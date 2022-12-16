ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Matt Didier becomes Ascension’s first-ever ratified Utilities Director

Matt Didier was ratified by a unanimous Parish Council as Utilities Director for Ascension Parish. Council approval comes two, plus years after an outside consultant stressed the dire need for the parish to have a qualified individual heading up the Utilities Department; but 20 months after voters approved the sale of all east bank sewer treatment “assets” to National Water Infrastructure, LLC (NWI) by a 56-44% margin on April 24, 2021.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Around Livingston for Dec. 21, 2022

We at The Advocate's Livingston-Tangipahoa section wish all of our readers a happy holiday time. Peace and joy to your family from ours. We can't thank you enough for your support throughout the years. We appreciate the notes, cards and messages thanking us for coverage of your lives. That's what we are here for — to share your stories.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Ascension Parish president warns residents ahead of freeze

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — With the upcoming freezing temperatures, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment issued a pre-cautionary notice to residents on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, Ascension Parish is anticipated to have low temperatures starting Thursday night. Officials urge residents to protect pipes and save water by not running faucets past a slow drip during a freeze.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge woman found guilty of scamming FEMA with stolen information

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 41-year-old Baton Rouge woman will serve time in federal prison after being convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Shawnda Augustus admitted to attempting to defraud FEMA by submitting 40 disaster unemployment assistance applications to the Louisiana Workforce Commission in her name and in the names of other victims without their consent or knowledge after the 2016 flood.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito passes away

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - The Port Allen Police Department confirmed the passing of Port Allen City Marshal, Mike Zito. Zito passed away on Monday, Dec. 19 due to natural causes. Zito had nearly 50 years of law enforcement experience in West Baton Rouge Parish. He was a husband...
PORT ALLEN, LA
WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts

BATON ROUGE, La. - Street racers set fire to a parking lot and blocked off part of I-10 with reckless car stunts over the weekend. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of reckless drivers and car stunts outside a shopping center off Siegen Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, a social media account "StreetDemonsBR" began posting videos.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Watch the wreck of the Brookhill ferry return to the waters of the Mississippi River

In early October, Patrick Ford was out for one of his regular walks along the banks of the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge. At the time, the Mississippi was much lower than normal, and Ford was noticing all sorts of things he had never seen along the newly exposed ground. As he approached the tree line again to the north, he realized that what he had thought a few weeks earlier was a wall had been exposed much more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MainStay Suites open for extended stay in Denham Springs

MainStay Suites in Denham Springs, part of the Choice Hotel chain, officially cut the ribbon on their newly renovated hotel on December 8 with staff, guests and Livingston Parish Chamber officials on hand. Alpesh Patel purchased the former Candlewood Suites about a year and a half ago and has been making improvements ever since. Guest rooms have already received multiple upgrades including flooring, beds and other furniture, with more to come.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Livingston Parish man charged with DWI again

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Walker was arrested for DWI on Monday, December 19. This was the second time that 24-year-old Dylan Sasso was charged with this crime. Sasso was driving a Toyota truck when a traffic stop was initiated on Siegen Lane. The traffic stop...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Funeral arrangements announced for Baton Rouge firefighter

Scholarship awarded in memory of Dutchtown High student killed in crash. The scholarship was awarded in memory of Caroline Smith and was given to a Dutchtown High School student on the school’s campus. Updated: 5 hours ago. A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Public will soon be able to see the Roy House, UL's oldest building, restored to its former beauty

The J. Arthur Roy House, for decades a treasure hidden in plain sight, is being revealed these days at one of Lafayette’s busiest intersections. A renovation envisioned in 2020 is nearing its completion, possibly in January. Work on the exterior of the 5,000-square-foot, 121-year-old, two-story structure is almost done, save for some touch-up. Interior floors will get due attention starting next week.
LAFAYETTE, LA
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ascension Parish trio learns entrepreneurship

Three students from Ascension Parish Public Schools were enrolled in a competitive program known as the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge, or YEA BR. Miah Brown, a senior at St. Amant High School; Lilian Tepper, a junior at Dutchtown High School; and Jayla Walker, a senior at Donaldsonville High School were selected from a pool of applicants in the greater Baton Rouge area.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

