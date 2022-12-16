Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Spurs' Romeo Langford (elbow) available Thursday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (elbow) is available Thursday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Langford has been upgraded from probable and is good to go. Keldon Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for a second straight game, so Langford is in line for another start. He played 19 minutes on Monday and had 6 points with a triple and a block.
numberfire.com
Deni Avdija (back) now questionable Thursday for Wizards
Washington Wizards small forward Deni Avdija (back) is questionable for Thursday versus the Utah Jazz. Avdija is a late addition to the injury report and the Wizards are on the front end of a back-to-back, so he's likely headed for an absence. Corey Kispert is a candidate to start if Avdija is ruled out and he could see an expanded role if Kristaps Porzingis (illness, questionable) is inactive.
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (knee) available for Spurs Thursday
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is available Thursday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl has been upgraded from probable. After missing more than three weeks with a knee injury, Poeltl is averaging 21.7 minutes, 7.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks in his first two games back. The Spurs are on the front end of a back-to-back, so they may hold Poeltl out Friday versus the Orlando Magic.
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) out for Dallas on Friday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Finney-Smith continues to deal with an adductor injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Houston. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Finney-Smith is...
numberfire.com
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable on Thursday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis' status is currently in limbo after he sat out one game with an illness. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, Daniel Gafford is a candidate to see more minutes if Porzingis is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (ankle) out on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Dragic is dealing with left ankle soreness and will not be available to face Atlanta on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Friday. Dragic is...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Joe Harris starting for Kyrie Irving (calf) on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is starting in Wednesday's lineup against Golden State Warriors. Harris will make his 18th start this season after Kyrie Irving was ruled out with a calf ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 11.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (shoulder) will not return on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso will not play in the second half after he was sidelined with a right shoulder sprain. Expect Ayo Dosunmu to log more minutes at the guard positions if Caruso remains out.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out again for Ravens Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Week 16 versus the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson will miss a third straight game after not practicing again all week. Tyler Huntley, who was added to the injury report Wednesday with a shoulder injury, will be the Ravens' starter. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 scoreless yards and an interception against the Cleveland Browns last week, and rushed 6 times for 15 yards.
numberfire.com
Thunder's Josh Giddey (illness) available on Wednesday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. After two missed contests with an illness, Giddey will make his return at home. In 32.8 expected minutes, our models project Giddey to score 34.3 FanDuel points. Giddey's projection includes 13.9 points, 8.2...
numberfire.com
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again for Utah on Thursday
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards. Olynyk continues to deal with a left ankle sprain and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Washington. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Olynyk...
numberfire.com
New York's Quentin Grimes (ankle) out on Wednesday
New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Grimes will not be active after the Knicks' guard was ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Expect Immanuel Quickley to see more minutes at the guard positions. Quickley's projection includes 11.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Donte DiVincenzo (illness) ruled out Tuesday for Golden State
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (illness) is out Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. DiVincenzo will not play after waking up Tuesday with an illness. JaMychal Green has also been ruled out versus the Knicks for a non-COVID illness. Andrew Wiggins (groin) and Stephen Curry (shoulder) are both still out for the Warriors, so Jonathan Kuminga (knee, probable) could draw a start on Tuesday. Anthony Lamb and Moses Moody are candidates for larger roles as well.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) questionable on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso is dealing with a right elbow sprain and is questionable to face Atlanta on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.8 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Lakers rule out Russell Westbrook (foot) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook will miss his second straight game with foot soreness. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Nunn's projection includes 6.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for resting Klay Thompson on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Kuminga will make his fourth start this season after Klay Thompson was held out for rest reasons. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kuminga to score 24.0 FanDuel points. Kuminga's projection includes 12.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Harrison Barnes (quad) active on Wednesday night
Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (quad) will play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barnes will suit up after he was listed as questionable with quad soreness. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barnes to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Barnes' projection includes 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (personal) not listed on Spurs' Thursday injury report
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (personal) is available for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson will make his return after he missed two games for personal reasons. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Richardson to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Richardson's projection includes 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Tim Hardaway Jr. for inactive Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hardaway Jr. will make his 13th start this season after Dorian Finney-Smith was ruled out with a right adductor strain. In 29.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hardaway Jr. to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hardaway...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 12/22/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
