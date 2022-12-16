ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota: Why It’s OK To Be A Little Like Scrooge

Let's take the classic A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, and find the spots where it's good to be like Scrooge. On this week's Good Money Moves, Jenna Taubel from First Alliance Credit Union used Ebenezer Scrooge to show us some good things to think about when it comes to planning our future money-wise.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Police are Spreading Holiday Cheer Thanks to Anonymous Donation

It's a wonderful time of year! But, unfortunately, for some people, it's a not-so-wonderful time. Bills keep going up, then you've got the cost of holiday gifts, and maybe there's a car that needs to be repaired or your kids grew out of their winter gear. Some people in our community need a little extra help, and that's where the Rochester, MN Police Department comes in!
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Wisconsin Music Festival Features Major Artists and Low Ticket Prices For Christmas

Ashley for the Arts has announced its first headliner for next summer’s festival which is scheduled for August 10, 11, 12 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wisconsin. In addition to the amazing music, the family-friendly festival also includes several fun activities like a 5K run/walk, an arts and craft fair, food vendors, a lumberjack show, inflatables, a petting zoo, hot air balloons, and fireworks. Fill out the form below and you could win free tickets for Christmas.
ARCADIA, WI
KDHL AM 920

Buckham Memorial Library Faribault’s Treasure Trove

KDHL broadcast AM Minnesota today from Buckham Memorial Library in downtown Faribault. Delane James, Director, gave us a tour of the building on the National Register of Historic Places. The cornerstone was placed September 1929. It was dedicated in the summer of 1930. Anna Buckham purchased the land and donated...
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Truck Driver Injured in Weather Related Crash

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) -- A truck driver from Rochester was among those injured in the hundreds of weather-related crashes that were reported in Minnesota on Thursday. The State Patrol says 61-year-old Omar Yusuf Ali was driving a semi-truck south on I-35 in Steele County when the rig slid into the medium. The crash was reported just before 11 PM near the Owatonna Airport. Ali was transported to the Owatonna Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Two Young Men Sentenced For Death of Elderly Austin Man

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two of the young men charged with the death of a 75-year-old Austin man were sentenced this afternoon. A Mower County Judge handed Nickalos Taylor a 69-month prison term on the young man's 19th birthday. He earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree manslaughter charge through a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of aiding and abetting aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting first-degree assault charges. He was given credit for the 416 days he is already served in jail.
AUSTIN, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy