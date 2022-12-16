ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

KHBS

Fort Smith police investigating a death near Riverfront Park

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police were working a death investigation near Riverfront Park Saturday. Police closed roads near the area of N A and 6th streets Saturday while they investigated. Police said the death does not seem suspicious. No other information was made available as of 9...
FORT SMITH, AR
KRMG

32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
WSMV

Vintage toys stolen from business

Man arrested after being found passed out with child inside car. A man is behind bars after police said he was driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the back seat. A 1-year-old from Fayetteville who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville Bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Animal Services warn of freezing sub-zero impact on pets

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the extreme arctic blast pushing into Northwest Arkansas, Fayetteville Animal Services is encouraging pet owners to prepare now in order to protect their favorite furry friends in temperatures predicted to reach below zero. Animal Services Superintendent Justine Lentz encourages residents to bring their pets indoors...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Tyson spends $19 million on new space next door to Walmart

ARKANSAS, USA — According to Arkansas Business, Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale paid $19.3 million for a 134 thousand square-foot office complex on South Thompson Street in Springdale. The company bought the facility to help with its OneTyson transformation, the initiative to move its executive teams from Chicago and...
SPRINGDALE, AR
onlyinark.com

The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry

Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
LAVACA, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

