Nebraska State

News Channel Nebraska

Colorado, Nebraska state patrol units partner for traffic enforcement

On Wednesday, December 21, the Colorado State Patrol Troop 3B (northeast Colorado) will be joining Nebraska State Patrol for a joint team operation along Interstate 76. The operation will be targeting aggressive drivers, impaired drivers, and drivers and passengers who are not wearing seatlbelts.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion

KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Big Winter Storm Taking Aim at Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa

(Omaha, NE) -- A big winter storm is taking aim for Nebraska and Iowa right in the middle of the holiday travel week. The National Weather Service says there's the possibility for heavy snow, dangerously cold temperatures, and even blizzard conditions in Omaha and Council Bluffs Wednesday through Thursday. The Weather Service says during and after the storm winds could gust up to 50 MPH, causing blowing snow. Overnight wind chills could also reach -40 to -50 degrees Thursday and Friday. A winter storm watch goes into effect at midnight Thursday. We'll have updates as the forecast becomes more clear.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Janssen, longtime state senator, dies at 85

NICKERSON, Neb. -- A former state senator from eastern Nebraska has died. Ray Janssen passed away at an assisted living facility in Fremont on Saturday. He was 85. Janssen served as a state senator from Nickerson in the Nebraska Legislature from 1993 to 2009. He also worked as a grocer.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'I'm disappointed': Nebraska report finds DHHS misspent $4.1 million

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will not face any consequences after being accused by the auditor's office of misspending more than $4 million. The chain of events starts in May 2021. According to a letter from the Nebraska Auditor's Office, DHHS was awarded...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
kfornow.com

Semi-Driver Arrested Following Pursuit, Standoff with Nebraska State Troopers

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 16)–A pursuit that stretched roughly 157 miles along Interstate 80 from southeast Nebraska into south-central Nebraska on Thursday evening ends peacefully, following a standoff. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a semi-truck seen driving recklessly by a trooper was stopped along I-80 at the Waverly exit...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Gov. Pete Ricketts declares emergency after blizzard in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has declared an emergency in parts of Nebraska hit by a blizzard this week. The proclamation signed Friday is aimed at making sure emergency vehicles have access to remote areas. It authorizes Nebraska’s disaster coordinator to “take such steps as he deems...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska Department of Corrections reports inmate missing Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported a missing inmate Friday night. Officials said 26-year-old Keith Duckett didn't return to a community correctional facility in Lincoln after finishing his job in the community. He is a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds,...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts issues emergency proclamation following severe winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following a major winter storm last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a severe winter storm moved across the panhandle and north central Nebraska, producing large amounts of...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

I-80 Reopened in Western Nebraska after 10 foot snow drifts cleared

(Lincoln, NE) -- I-80 in far Western Nebraska is reopened today after four days of blizzard conditions. The blizzard began Monday, and the interstate wasn't completely reopened until Thursday afternoon. "What we've seen is drifting of several feet, ten feet or so." Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol tells KFAB News.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Denver

I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line

Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area.  There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.  
BRUSH, CO
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol Has Busy Thursday

(Undated) Slick roads kept Iowa State Troopers busy yesterday in Central Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says they covered 18-crashes in Thursday morning, one of which was fatal. As weather conditions worsened into the evening, several Central Iowa counties put tow bans in place, including Polk.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Dangerous wind chills expected before Christmas Eve

OMAHA - The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska including Plattsmouth and Nebraska City from midnight Wednesday to noon on Saturday. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties until 6 p.m. today....
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

