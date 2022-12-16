Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (knee) available for Spurs Thursday
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is available Thursday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl has been upgraded from probable. After missing more than three weeks with a knee injury, Poeltl is averaging 21.7 minutes, 7.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks in his first two games back. The Spurs are on the front end of a back-to-back, so they may hold Poeltl out Friday versus the Orlando Magic.
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) out for Dallas on Friday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Finney-Smith continues to deal with an adductor injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Houston. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Finney-Smith is...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Romeo Langford (elbow) available Thursday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (elbow) is available Thursday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Langford has been upgraded from probable and is good to go. Keldon Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for a second straight game, so Langford is in line for another start. He played 19 minutes on Monday and had 6 points with a triple and a block.
numberfire.com
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz (illness) available on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Korkmaz has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with the Pistons. Korkmaz is averaging 4.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 8.3 FanDuel points per game this...
numberfire.com
Keldon Johnson (hamstring) out Thursday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (hamstring) is out Thursday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Johnson has been downgraded from doubtful and will miss a second straight game. The Spurs are on the front end of a back-to-back, so Johnson's next chance to play will be on Friday versus the Orlando Magic. Romeo Langford figures to draw another start on Thursday and Josh Richardson will have more minutes available off the bench.
numberfire.com
Deni Avdija (back) now questionable Thursday for Wizards
Washington Wizards small forward Deni Avdija (back) is questionable for Thursday versus the Utah Jazz. Avdija is a late addition to the injury report and the Wizards are on the front end of a back-to-back, so he's likely headed for an absence. Corey Kispert is a candidate to start if Avdija is ruled out and he could see an expanded role if Kristaps Porzingis (illness, questionable) is inactive.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 12/22/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (shoulder) will not return on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso will not play in the second half after he was sidelined with a right shoulder sprain. Expect Ayo Dosunmu to log more minutes at the guard positions if Caruso remains out.
numberfire.com
Jerami Grant (back) starting Monday night for Blazers; Justise Winslow back to bench
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Grant is making his return to the court following a one-game absence due to back spasms. He'll immediately start in his return to the court, sending Justise Winslow back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable on Thursday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis' status is currently in limbo after he sat out one game with an illness. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, Daniel Gafford is a candidate to see more minutes if Porzingis is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Joe Harris starting for Kyrie Irving (calf) on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is starting in Wednesday's lineup against Golden State Warriors. Harris will make his 18th start this season after Kyrie Irving was ruled out with a calf ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 11.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Paul George (knee) starting in Clippers' Wednesday lineup versus Hornets
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After a two game absence, George will make his return to Los Angeles' starting lineup. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project George to score 40.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.1 points, 6.8...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) inactive again Wednesday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back spasms) is out Wednesday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson will remain out for a second straight game and Austin Rivers will make another start. Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels could benefit from additional minutes off the bench. Rivers scored 27 FanDuel points in...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) active and starting in Lakers' Wednesday lineup, Troy Brown Jr. to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. After sitting one game with an ankle ailment, James will make his return on Wednesday night. In 37.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 53.7 FanDuel points. James' Wednesday projection includes 29.9...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
numberfire.com
Week 16 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Harrison Barnes (quad) active on Wednesday night
Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (quad) will play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barnes will suit up after he was listed as questionable with quad soreness. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barnes to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Barnes' projection includes 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) inactive on Wednesday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. Smart will sit out after he came down with a non-COVID illness. Expect Derrick White to play more minutes on Wednesday night against a Pacers' team ranked 20th in defensive rating. White's current projection...
numberfire.com
Utah's Collin Sexton (hamstring) questionable on Thursday
Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards. Sexton continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is questionable to face Washington on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.7 minutes against the Wizards. Sexton's Thursday projection...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 16
Welcome to our weekly FanDuel NFL primer, where we give you an overview of the main slate to help you get started on your research. As always, we recommend checking out all of numberFire's daily fantasy tools at your disposal. In particular, our weekly projections can help you nail down who might be the slate's top scorers and best values, while the heat map is a great way to get a general overview of the slate's implied totals and every team's strengths and weaknesses.
