Ventura County, CA

pacbiztimes.com

Farming First expands Central Coast’s booming cannabis presence

The Central Coast has the potential to be the premier place to grow cannabis, especially if the federal market ever comes into play — that is what Will Terry believes. A fifth-generation farmer, Terry founded a new operation, Farming First Holdings in 2019 and invested his time, money, and effort into building a robust setup.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
agritechtomorrow.com

Introducing Farming First, a 134-Acre Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation and Supply Company Based in Santa Barbara County

Farming First is currently building what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California. Ventura, Calif., December 19, 2022 —Fifth generation agriculturalist William Terry and entrepreneur Stephen Walden today unveiled a new operation focused on bringing best-in-class farming practices to California sun-grown cannabis. Rooted in verdant Santa Barbara County, Farming First Holdings LLC (the "Company") has established 134 acres of rolling outdoor cultivation, possessing entitlements for what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California is among the least-generous states in the U.S., study says

Even though it’s the season for giving, Californians aren’t feeling too generous, according to a WalletHub study. The personal finance website put together a list of the most charitable states based on 19 key metrics grouped into two categories: Volunteering & Service and Charitable Giving. Each state was given an average score that determined its […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

SLO County cracking down on the hospitality industry

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is looking to restrict the ability for residents to allow overnight RV stays at their properties through Harvest Host and for event venues to host weddings and other functions. Multiple local farms and wineries work with Harvest Host, which sets up visitors...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
mynwmo.com

Newsom Blames Biden in a Letter to the Editor: the Kettle Calling the Kettle Black

I was shocked to hear that California Governor Gavin Newsom said the border crisis was caused by Vice President Joe Biden. Really? According to our distinguished governor, who recently went to the border, if Biden lets Title 42 expire, California will be flooded with immigrants, which, given the state’s current financial situation, could “break” the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels

SACRAMENTO — California utility regulators on Thursday approved major changes to the state’s booming rooftop solar market that they say will more evenly spread the cost of energy and help reduce the state’s reliance on fossil fuels in the evening. The state has long led the nation...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California’s Court of Appeal

California has three levels of courts – trial courts (called the superior courts), courts of appeal, and the high court (called the supreme court). Title 8 of the California Government Code deals with the organization and government of the state’s courts. Chapter 4 sets forth the courts of appeal. Article 1 provides general provisions and Article 2 provides officers and employees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

New California Laws Are Taking Effect In 2023

Come Jan. 1, 2023, new laws are expected to take effect in California. Pay transparency (SB-1162) Senate Bill 1162 requires companies with 15 or more employees to include salary ranges in job postings. Ranges must also be provided to existing employees upon request. Under the law, companies are also required to provide the mean and ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
restaurantdive.com

What’s at stake in the next battle over the FAST Recovery Act

Opponents of the FAST Recovery Act, California’s landmark labor reform law, reached an important milestone on Dec. 5. A coalition backed by many of the country’s major restaurant corporations gathered enough signatures to trigger a statewide referendum — putting the legislation on ice until California’s 2024 general election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California Health Report

There’s A New Pathway to Special Education for Up to 300,000 California Children

When Maria and her husband adopted their 2-year-old about a decade ago, in many ways he was a typical toddler. He loved to climb on furniture, and his curly hair bounced as he walked. But the boy, whose parents requested he be identified by his initials DL, was small for his age, had a lazy eye and said only a handful of single words. The reason, the parents had been told by a caseworker, was that DL had been exposed to illicit drugs and alcohol in the womb.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

California firefighters get shorter workweeks — but not for 2 years

A new contract for California’s state firefighters includes immediate pay raises, but delays for two years the shorter workweeks they wanted to relieve job-related stress. Cal Fire firefighters say overwork and distress from a continuous barrage of wildfires have left them with increasing mental health problems, including post traumatic stress disorder. In an interview earlier this year with CalMatters, Cal Fire Director Joe Tyler said the department faced a mental health crisis and called it his top priority.
CALIFORNIA STATE

