby is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 19-year-old Grigsby is 6' 3" tall, 160 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kamari Grigsby is hiding,...
Corcoran Police investigating shooting that killed a 17-year-old over the weekend
The Corcoran Police department is investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy over the weekend.
Fresno Police Arrest Man During Traffic Stop After Discovering a Loaded Stolen Gun Within Reach of the Driver
December 18, 2022 - Central patrol officers conducted a traffic stop in Fresno on Saturday in the area of McKinley Avenue and Fruit Avenue for a vehicle code violation. As officers contacted the driver of the vehicle, an officer observed a firearm case unlocked and within reach of the driver.
IDENTIFIED: Woman shot, killed at HWY 41 in alleged murder-suicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred at Highway 41 in a suspected murder-suicide case. According to the authorities, 28-year-old Ta-Sheng Ly of Fresno was killed in a suspected case of murder-suicide while she was riding with her sister southbound on Highway […]
DUI operation by Fresno Police leads to 6 arrests
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, the Fresno Police Department conducted a DUI operation in the city of Fresno that resulted in several people arrested or cited, authorities say. According to police, six people were arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances (DUI) and 17 drivers received citations for operating a vehicle without […]
Firefighters help change lightbulbs on 40ft high church cross in downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Firefighters with the Fresno Fire Department helped a church change the lightbulbs on a cross that was 40 feet high Sunday afternoon in downtown Fresno. Members of the First Mexican Baptist Church say that there is only about 20 of them at the church, and...
Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
