Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 12/20/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Ravens reportedly claim wide receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers on Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens have claimed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Tuesday. Watkins will reportedly return to the Ravens after he played 13 games with Baltimore last season. Expect the veteran to see some snaps alongside Demarcus Robinson, Devin Duvernay, and DeSean Jackson. On 22 targets this season, Watkins has accounted...
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) DNP on Tuesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice on Tuesday. Tannehill's status could be in question after he suffered an ankle injury during Week 15's last second loss. Expect Malik Willis to start under center versus a Houston Texans' team allowing 14.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Tannehill is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) not practicing with Baltimore on Tuesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Tuesday. Jackson has missed seven straight practices after he was forced to leave Week 13's game with a knee injury. Expect Tyler Huntley to start again under center versus an Atlanta Falcons' team allowing 18.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Jackson is unable to practice.
numberfire.com
Jakobi Meyers (concussion) cleared for Patriots in Week 15
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play Sunday in the team's game against the Las Vegas Riaders. Meyers is making his return to the field following a brief absence due to a concussion. Expect him to serve as Mac Jones' top option at wide receiver. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Devin Duvernay (foot) forced to leave Tuesday's practice with injury, 'concern it could be significant'
According to Tom Pelissero, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay was forced to leave Tuesday's practice with a foot injury. Per Pelissero, "there is concern" Duvernay's foot injury "could be significant." Expect DeSean Jackson to see a boost in playing time in Week 16 if Duvernay's tests report something serious.
numberfire.com
Packers release Sammy Watkins ahead of Week 15 contest
The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver Sammy Watkins ahead of their Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Packers released Watkins a few hours before they were slated to play one of the former first-round pick's previous teams. His release could signal the return of rookie Romeo Doubs, who has been sidelined by an ankle injury, to the lineup. Watkins will go on waivers.
numberfire.com
Corey Davis (concussion) fully practices with Jets on Tuesday
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (concussion) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Davis' full session after a limited practice on Tuesday is a great sign after he was inactive in Week 15 with a concussion. In a potential matchup against a Jaguars' team allowing 29.6 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, expect Davis to make his return if he is able to fully practice again on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
LaFleur: Green Bay's A.J. Dillon clears concussion protocol on Tuesday
According to head coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon cleared concussion protocol on Monday and Tuesday. After leaving Week 15's game with concussion symptoms, Dillon was able to clear protocol twice. If Dillon can practice in full , expect the 24-year old to suit up versus a Miami Dolphins' defense giving up 21.0 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Ben Skowronek (calf) out for remainder of Rams' 2022 season
According to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Skowronek's season is likely over after he suffered a calf strain during Week 15's loss. Expect Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell to see more snaps going forward.
numberfire.com
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) limited on Tuesday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Buffalo Bills (elbow) was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Chicago Bears on Satuday. Allen was listed as limited on Tuesday with a right elbow. It's the first time he's been listed on the injury report with an elbow issue since his injury scare with the same issue earlier this season. A limited session on Tuesday puts him on track to play, but his status should be monitored on Wednesday and Thursday.
numberfire.com
Colts place Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on injured reserve, out for remainder of 2022 season
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. After suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 15, Taylor will not be available again this season. Expect Zack Moss to handle more early down work while Deon Jackson sees more snaps on passing downs.
numberfire.com
Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) limited for Patriots on Tuesday
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Stevenson opened Week 16 with an estimated limited practice on Tuesday. He was a game-time decision heading into Week 15 but was active and turned 21 touches into 168 total yards and a rushing touchdown. Barring a setback, he should be active again on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Vrabel: Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) 'will play' in Week 16
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) "will play" in the team's Week 16 game against the Houston Texans. Things looked bad for Tannehill in the first quarter of the Titans' Week 15 loss to the Chargers when he was carted from the game in agony. He was somehow able to return later in the first half despite the pain, and despite already having dealt with ankle injuries this season. He will likely be limited in practices this week, but it looks like the veteran will be cleared to play in an important Week 16 matchup.
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Week 15
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has been dealing with a lingering knee issue for a significant part of the season, and will take the weekend off to manage it. Jones' absence could skew...
numberfire.com
College Football Bowl Betting Guide: New Orleans Bowl (Western Kentucky at South Alabama)
Just 10 years into their FBS tenure, the South Alabama Jaguars are already making strides in the Sun Belt, eclipsing the 10-win mark for the first time in school history. They'll have a tough task in this one against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, who have become a regular bowl participant from Conference USA.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Nick Chubb (foot) DNP on Tuesday
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (foot) will not practice on Tuesday. Chubb was held out on Tuesday after suffering a foot injury in Week 15. Expect Kareem Hunt to see more work versus a New Orleans Saints' defense ranked 15th (20.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs if Chubb is unable to practice.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 16 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 12/20/22: Working Around Questionable Tags
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Sam Darnold set to start again for Panthers in Week 16
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that Sam Darnold will remain the team's quarterback for their Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions. Things looked great for Darnold on the Panthers' first two drives against the Steelers in Week 15, but fell off quickly afterwards. Still, he'll get the start against a softer Lions defense in Week 16, and will have another week to prepare as the team's starter.
Comments / 0