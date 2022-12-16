Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Related
A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help
MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
wabi.tv
Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. Police say they responded to a report of a robbery at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway around 3pm today. The suspect left in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount...
WMTW
Maine mother sentenced for killing toddler son
BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
foxbangor.com
Bangor recovery centers urge council members to spend ARPA funds
FILE — After receiving $20 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act last year, Bangor City Council members are still debating about where to allocate the money. City councilors have acknowledged the drug addiction crisis is getting worse and worse. So far, discussions have centered around purchasing...
WGME
Maine mother sentenced to 47 years for beating 3-year-old son to death
BANGOR (WGME) -- A Stockton Springs mother was sentenced to 47 years in prison on Tuesday for beating her 3-year-old son, Maddox Williams, to death last year, according to the Bangor Daily News. Jessica Trefethen was convicted of depraved indifference murder in October. The Maine Attorney General's Office had asked...
Deadly crash in Belmont under investigation
BELMONT, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Waldo County. On Monday around 8:11 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 131 in Belmont, a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated. According to the release, Tambara...
WPFO
Cruiser reportedly damaged by Ellsworth police chief needs $8,600 in repairs
ELLSWORTH, Maine (BDN) -- Two months after the Ellsworth police chief and city manager rear-ended a vehicle while driving a cruiser, the police car still needs $8,600 in repairs, according to the deputy chief. The 2022 Ford cruiser was damaged on Oct. 12 on its passenger side when Glenn Moshier,...
foxbangor.com
Bangor bank robbery
BANGOR- Bangor police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway this afternoon. Sgt. Jason McAmbley says it happened just before 3pm. People at nearby businesses say the robbery makes them a little nervous. “We were a little concerned but for all of us here,...
wabi.tv
Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
WGME
Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar
BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
Ellsworth attorney disbarred after allegedly taking $189,000 from a client’s estate
Christopher J. Whalley, was disbarred Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor. Photo by Fred J. Field. Suspended Ellsworth attorney Christopher J. Whalley was disbarred Monday following a state disciplinary investigation for allegedly transferring more than half of a client’s estate to his law office’s bank accounts.
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
Maine Police Department Warns Not to Steal Your Spouse’s Ice Scraper
They won't be able to help you... The Bangor Police Department Facebook page is spectacular. For truly laugh out loud, and not just the emoji response, read some posts. Like the post they had warning NOT to take your spouse's ice scraper. Taking a spousal snowbrush is akin to a...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 8-14. David A.M. Bowring, 32, of Clinton, probation violation in Burnham May 27, 2019, 11 days in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Michael J. Carter, 41, of Frankfort, domestic violence assault in Winterport July 10,...
foxbangor.com
Stockton Springs mother sentenced to 47 years in jail for 3-year-old’s murder
BELFAST — Tuesday Jessica Williams was sentenced to 47 years in jail for the death of her three-year-old son Maddox. Williams was convicted of murder back in October after Maddox died from internal injuries in the abdomen, back in 2021 as a result of battered child syndrome. Judge Robert...
foxbangor.com
She Summits Co. encourages women to be adventurous
STATEWIDE–An adventure company in Penobscot County called She Summits Co. is inviting women and girls of all ages to enjoy the Maine outdoors.She Summits Co. was founded in 2019 as a way to help women feel comfortable navigating through the Maine woods and waters. The company takes participants hiking, kayaking, rock climbing and biking throughout the state. The instructors and Maine guides who work for She Summits Co. also teach participants how to be good stewards of the land.
wabi.tv
Maine woman turns addiction recovery journey into literary career
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine woman is sharing her story about the difficult road to recovery from substance abuse... Now a twice-published author, local Melody Rose Paul held a book signing for her newest release, ”Walking the Recovery Road: The Steps Taken”, at the Bangor Area Recovery Network on Saturday.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police recorded the following activity Dec. 8-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 10. Kitty A. Stevens, 48, of Swanville, was issued...
high-profile.com
Newly Redeveloped Center in Maine to Welcome National Retailer
Waterville, ME – Grossman Development Group (GDG) announced it has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
foxbangor.com
Killy introduced as UMaine’s next AD
ORONO – Jude Killy was introduced Tuesday as the University of Maine’s next director of athletics at a press conference Tuesday attended by many athletes and coaches. “He is a very thoughtful, studious person,” university president Joan Ferrini-Mundy said in her opening remarks. “He knows about UMaine athletics, he knows about our history, he knows about our potential future.”
Comments / 0