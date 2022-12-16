Read full article on original website
Teen with knife arrested after being chased from Ferris High School
A juvenile armed with a knife was arrested Monday afternoon after he was chased from the area of Ferris High School to a nearby shopping center, police said radio transmissions. Jersey City officials have not provide any details on the incident, which occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. The weapon was...
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
NJ Transit Driver Shoots Teen Boy With Stolen Gun After Assault: Officials
A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot by a New Jersey Transit driver apparently being assaulted by him over the weekend in Jersey City, officials said.Charles Fieros, 48, was standing outside the bus on Monticello and Jewett Avenue when he retrieved the gun and shot at the gr…
Metal Detection Begins At Paterson High Schools After Seizure Of 3 Guns, Four Teens
Officials began screening students entering John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson following an incident late last week in which a trio of loaded guns were seized and the armed teens taken into custody. The hand-held metal-detecting wandings will continue indefinitely at all city high schools, Paterson Schools Supt. Eileen...
NBC New York
NJ Transit Bus Driver Opens Fire on Teens, Badly Wounding 15-Year-Old: Official
An NJ Transit driver from New York City allegedly pulled out an illegal handgun and fired on a group of teenagers, badly wounding one of them, after an apparent attack over the weekend, authorities say. Cops responded to a call of shots fired in Jersey City, near Monticello and Jewett...
Friday fight, guns discovery prompts stepped-up security at Paterson's John F. Kennedy High School
All students entering campus on Monday are being subjected to security screenings.
NJ Transit driver arrested after shooting teens who attacked him outside bus
JERSEY CITY — A rookie NJ Transit bus driver fired at three teenage boys Saturday night after being assaulted outside his bus. Now the driver faces a half-dozen charges, the most serious being attempted murder. Charles Fieros, 48, was assaulted near Monticello & Jewett avenues on the city's West...
ASSAULT BY AUTO: Busted Morris County Shoplifter Slams Officer With Car During Getaway Attempt
A 19-year-old woman busted for shoplifting in Morris County was charged with assault by auto for hitting an officer with her car during her getaway attempt, authorities said Monday. Kalani Hill, of Vauxhall, fled the scene after she was seen shoplifting from ShopRite in Hanover on Friday, Dec. 9, police...
Rumored School Shooting Threat By Garfield Boy, 7, Unfounded, Police Say
Garfield police put an end to what they said are false rumors surrounding an incident involving a second-grader in town. One involved a claim that a teacher was "attacked" by a student at the Christopher Columbus School No. 8 -- which police Capt. Mario Pozo said is false. Another wrongly...
Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 27 in December warrant sweep
Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of another 27 people as a result of their December Operation. Dubbed “Operation Jingle Bells,” it included a county-wide warrant sweep. “I’m very proud of the fine officers who conducted this operation,”...
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for Murder
John Formisano Sentenced to 79 Years in New Jersey State Prison.Photo byMorristown Minute. Morris County law enforcement announce that John Formisano, age 52, formerly of Jefferson Township, NJ has been sentenced to 79 years in New Jersey State Prison.
NBC New York
Hammer-Wielding Man Attacks NYC Subway Worker, Hides Under Parked Train: Cops
A man wielding a hammer allegedly attacked an MTA employee on a Manhattan subway platform overnight, then ran off and tried to hide under a parked train before cops cut the power and apprehended him, authorities say. There was no immediate speculation on a possible motive for the attack, which...
Police Sergeant Stole $75K From Jersey Shore PBA: Prosecutor
A Wall Township Police Department sergeant has been charged with stealing more than $75,000 from his local Police Benevolent Association, authorities said,. James R. Cadigan, 40, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. An investigation into this matter was initiated by the...
Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say
PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
Hit-and-run councilwoman’s pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 in Essex County court
The Jersey City councilwoman who sent a cyclist flying through the air and drove away is a small step closer to having her day in court. A pre-trial hearing on the status of discovery evidence and other details related to the hit-and-run charges against Amy DeGise has been scheduled for Jan. 10 in the Essex County Special Remand Court, court officials told The Jersey Journal Tuesday.
wrnjradio.com
Woman pleads guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A New York woman has entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Desiree Vanwingerden, 31, of Middletown pled guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance on Dec. 13 before the Honorable...
17-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting on Keen Street
A teen was wounded in a shooting on Keen Street late Friday night, according to authorities. The victim, 17-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Keen and Mercer streets at around 10:44 p.m. Police arrived at the scene, but initially did not find the victim. They later located the victim suffering...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged in Somerset County burglary
WATCHUNG BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) – An Essex County man has been arrested in connection to a residential burglary that occurred earlier this month in Watchung Borough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald,. Randolph C. McLeod, 42, of Irvington was charged with second-degree possession of a handgun...
Jersey Shore Man Who Smothered 6-Week-Old Daughter For Crying Is Sentenced: Prosecutor
A 26-year-old man from Monmouth County has been sentenced to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison for smothering his six-week-old baby girl to get her to stop crying, authorities said. Austin Meli, a Wall Township resident, already is serving a 10-year sentence for abusing his then 15-month-old son, according...
