See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge
The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
Planning commission votes down redevelopment of old bank building at Four Corners area
A plan to redevelop a former bank building at the Four Corners area of Lafayette into what residents feared would become a convenience store and gas station was voted down Monday. Lafayette Consolidated Government's City Planning Commission voted 3-1 to deny approval for Glomax LLC for the old Chase Bank...
Judge tells East Baton Rouge sheriff to stop using BREC taxes for state pensions, for now
A Baton Rouge judge has told East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III to not deposit nearly $2 million in BREC property tax revenue into the state’s retirement fund for public employees while he considers whether the practice violates the Louisiana constitution. District Judge Ronald Johnson sided with...
Construction on Juban Road widening, US 190 roundabout projects begins in 2023
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces an update on the Juban Road Widening and U.S. 190 Roundabout Projects in Livingston Parish. In order to reduce the amount of construction time in this area, DOTD has combined these two projects into one, saving roughly one year of construction. In...
One of Baton Rouge's oldest charter schools closing, will be reborn to train teachers
One of the oldest charter schools in Baton Rouge is surrendering its charter after 25 years in operation, but is on its way to be reborn as a specialized district-run school focusing on training future teachers. J.K. Haynes Charter School, named after a pioneering Black educator, opened its doors in...
Matt Didier becomes Ascension’s first-ever ratified Utilities Director
Matt Didier was ratified by a unanimous Parish Council as Utilities Director for Ascension Parish. Council approval comes two, plus years after an outside consultant stressed the dire need for the parish to have a qualified individual heading up the Utilities Department; but 20 months after voters approved the sale of all east bank sewer treatment “assets” to National Water Infrastructure, LLC (NWI) by a 56-44% margin on April 24, 2021.
Around Livingston for Dec. 21, 2022
We at The Advocate's Livingston-Tangipahoa section wish all of our readers a happy holiday time. Peace and joy to your family from ours. We can't thank you enough for your support throughout the years. We appreciate the notes, cards and messages thanking us for coverage of your lives. That's what we are here for — to share your stories.
Ascension Parish president warns residents ahead of freeze
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — With the upcoming freezing temperatures, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment issued a pre-cautionary notice to residents on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, Ascension Parish is anticipated to have low temperatures starting Thursday night. Officials urge residents to protect pipes and save water by not running faucets past a slow drip during a freeze.
Where Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will give out food before Christmas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will hold a food distribution at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The food bank will begin handing out food at 8 a.m. The food bank also will have three other mobile distribution sites this week.
Baton Rouge woman found guilty of scamming FEMA with stolen information
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 41-year-old Baton Rouge woman will serve time in federal prison after being convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Shawnda Augustus admitted to attempting to defraud FEMA by submitting 40 disaster unemployment assistance applications to the Louisiana Workforce Commission in her name and in the names of other victims without their consent or knowledge after the 2016 flood.
Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito passes away
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - The Port Allen Police Department confirmed the passing of Port Allen City Marshal, Mike Zito. Zito passed away on Monday, Dec. 19 due to natural causes. Zito had nearly 50 years of law enforcement experience in West Baton Rouge Parish. He was a husband...
WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts
BATON ROUGE, La. - Street racers set fire to a parking lot and blocked off part of I-10 with reckless car stunts over the weekend. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of reckless drivers and car stunts outside a shopping center off Siegen Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, a social media account "StreetDemonsBR" began posting videos.
Watch the wreck of the Brookhill ferry return to the waters of the Mississippi River
In early October, Patrick Ford was out for one of his regular walks along the banks of the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge. At the time, the Mississippi was much lower than normal, and Ford was noticing all sorts of things he had never seen along the newly exposed ground. As he approached the tree line again to the north, he realized that what he had thought a few weeks earlier was a wall had been exposed much more.
MainStay Suites open for extended stay in Denham Springs
MainStay Suites in Denham Springs, part of the Choice Hotel chain, officially cut the ribbon on their newly renovated hotel on December 8 with staff, guests and Livingston Parish Chamber officials on hand. Alpesh Patel purchased the former Candlewood Suites about a year and a half ago and has been making improvements ever since. Guest rooms have already received multiple upgrades including flooring, beds and other furniture, with more to come.
Livingston Parish man charged with DWI again
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Walker was arrested for DWI on Monday, December 19. This was the second time that 24-year-old Dylan Sasso was charged with this crime. Sasso was driving a Toyota truck when a traffic stop was initiated on Siegen Lane. The traffic stop...
Funeral arrangements announced for Baton Rouge firefighter
Scholarship awarded in memory of Dutchtown High student killed in crash. The scholarship was awarded in memory of Caroline Smith and was given to a Dutchtown High School student on the school’s campus. Updated: 5 hours ago. A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was...
Public will soon be able to see the Roy House, UL's oldest building, restored to its former beauty
The J. Arthur Roy House, for decades a treasure hidden in plain sight, is being revealed these days at one of Lafayette’s busiest intersections. A renovation envisioned in 2020 is nearing its completion, possibly in January. Work on the exterior of the 5,000-square-foot, 121-year-old, two-story structure is almost done, save for some touch-up. Interior floors will get due attention starting next week.
Texas group behind $7.5 billion ‘blue’ ammonia plant hires Denmark firm for carbon capture
The Texas group behind a potential $7.5 billion “blue” ammonia plant in Ascension Parish has hired a Danish company to provide licensing and engineering work for the massive energy project. Topsoe, a decarbonization company that specializes in hydrogen and ammonia technology licensing and carbon capture, will provide “licensing,...
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
Ascension Parish trio learns entrepreneurship
Three students from Ascension Parish Public Schools were enrolled in a competitive program known as the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge, or YEA BR. Miah Brown, a senior at St. Amant High School; Lilian Tepper, a junior at Dutchtown High School; and Jayla Walker, a senior at Donaldsonville High School were selected from a pool of applicants in the greater Baton Rouge area.
