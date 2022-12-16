Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) "will play" in the team's Week 16 game against the Houston Texans. Things looked bad for Tannehill in the first quarter of the Titans' Week 15 loss to the Chargers when he was carted from the game in agony. He was somehow able to return later in the first half despite the pain, and despite already having dealt with ankle injuries this season. He will likely be limited in practices this week, but it looks like the veteran will be cleared to play in an important Week 16 matchup.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO