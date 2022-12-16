STATEWIDE–An adventure company in Penobscot County called She Summits Co. is inviting women and girls of all ages to enjoy the Maine outdoors.She Summits Co. was founded in 2019 as a way to help women feel comfortable navigating through the Maine woods and waters. The company takes participants hiking, kayaking, rock climbing and biking throughout the state. The instructors and Maine guides who work for She Summits Co. also teach participants how to be good stewards of the land.

