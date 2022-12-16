DETROIT (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 38 points, including a career-high nine 3-pointers, and the Utah Jazz defeated the Detroit Pistons 126-111 on Tuesday night. Markkanen also matched his career best for points, set Nov. 18 against Phoenix. “Obviously, Lauri had an amazing game for us,” Utah coach Will Hardy said. “He really pushed us into the lead.” Jarred Vanderbilt added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Jazz, who outscored Detroit 65-51 in the second half. Utah had at least 30 points in all four quarters.

