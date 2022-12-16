Read full article on original website
Take a Festive Tour of Mayo Clinic’s Popular Holiday Lights in Minnesota
They've been a holiday tradition in Rochester, Minnesota for many years. They're the festive Christmas lights and decorations located in and around the Mayo Clinic campus downtown. The holiday season is full of traditions in Rochester, Minnesota. The holiday season is the time of year when we observe many different...
Have You Seen Frosty, Minnesota’s Extraordinary Giant Snowman?
Year after year a family in Faribault creates a MASSIVE snowman in their yard. Usually, you will see cute snowmen scattered throughout neighborhoods, but no snowman competes with this fella! The Hoisington family has been building a mega snowman in their front yard for more than a decade. It all...
Minnesota: Why It’s OK To Be A Little Like Scrooge
Let's take the classic A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, and find the spots where it's good to be like Scrooge. On this week's Good Money Moves, Jenna Taubel from First Alliance Credit Union used Ebenezer Scrooge to show us some good things to think about when it comes to planning our future money-wise.
Rochester Police are Spreading Holiday Cheer Thanks to Anonymous Donation
It's a wonderful time of year! But, unfortunately, for some people, it's a not-so-wonderful time. Bills keep going up, then you've got the cost of holiday gifts, and maybe there's a car that needs to be repaired or your kids grew out of their winter gear. Some people in our community need a little extra help, and that's where the Rochester, MN Police Department comes in!
Wisconsin Music Festival Features Major Artists and Low Ticket Prices For Christmas
Ashley for the Arts has announced its first headliner for next summer’s festival which is scheduled for August 10, 11, 12 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wisconsin. In addition to the amazing music, the family-friendly festival also includes several fun activities like a 5K run/walk, an arts and craft fair, food vendors, a lumberjack show, inflatables, a petting zoo, hot air balloons, and fireworks. Fill out the form below and you could win free tickets for Christmas.
Buckham Memorial Library Faribault’s Treasure Trove
KDHL broadcast AM Minnesota today from Buckham Memorial Library in downtown Faribault. Delane James, Director, gave us a tour of the building on the National Register of Historic Places. The cornerstone was placed September 1929. It was dedicated in the summer of 1930. Anna Buckham purchased the land and donated...
Rochester PD Investigating Suspicious Incident at Hobby Lobby
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious incident that occurred in the Hobby Lobby parking lot Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a woman in her 40’s ended her shift around 10 p.m. and told police she saw a...
Rochester Truck Driver Injured in Weather Related Crash
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) -- A truck driver from Rochester was among those injured in the hundreds of weather-related crashes that were reported in Minnesota on Thursday. The State Patrol says 61-year-old Omar Yusuf Ali was driving a semi-truck south on I-35 in Steele County when the rig slid into the medium. The crash was reported just before 11 PM near the Owatonna Airport. Ali was transported to the Owatonna Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester Police ID Deputy Who Shot at Wanted Assault Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the identity of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy who fired a gun shot at a suspect during an arrest attempt in the Planet Fitness parking lot last week. A news release identifies Sean Cooper as the deputy who shot...
2 People Injured in Separate Rollover Crashes in SE Minnesota
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A car crash Saturday evening sent an Austin man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 37-year-old Allen Iverson was driving south on Highway 218 when his car left the road and rolled. The crash occurred around 7:30 PM about 3 miles north of Austin.
Rochester Man’s Appeal of Guilty Plea in Triple Murder Denied
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Court of Appeals has denied a Rochester man’s appeal to change a guilty plea he made in a case involving the 2020 murder of his pregnant girlfriend and her daughter. 32-year-old Renard Carter argued that his state-appointed attorney’s forced him to plead...
Two Young Men Sentenced For Death of Elderly Austin Man
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two of the young men charged with the death of a 75-year-old Austin man were sentenced this afternoon. A Mower County Judge handed Nickalos Taylor a 69-month prison term on the young man's 19th birthday. He earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree manslaughter charge through a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of aiding and abetting aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting first-degree assault charges. He was given credit for the 416 days he is already served in jail.
