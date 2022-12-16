ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Scramblers to open by early 2023

Three months after the city issued a permit for Scramblers to build-out in Deerwood Village Mall, it is reviewing one for the chain to demolish and remodel the interior for the restaurant in Lakewood South at an estimated project cost of $642,000. The Lakewood space is 3,904 square feet at...
Police investigating death of baby girl in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 20-month-old baby died of undetermined circumstances early Tuesday. According to detectives, just a little after midnight, the baby girl was taken to the hospital by one of her parents. Hospital staff attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Man in his 20s gunned down in westside community

Jacksonville, Fl — A young man in his early 20s was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville’s Cedar Hills community on the westside. Jacksonville police were called around 10:30 pm to Jammes Road, just north of Wilson Blvd. regarding a shooting. The man was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
The Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville takes place today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After two years of the pandemic and not being able to hold a large crowd event, they are finally back to giving out toys to the children at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center. This Saturday, December at 9 a.m. to 12:00 noon., this large annual charity event will celebrate 24 years of giving new toys to Jacksonville’s children in need.
Lil Poppa Reflects On Industry Hardships, Growing Up In Jacksonville & More In “On The Come Up”

Lil Poppa discusses growing up in Jacksonville, FL, Boosie & Webbie’s influence, and more in “On The Come Up.”. Jacksonville, FL became a hotbed for talent in recent years, though Lil Poppa could be the most promising export. However, the grim realities of the city became a central force of his artistry. The pain-riddled melodies are coupled with vivid accounts of growing up in Jacksonville, Florida. Above all, he considers his music a survival guide to make it out of such harsh environments.
2 Duval County women claim $1M from $50 scratch-off game

– Two Duval County women — a 39-year-old and a 52-year-old — turned $50 into a $1 million prize when they purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. One woman claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office and the other claimed her prize at...
