Holden, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help

MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. Police say they responded to a report of a robbery at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway around 3pm today. The suspect left in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Maine mother sentenced for killing toddler son

BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor recovery centers urge council members to spend ARPA funds

FILE — After receiving $20 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act last year, Bangor City Council members are still debating about where to allocate the money. City councilors have acknowledged the drug addiction crisis is getting worse and worse. So far, discussions have centered around purchasing...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Deadly crash in Belmont under investigation

BELMONT, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Waldo County. On Monday around 8:11 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 131 in Belmont, a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated. According to the release, Tambara...
BELMONT, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor bank robbery

BANGOR- Bangor police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway this afternoon. Sgt. Jason McAmbley says it happened just before 3pm. People at nearby businesses say the robbery makes them a little nervous. “We were a little concerned but for all of us here,...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar

BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
BUCKSPORT, ME
92 Moose

Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 8-14. David A.M. Bowring, 32, of Clinton, probation violation in Burnham May 27, 2019, 11 days in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Michael J. Carter, 41, of Frankfort, domestic violence assault in Winterport July 10,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

She Summits Co. encourages women to be adventurous

STATEWIDE–An adventure company in Penobscot County called She Summits Co. is inviting women and girls of all ages to enjoy the Maine outdoors.She Summits Co. was founded in 2019 as a way to help women feel comfortable navigating through the Maine woods and waters. The company takes participants hiking, kayaking, rock climbing and biking throughout the state. The instructors and Maine guides who work for She Summits Co. also teach participants how to be good stewards of the land.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Maine woman turns addiction recovery journey into literary career

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine woman is sharing her story about the difficult road to recovery from substance abuse... Now a twice-published author, local Melody Rose Paul held a book signing for her newest release, ”Walking the Recovery Road: The Steps Taken”, at the Bangor Area Recovery Network on Saturday.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police recorded the following activity Dec. 8-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 10. Kitty A. Stevens, 48, of Swanville, was issued...
BELFAST, ME
high-profile.com

Newly Redeveloped Center in Maine to Welcome National Retailer

Waterville, ME – Grossman Development Group (GDG) announced it has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
WATERVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Killy introduced as UMaine’s next AD

ORONO – Jude Killy was introduced Tuesday as the University of Maine’s next director of athletics at a press conference Tuesday attended by many athletes and coaches. “He is a very thoughtful, studious person,” university president Joan Ferrini-Mundy said in her opening remarks. “He knows about UMaine athletics, he knows about our history, he knows about our potential future.”
ORONO, ME

