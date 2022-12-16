Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab
Matt Riddle was reported to have been in rehab following a recent WWE drug test failure, and that seems to have been confirmed by a woman that he was seeing. As noted last week, Riddle was pulled from live events and TV over what was reported at the time to have been a second violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, though it had been noted on Friday that his reported six-week absence does not line up with the announced Wellness Policy guidelines of 60 days for a second violation.
411mania.com
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Faces Akira Tozawa On Raw, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Beat The Usos
– Rhea Ripley had WWE’s first intergender match in over a year and a half on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in an impromptu match on tonight’s show, picking up the win in the back-and-forth affair with help from her Judgment Day brethren.
411mania.com
AEW News: Stars Missing Next Two Weeks of Dynamite, Jade Cargill Builds Her Dream Stable of Female Athletes
– Several AEW stars will be missing the next couple of weeks of AEW Dynamite due to commitments elsewhere. As PWInsider notes, Sammy Guevara, FTR and Tay Conti will not be on next week’s episode (December 28th), as they will be competing for AAA in Acapulco that night. In...
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Explains His Issue With Mandy Rose’s NXT Release
Mandy Rose’s NXT release for her risque private fan content has been a big topic over the last week, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in. As has been reported, Rose was released after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday due to her FanTime account releasing sexual content. Nash discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
411mania.com
Damian Priest Predicts A Face-Off Between The Judgment Day & The Bloodline
In a recent interview with The Five Count, Damian Priest pushed the idea of his current stable going up against the WWE’s dominant faction (per Fightful). He also hinted that Judgment Day might need a bit of further development before getting in the ring with Roman Reigns’ stable. You can read a highlight from Priest and listen to the full episode below.
411mania.com
Damian Priest on Potentially Doing Voiceover Work
– The Archive of B-Sox recently spoke to WWE Superstar Damian Priest, who discussed potentially doing voice-over work. Below are some highlights (via Fightul):. “I’ve never done any, but I’ve thought about it. A lot of people bring it up like, ‘oh man, you have a great voice, you should do voiceovers.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah give me somebody’s number’ [laughs]. Everyone has the idea, I don’t know how to do it. I’ve been a little busy, but it’s something that definitely interests me. It would be cool, a new challenge, new experience. I’d be down.”
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: 12.19.22 – Bayley Celebrates Her Win Over Becky Lynch and More!
-So next week RAW is a Best of Show which is actually cool as it’s nice to see everyone getting time off for Christmas. With that though I assume we won’t have a RAW Talk, but the new Ric Flair documentary drops on Peacock, so I will have a recap of that. Also this week I will finally have Uncensored 97 done and then next week I finish out 1997 with Starrcade. For now, RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for this week’s episode of WWE Raw. You can see the list below, per Fightful Select:. * Petey Williams produced Street Profits vs. Judgment Day. * Williams also produced Akira Tozawa vs. Rhea Ripley. * Kenny Dykstra produced The OC vs....
411mania.com
Rick Ross Set To Appear On AEW Dynamite
Rap legend Rick Ross is getting involved in the Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland drama, with an appearance set for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that Ross will mediate the face-to-face between the feuding partners on Wednesday’s show. Khan wrote:
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.19.22
It’s the last show before Christmas and possibly the last show of the year depending on what they do next week. There is still a lot of time before the Royal Rumble but we have another big match coming up on December 30. John Cena is on his way back to WWE and that should have some people talking. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
WWE News: Cody Rhodes DVD On The Way, Brock Lesnar & Ronda Rousey UFC Videos Released
– Cody Rhodes is the subject of a new WWE DVD releasing next year. WWE Home Video UK announced that American Nightmare: The Best of Cody Rhodes will release on February 20th and will feature matches from Rhodes’ WWE career including his 2007 debut and his return match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38:
411mania.com
Various News: AEW Dark Elevation Highlights, Don Callis Hypes AEW in Winnipeg, Renee Paquette Chats With Rocky Romero,
– AEW released the following clips for last night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:. – The Invisible Hand Don Callis posted the following tweet:. – Today’s new edition of The Sessions features Renee Paquette chatting with NJPW’s Rocky Romero:. Is Rocky Romero a one-man forbidden door? He...
411mania.com
Classic WWF Championship Wrestling Added To Peacock
WWE has added several episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling to Peacock, marking their first time on streaming. PWInsider reports that the following episodes have been added to the service, described on Peacock as seen below:. January 12, 1980: Hulk Hogan battles Angelo Gomez & Johnny Rivera in a Handicap Match.
411mania.com
JD Griffey Says He’ll Be Back in ROH, Says Locker Room Isn’t Worried About TV Deals
JD Griffey competed at ROH Final Battle, and he says he’ll be back in the promotion soon. Griffey teamed with Shane Taylor against Swerve in Our Glory at the PPV, and during an interview with George Buka he confirmed that he will be back in ROH. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
AEW Rampage Rating Jumps, Audience Slightly Up
Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage saw its rating hit a nine-week high, while the audience was slightly up from the previous week. Last week’s show scored in a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 464,000 viewers, up 36.4% and 1.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and 457,000 viewers.
411mania.com
Sasha Banks Reportedly Heading to Japan Ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Sasha Banks is reportedly on her way to Japan ahead of her appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. PWINsider reports that Banks is currently headed to Japan and will arrive tomorrow, where she is expected to be for the next couple weeks before the January 4th event. As has been...
411mania.com
Snoop Dogg’s WWE Golden Title Surfaces With Guillermo (Video)
– As noted, rapper Snoop Dogg’s golden WWE Title is missing. In an update from WWE, the title turned up in the hands of Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live. However, while Guillermo had the title and said he wasn’t giving it back to Snoop Dogg, it just as quickly vanished.
411mania.com
NWA Powerrr Results 12.20.22: Champions Series Semfinals, More
The Champions Series continued on this week’s NWA Powerrr, and the results are online. You can see the results below for the episode, which aired on FITE TV, per WZ:. * Champions Series Semifinal Match: Jax Dane and Trevor Murdoch fought to a draw for two points to each team.
Comments / 0