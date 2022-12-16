Read full article on original website
Jacksonville man charged with illegal purchase of firearmDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Duval County beach hotel cited for violationsDon JohnsonJacksonville Beach, FL
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top levelRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Clay County District Schools upcoming closures, meetingsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Pier will now be implementing a daily fee for walking and fishing
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the Jacksonville Beach Pier will be charging visitors to enter. Here is what you need to know if you are walking the pier:. Duval County residents and all hotel guests with a valid hotel key card in Jacksonville: $1. Here is...
'Manifesting Over Mimosas' deemed a successful event for Jacksonville entrepreneurs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The event that has been called the biggest networking event of the year was held at the Prime Osborn in Jacksonville. Manifesting Over Mimosas was a success, according to organizers. “From the first moment I met this young lady it was like magic, I saw a...
Jacksonville’s neighborhoods suffering worst from rising rent costs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to recent data from Zumper, an apartment search app, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Jacksonville, Florida, has risen 9% since last year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax reached out Zillow to see which of Jacksonville’s neighborhoods are...
Jewish Community Alliance hosts Hanukkah Extravaganza
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sights and sounds of Hanukkah filled Jacksonville's Southside Monday. The Jewish Community Alliance lit the second candle on a massive menorah. CEO Adam Chaskin says they host the Hanukkah Extravaganza on one of the first nights every year to get people in the spirit. "Hanukkah...
First Scramblers to open by early 2023
Three months after the city issued a permit for Scramblers to build-out in Deerwood Village Mall, it is reviewing one for the chain to demolish and remodel the interior for the restaurant in Lakewood South at an estimated project cost of $642,000. The Lakewood space is 3,904 square feet at...
Police investigating death of baby girl in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 20-month-old baby died of undetermined circumstances early Tuesday. According to detectives, just a little after midnight, the baby girl was taken to the hospital by one of her parents. Hospital staff attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Photos: JaxPal "Christmas for the Kids"
JaxPAL 'Christmas for the Kids' Officers took more than 200 kids shopping a Westside Walmart. (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)
Deadly shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside
Jacksonville, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on the 2500 block of Jammes Road. The shooting happened Sunday at around 10:30 p.m. Police say the victim was in his 20s. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as...
2 Florida women win $1 million lottery prizes from the same scratch-off game
Two Florida women claimed two $1 million prizes from the same scratch-off game on the same day, according to the Florida Lottery.
“The Stompdown” National Step Show Returning to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An award-winning national step show competition is returning to Jacksonville. The Stompdown features step teams from schools, colleges and independent groups from Jacksonville and all over the country. They will compete for the title of champion and also have a chance to win scholarships. The event...
'A comfortable place of healing:' New hospital opens in Fleming Island
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — You now have more options for healthcare in Clay County. Baptist Medical Center Clay is officially open as of Monday morning. It's located off Village Square Parkway in Fleming Island. The hospital has are 20 maternity suites and spacious rooms in the neonatal intensive car...
Man in his 20s gunned down in westside community
Jacksonville, Fl — A young man in his early 20s was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville’s Cedar Hills community on the westside. Jacksonville police were called around 10:30 pm to Jammes Road, just north of Wilson Blvd. regarding a shooting. The man was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
The Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville takes place today
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After two years of the pandemic and not being able to hold a large crowd event, they are finally back to giving out toys to the children at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center. This Saturday, December at 9 a.m. to 12:00 noon., this large annual charity event will celebrate 24 years of giving new toys to Jacksonville’s children in need.
Lil Poppa Reflects On Industry Hardships, Growing Up In Jacksonville & More In “On The Come Up”
Lil Poppa discusses growing up in Jacksonville, FL, Boosie & Webbie’s influence, and more in “On The Come Up.”. Jacksonville, FL became a hotbed for talent in recent years, though Lil Poppa could be the most promising export. However, the grim realities of the city became a central force of his artistry. The pain-riddled melodies are coupled with vivid accounts of growing up in Jacksonville, Florida. Above all, he considers his music a survival guide to make it out of such harsh environments.
‘A week before Christmas and it’s all gone:’ Fire leaves Jacksonville family homeless before Holiday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — McCall and her husband Lewis Jones are left wondering what lies ahead before the Holiday season after a fire burned down their home off Yellowbluff Road and Foxwoods Heights Circle late Saturday night. Peggy McCall had lived in her Northside Jacksonville home for almost thirty years.
Police charge man in connection to September murder in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting of a 50-year-old man in The Phoenix neighborhood of Jacksonville back in September. On Sept. 3, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 1000 block of East 13th Street following the report of an individual having been shot.
Kingsland police make arrest in shooting death of Jacksonville woman
KINGSLAND, Ga. — On Monday, Kingsland Police Investigations detectives and patrol officers arrested 28-year-old Nathaniel Lamad Wesley for the shooting that occurred on the morning of Dec. 6. STORY: Why it’s important to check your tires before you take that road trip. On the morning of the shooting,...
'Striking Out Cancer for Sammy' fundraiser helps Jacksonville teen with rare cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Softball teams from all over the area and dozen of fans came out Saturday to support a local softball player diagnosed with a rare bone disease. Thirty-six softball teams played to support and raise money during the 'Strike Out For Sammy' fundraiser. "This is the last...
2 Duval County women claim $1M from $50 scratch-off game
– Two Duval County women — a 39-year-old and a 52-year-old — turned $50 into a $1 million prize when they purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. One woman claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office and the other claimed her prize at...
Two Jacksonville women claim $1 million prize playing THE CASH 500X Scratch-Off game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Bernadette Albert, 52, and Katherine Vestal, 39, of Jacksonville, each claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Albert claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, and Vestal claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee....
First Coast News
