FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Related
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (knee) available for Spurs Thursday
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is available Thursday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl has been upgraded from probable. After missing more than three weeks with a knee injury, Poeltl is averaging 21.7 minutes, 7.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks in his first two games back. The Spurs are on the front end of a back-to-back, so they may hold Poeltl out Friday versus the Orlando Magic.
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) out for Dallas on Friday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Finney-Smith continues to deal with an adductor injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Houston. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Finney-Smith is...
numberfire.com
Deni Avdija (back) now questionable Thursday for Wizards
Washington Wizards small forward Deni Avdija (back) is questionable for Thursday versus the Utah Jazz. Avdija is a late addition to the injury report and the Wizards are on the front end of a back-to-back, so he's likely headed for an absence. Corey Kispert is a candidate to start if Avdija is ruled out and he could see an expanded role if Kristaps Porzingis (illness, questionable) is inactive.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) active and starting in Lakers' Wednesday lineup, Troy Brown Jr. to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. After sitting one game with an ankle ailment, James will make his return on Wednesday night. In 37.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 53.7 FanDuel points. James' Wednesday projection includes 29.9...
numberfire.com
Utah's Collin Sexton (hamstring) questionable on Thursday
Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards. Sexton continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is questionable to face Washington on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.7 minutes against the Wizards. Sexton's Thursday projection...
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) inactive on Wednesday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. Smart will sit out after he came down with a non-COVID illness. Expect Derrick White to play more minutes on Wednesday night against a Pacers' team ranked 20th in defensive rating. White's current projection...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) available for Wednesday's clash with Hawks
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Atlanta on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) inactive again Wednesday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back spasms) is out Wednesday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson will remain out for a second straight game and Austin Rivers will make another start. Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels could benefit from additional minutes off the bench. Rivers scored 27 FanDuel points in...
numberfire.com
Paul George (knee) starting in Clippers' Wednesday lineup versus Hornets
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After a two game absence, George will make his return to Los Angeles' starting lineup. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project George to score 40.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.1 points, 6.8...
numberfire.com
Lakers rule out Russell Westbrook (foot) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook will miss his second straight game with foot soreness. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Nunn's projection includes 6.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again for Utah on Thursday
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards. Olynyk continues to deal with a left ankle sprain and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Washington. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Olynyk...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (personal) not listed on Spurs' Thursday injury report
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (personal) is available for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson will make his return after he missed two games for personal reasons. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Richardson to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Richardson's projection includes 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz (illness) available on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Korkmaz has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with the Pistons. Korkmaz is averaging 4.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 8.3 FanDuel points per game this...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (shoulder) will not return on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso will not play in the second half after he was sidelined with a right shoulder sprain. Expect Ayo Dosunmu to log more minutes at the guard positions if Caruso remains out.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Terry Rozier (hip) inactive for Wednesday's game versus Clippers
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Rozier will sit out his second straight game with a right hip contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to play an increased role against a Los Angeles' team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Oubre's projection...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Hayden Hurst (calf) questionable for Week 16
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) is questionable for Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Hurst missed the past two games, but he's trending toward returning for Saturday's contest. Mitchell Wilcox should start again if Hurst winds up remaining out. Hurst is averaging 5.3 targets and 6.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Joe Harris starting for Kyrie Irving (calf) on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is starting in Wednesday's lineup against Golden State Warriors. Harris will make his 18th start this season after Kyrie Irving was ruled out with a calf ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 11.9 points,...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 12/22/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
numberfire.com
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) active for Nuggets on Tuesday night
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caldwell-Pope will be available after he was listed as questionable with a leg ailment. In 31.4 expected minutes, our models project Caldwell-Pope to score 21.7 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and...
