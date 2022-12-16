Read full article on original website
Fort Smith car crash causes delays and closures
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-car accident at 79th Street and Rogers Avenue, according to a press release. The eastbound lanes are closed.
KHBS
Fort Smith police investigating a death near Riverfront Park
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police were working a death investigation near Riverfront Park Saturday. Police closed roads near the area of N A and 6th streets Saturday while they investigated. Police said the death does not seem suspicious. No other information was made available as of 9...
Man beaten in Crawford County viral video pleads not guilty to six charges
The subject of a beating at the hands of members of law enforcement caught on video has entered a plea of not guilty to six charges for his actions leading up to the viral altercation.
Traffic light malfunction causes delays on Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A traffic light malfunction is causing traffic delays in Fort Smith Sunday, Dec. 18, afternoon. The traffic light on 70th and Rogers is not working and the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is directing traffic at this time. FSPD says there is no estimated time...
Fort Smith death under investigation
Fort Smith Police closed down streets while investigating a death around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 17.
police1.com
Ark. detective struck, killed during police escort for veteran wreath-laying event
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas police detective was killed last weekend after his motorcycle was struck by a truck while serving as a police escort for a Wreaths Across America event. According to KNWA News, Paul Daniel Newell, 51, was one of several law enforcement officers escorting three large...
32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
WSMV
Vintage toys stolen from business
Man arrested after being found passed out with child inside car. A man is behind bars after police said he was driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the back seat. A 1-year-old from Fayetteville who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe and...
Fort Smith named among top 15 neediest cities in study
Fort Smith, Arkansas was named among the top 15 cities in the U.S. for neediness in a new study conducted by WalletHub recently.
Fayetteville Bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
La Herradura Western Wear now open in Fort Smith
The new store is located at 1200 South Waldron Road. Its hours of operation are Monday through Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Upcoming weather impacting Fort Smith trash pickup
City of Fort Smith Solid Waste Services will be collecting regularly scheduled Friday pickups to Wednesday for this week.
Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Police locate missing 13-year-old in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department has located a teen that was reported missing on Dec. 12.
Animal Services warn of freezing sub-zero impact on pets
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the extreme arctic blast pushing into Northwest Arkansas, Fayetteville Animal Services is encouraging pet owners to prepare now in order to protect their favorite furry friends in temperatures predicted to reach below zero. Animal Services Superintendent Justine Lentz encourages residents to bring their pets indoors...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Restaurants open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day in Northwest Arkansas
We’ve had a handful of requests for information on restaurants that will be open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so we scoured the internets doing our best to pull a list together. Since lots of places will likely be open at least part of the day on Christmas...
Accident impedes traffic on I-49 in Springdale
Traffic slows to a crawl due to an accident on Interstate 49 on Dec. 18.
Tyson spends $19 million on new space next door to Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — According to Arkansas Business, Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale paid $19.3 million for a 134 thousand square-foot office complex on South Thompson Street in Springdale. The company bought the facility to help with its OneTyson transformation, the initiative to move its executive teams from Chicago and...
$500,000 awarded to Fort Smith father from gas station lottery ticket
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Chris Folks of Fort Smith claimed a $500,000 prize today from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. Folks—who is married with two children—plans to buy a house for his family with his winnings. He bought the ticket Tuesday at the E-Z Mart on 8401 Highway...
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
5NEWS
