numberfire.com

Jakob Poeltl (knee) available for Spurs Thursday

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is available Thursday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl has been upgraded from probable. After missing more than three weeks with a knee injury, Poeltl is averaging 21.7 minutes, 7.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks in his first two games back. The Spurs are on the front end of a back-to-back, so they may hold Poeltl out Friday versus the Orlando Magic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) out for Dallas on Friday

Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Finney-Smith continues to deal with an adductor injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Houston. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Finney-Smith is...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Deni Avdija (back) now questionable Thursday for Wizards

Washington Wizards small forward Deni Avdija (back) is questionable for Thursday versus the Utah Jazz. Avdija is a late addition to the injury report and the Wizards are on the front end of a back-to-back, so he's likely headed for an absence. Corey Kispert is a candidate to start if Avdija is ruled out and he could see an expanded role if Kristaps Porzingis (illness, questionable) is inactive.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Utah's Collin Sexton (hamstring) questionable on Thursday

Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards. Sexton continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is questionable to face Washington on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.7 minutes against the Wizards. Sexton's Thursday projection...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) inactive on Wednesday

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. Smart will sit out after he came down with a non-COVID illness. Expect Derrick White to play more minutes on Wednesday night against a Pacers' team ranked 20th in defensive rating. White's current projection...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) available for Wednesday's clash with Hawks

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Atlanta on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson (back) inactive again Wednesday for Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back spasms) is out Wednesday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson will remain out for a second straight game and Austin Rivers will make another start. Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels could benefit from additional minutes off the bench. Rivers scored 27 FanDuel points in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Paul George (knee) starting in Clippers' Wednesday lineup versus Hornets

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After a two game absence, George will make his return to Los Angeles' starting lineup. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project George to score 40.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.1 points, 6.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Lakers rule out Russell Westbrook (foot) on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook will miss his second straight game with foot soreness. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Nunn's projection includes 6.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again for Utah on Thursday

Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards. Olynyk continues to deal with a left ankle sprain and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Washington. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Olynyk...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (personal) not listed on Spurs' Thursday injury report

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (personal) is available for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson will make his return after he missed two games for personal reasons. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Richardson to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Richardson's projection includes 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

76ers' Furkan Korkmaz (illness) available on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Korkmaz has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with the Pistons. Korkmaz is averaging 4.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 8.3 FanDuel points per game this...
numberfire.com

Chicago's Alex Caruso (shoulder) will not return on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso will not play in the second half after he was sidelined with a right shoulder sprain. Expect Ayo Dosunmu to log more minutes at the guard positions if Caruso remains out.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Terry Rozier (hip) inactive for Wednesday's game versus Clippers

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Rozier will sit out his second straight game with a right hip contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to play an increased role against a Los Angeles' team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Oubre's projection...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Bengals' Hayden Hurst (calf) questionable for Week 16

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) is questionable for Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Hurst missed the past two games, but he's trending toward returning for Saturday's contest. Mitchell Wilcox should start again if Hurst winds up remaining out. Hurst is averaging 5.3 targets and 6.3 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Joe Harris starting for Kyrie Irving (calf) on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is starting in Wednesday's lineup against Golden State Warriors. Harris will make his 18th start this season after Kyrie Irving was ruled out with a calf ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 11.9 points,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 12/22/22

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) active for Nuggets on Tuesday night

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caldwell-Pope will be available after he was listed as questionable with a leg ailment. In 31.4 expected minutes, our models project Caldwell-Pope to score 21.7 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and...
DENVER, CO

